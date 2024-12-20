Open Extended Reactions

Oregon released four-star wide receiver Dallas Wilson from his financial aid agreement Thursday, sources told ESPN, two weeks after ESPN's No. 39 overall prospect signed with the Ducks at the start of the early signing period.

The 6-foot-4 Wilson, from Tampa, Florida, submitted his request for release Tuesday. He sought proximity to home because of the health of a family member, sources told ESPN, and Oregon formally accepted the release Thursday.

Wilson now plans to sign with Florida and intends to enroll next month, his agent, Vernell Brown Jr. of EL1TE Sports Management Group, said.

Wilson is ESPN's No. 7 wide receiver prospect in the 2025 class and was the fifth-ranked recruit in Oregon's incoming recruiting class, which closed the early signing period ranked No. 1 by ESPN. A speedy, big-play vertical threat, Wilson caught 130 passes for 2,423 yards and 28 touchdowns across three varsity seasons at Tampa Bay Tech (Florida) High School.

Wilson became the first member of coach Dan Lanning's 2025 class when he committed to the Ducks on Jan. 17, 2023. He spent the next 22 months among the top prospects in a star-studded Oregon class, which also includes No. 1 wide receiver Dakorien Moore and four-star pass-catcher Cooper Perry (No. 196).

Wilson remained fiercely loyal to Oregon -- one of the earliest schools in his recruitment -- amid late flip efforts from the likes of Florida, Miami and Florida State prior to the early signing period, and he signed with the Ducks when the signing period opened Dec. 4. However, just 15 days later, Wilson was released from his aid agreement with the school, and he will soon join Florida's latest class as one of the newest weapons around quarterback DJ Lagway.

The Ducks' 2025 recruiting class skyrocketed during the early signing period with a series of late commitments, including the flip of five-star Ohio State cornerback pledge Na'eem Offord. Still bolstered by 16 signees from within the 2025 ESPN 300, Oregon's class is likely to keep its place atop ESPN's rankings ahead of the regular signing period (starting Feb. 7) despite Wilson's departure.

Wilson's eventual signature will hand Florida one of the nation's most talented wide receiver classes in the 2025 cycle. Wilson will join Vernell Brown III (No. 44 in the ESPN 300), Naeshaun Montgomery (No. 116) and former Arizona pledge Muizz Tounkara on a budding offense at Florida, which averaged 27.8 points across its final six regular-season games

Brown, ESPN's No. 8 wide receiver, is the son of Vernell Brown Jr., Wilson's agent and a former member of coach Billy Napier's football staff who played cornerback with the Gators from 2001 to 2005.

Florida (7-5) faces Tulane in the Gasparilla Bowl on Friday (2:30 p.m., ESPN2).