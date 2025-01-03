Open Extended Reactions

Alabama transfer running back Justice Haynes has signed with Michigan, the school announced Friday.

Haynes, the No. 3 running back in ESPN's transfer rankings, finished as Alabama's third-leading rusher with 448 yards on 5.7 yards per carry and 7 touchdowns as a sophomore. He'll have two more seasons of eligibility with the Wolverines.

The 5-foot-11, 210-pound back from Buford, Georgia, started six games in his second year with the Crimson Tide after rushing for 168 yards and two scores as a freshman. Haynes was the No. 24 overall player in the ESPN 300 for 2023.

He'll join a Michigan backfield that must replace the production of seniors Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards, who combined for 1,537 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns in 2024.

Michigan does return freshman back Jordan Marshall, who rushed for 100 yards on 23 carries in the Wolverines' 19-13 victory over Alabama in the Reliaquest Bowl on Dec. 31. Haynes did not play for either team in the bowl game.

Michigan has added eight transfer signees following its 8-5 season under first-year coach Sherrone Moore. The Wolverines are also bringing in quarterback Mikey Keene (Fresno State), wide receiver Donaven McCulley (Indiana) and offensive lineman Brady Norton (Cal Poly) to help bolster an offense that averaged 22 points per game this season, which ranks 113th in FBS.