College football conferences with the best bowl game records

The Southeastern Conference is the undisputed king of major college football. The SEC has been especially dominant of late. Teams from the conference have won 14 national championships since the turn of the 21st century. Alabama has accounted for six of those (2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2020). LSU (3), Georgia (2), Florida (2) and Auburn (1) are responsible for the other eight. But has the SEC been the king of the overall college football bowl season?

Here's a look at the conferences with the best records in bowl games entering the 2024 campaign (minimum 25 bowl appearances)*:

SEC: 286-214-9 (.571 win percentage)

Notables:

Georgia (33-20-3, .616)

Alabama (32-23-2, .579)

Tennessee (31-25, .554)

LSU (27-23-1, .539)

Auburn (23-20-2, .533)

Mountain West: 70-56 (.555)

Notables:

Sun Belt: 45-38 (.542)

Notables:

Appalachian State (7-1, .875)

Louisiana (7-4, .636)

Troy (6-4, .600)

Georgia Southern (3-4, .428)

*The Big East Conference went 57-42 (.576) in bowl games before folding as a football conference in 2013, when its remaining football-playing schools left to form the American Athletic Conference.

