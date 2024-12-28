Myron Medcalf explains why Delaware State's hiring of DeSean Jackson may not be the best message for college football. (1:28)

Historically Black colleges and universities are leveling up with new coaching hires who bring stardom and NFL playing experience to the sidelines.

On Friday, former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver and eight-time Pro Bowler DeSean Jackson was hired as the new head coach for the Delaware State Hornets.

Jackson replaces Lee Hull, who recorded a 2-21 record in two seasons as head coach for the Hornets.

The former Eagles standout will bring 15 years of NFL experience to the HBCU landscape, including notable stints with the Baltimore Ravens, Washington Commanders -- who fall within Delaware State's recruiting radius -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Las Vegas Raiders.

Jackson arrived at Delaware State just a week after Michael Vick signed to become the new head coach for the Norfolk State Spartans, a historically Black university in Virginia.

After the two hires were made, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and former Carolina Panthers safety Tre Boston seemingly expressed their interest in coaching at an HBCU in the future.

This is not the first time -- and maybe not the last -- a former NFL player has coached at a historically Black college or university. Here are other notable coaches with pro playing experience who have coached at an HBCU.

Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Jackson State won two SWAC championships and made two Celebration Bowl appearances under Deion Sanders. Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The Coach Prime era in college football officially kicked off when Jackson State athletic director Ashley Robinson brought the two-way legend to Mississippi in 2020 to begin a new era at the school. The Tigers weren't just getting Coach Prime, however. The package deal included his sons Shedeur Sanders and then-South Carolina Gamecocks transfer Shilo Sanders.

During Deion's tenure with the Tigers, he helped lead Jackson State to two consecutive SWAC championships and two Celebration Bowl appearances.

Deion Sanders also shocked the recruiting world during his time at "Thee I Love," when he landed five-star recruit Travis Hunter, who flipped from the Florida State Seminoles.

Eddie George, Tennessee State

Eddie George led Tennessee State to an OVC championship and the FCS playoffs during its 2024 season. Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 1995 Heisman winner and Tennessee Titans star returned to Nashville as head coach of the Tigers in 2021. There, he followed a similar path as Sanders, shining a light on HBCU football. George joined Tennessee State with no coaching experience but found success with the Tigers in the 2024 season, leading TSU to its first OVC championship and first appearance in the FCS playoffs.

Cris Dishman, Texas Southern

The Texas Southern Tigers had collected only 13 wins since 2018, which caused a coaching change last winter. Dishman, who played 13 seasons in the NFL, including nine with the Minnesota Vikings, was named head coach of the program in January 2024. He replaced former coach Clearance McKinney after Texas Southern announced it would not renew his contract.

Eddie Robinson Jr., Alabama State

Eddie Robinson Jr. returned to his alma mater, Alabama State, as head coach in 2021. Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Alabama State hadn't had a seven-win season since 2014, but that changed when the former second-round pick of the Houston Oilers became head coach. Robinson returned to his alma mater in 2021, leading Alabama State to its best season since 2015 with a 6-5 record.

Dishman shared two things in common with McDowell in the 2024 season: They both coached SWAC teams in Texas and they were teammates on the Oilers. McDowell served as part of the Panthers coaching staff, where he joined in 2011 before coaching the cornerbacks for three seasons, leading him to be named head coach in 2022. The peak of McDowell's three seasons as head coach was advancing to the 2023 SWAC championship before falling 35-14 to the Florida A&M Rattlers.