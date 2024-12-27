        <
        >

          Who has won CFP national championship MVP? Full winners list

          Michigan's Blake Corum won offensive MVP after winning the CFP national championship in 2023. David Buono/Icon Sportswire
          • Keith Jenkins
          Dec 27, 2024, 09:13 PM

          Since the 2014 season, the FBS has utilized a playoff system to decide a national champion. After the national championship game, two players are named the offensive and defensive most valuable players.

          Here's a look at the offensive and defensive MVPs of each College Football Playoff national championship game:

          Jan. 8, 2024: Michigan 34, Washington 13

          Offensive MVP: Michigan RB Blake Corum (21 carries, 134 yards and two touchdowns)

          Defensive MVP: Michigan CB Will Johnson (four total tackles and an interception)

          Jan. 9, 2023: Georgia 65, TCU 7

          Offensive MVP: Georgia QB Stetson Bennett (18-of-25, 304 yards and six total touchdowns)

          Defensive MVP: Georgia DB Javon Bullard (one tackle, two interceptions and a fumble recovery)

          Jan. 10, 2022: Georgia 33, Alabama 18

          Offensive MVP: Georgia QB Stetson Bennett (17-of-26, 224 yards and two touchdowns)

          Defensive MVP: Georgia S Lewis Cine (seven total tackles, including a tackle for loss)

          Jan. 11, 2021: Alabama 52, Ohio State 24

          Offensive MVP: Alabama WR DeVonta Smith (12 catches, 215 yards and three touchdowns)

          Defensive MVP: Alabama DT Christian Barmore (five total tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack)

          Jan. 13, 2020: LSU 42, Clemson 25

          Offensive MVP: LSU QB Joe Burrow (31-of-49, 463 yards and six total touchdowns)

          Defensive MVP: LSU LB Patrick Queen (eight total tackles, 2½ tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks)

          Jan. 7, 2019: Clemson 44, Alabama 16

          Offensive MVP: Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence (20-of-32, 347 yards and three touchdowns)

          Defensive MVP: Clemson CB Trayvon Mullen (six total tackles, one sack and one interception)

          Jan. 8, 2018: Alabama 26, Georgia 23 (OT)

          Offensive MVP: Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa (14-of-24, 166 yards, three touchdowns and an interception)

          Defensive MVP: Alabama DT Daron Payne (six total tackles)

          Jan. 9, 2017: Clemson 35, Alabama 31

          Offensive MVP: Clemson QB Deshaun Watson (36-of-56, 420 yards and four total touchdowns)

          Defensive MVP: Clemson LB Ben Boulware (six total tackles, including two tackles for loss)

          Jan. 11, 2016: Alabama 45, Clemson 40

          Offensive MVP: Alabama TE O.J. Howard (five catches, 208 yards and two touchdowns)

          Defensive MVP: Alabama S Eddie Jackson (three total tackles and an interception)

          Jan. 12, 2015: Ohio State 42, Oregon 20

          Offensive MVP: Ohio State RB Ezekiel Elliott (36 carries, 246 yards and four touchdowns)

          Defensive MVP: Ohio State S Tyvis Powell (team-high nine total tackles)

