Who has won CFP national championship MVP? Full winners list

Open Extended Reactions

Since the 2014 season, the FBS has utilized a playoff system to decide a national champion. After the national championship game, two players are named the offensive and defensive most valuable players.

Here's a look at the offensive and defensive MVPs of each College Football Playoff national championship game:

Jan. 8, 2024: Michigan 34, Washington 13

Offensive MVP: Michigan RB Blake Corum (21 carries, 134 yards and two touchdowns)

Defensive MVP: Michigan CB Will Johnson (four total tackles and an interception)

Jan. 9, 2023: Georgia 65, TCU 7

Offensive MVP: Georgia QB Stetson Bennett (18-of-25, 304 yards and six total touchdowns)

Defensive MVP: Georgia DB Javon Bullard (one tackle, two interceptions and a fumble recovery)

Jan. 10, 2022: Georgia 33, Alabama 18

Offensive MVP: Georgia QB Stetson Bennett (17-of-26, 224 yards and two touchdowns)

Defensive MVP: Georgia S Lewis Cine (seven total tackles, including a tackle for loss)

Jan. 11, 2021: Alabama 52, Ohio State 24

Offensive MVP: Alabama WR DeVonta Smith (12 catches, 215 yards and three touchdowns)

Defensive MVP: Alabama DT Christian Barmore (five total tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack)

Jan. 13, 2020: LSU 42, Clemson 25

Offensive MVP: LSU QB Joe Burrow (31-of-49, 463 yards and six total touchdowns)

Defensive MVP: LSU LB Patrick Queen (eight total tackles, 2½ tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks)

Jan. 7, 2019: Clemson 44, Alabama 16

Offensive MVP: Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence (20-of-32, 347 yards and three touchdowns)

Defensive MVP: Clemson CB Trayvon Mullen (six total tackles, one sack and one interception)

Jan. 8, 2018: Alabama 26, Georgia 23 (OT)

Offensive MVP: Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa (14-of-24, 166 yards, three touchdowns and an interception)

Defensive MVP: Alabama DT Daron Payne (six total tackles)

Jan. 9, 2017: Clemson 35, Alabama 31

Offensive MVP: Clemson QB Deshaun Watson (36-of-56, 420 yards and four total touchdowns)

Defensive MVP: Clemson LB Ben Boulware (six total tackles, including two tackles for loss)

Jan. 11, 2016: Alabama 45, Clemson 40

Offensive MVP: Alabama TE O.J. Howard (five catches, 208 yards and two touchdowns)

Defensive MVP: Alabama S Eddie Jackson (three total tackles and an interception)

Jan. 12, 2015: Ohio State 42, Oregon 20

Offensive MVP: Ohio State RB Ezekiel Elliott (36 carries, 246 yards and four touchdowns)

Defensive MVP: Ohio State S Tyvis Powell (team-high nine total tackles)

Check out the ESPN college football hub page for the latest news, analysis, schedules, CFP bracket and more.