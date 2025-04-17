Open Extended Reactions

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska coach Matt Rhule called an audible on his plan to entirely eliminate full-pad scrimmaging on the day of what normally would be the Cornhuskers' spring game.

Rhule said Thursday the April 26 event replacing the spring game would include an undetermined amount of live scrimmaging for mostly third- and fourth-string players.

Rhule last month became the first coach to announce an end to his school's traditional spring game, citing concerns about other teams scouting his players in a televised scrimmage and possibly poaching them.

He said he wants to give another opportunity to borderline players who are trying to make the 105-man roster in the fall and also to players who already have been told they won't be on the team in the fall but need practice film to show other schools if they want to keep playing.

"The guys who are cemented in their spots won't play," Rhule said. "Some guys might ask to play. Some are 2s but they want to prove they're a 1."

The event replacing the spring game is called the Husker Games and will feature skills competitions and 7-on-7 games with current and former players. A women's flag football exhibition also is scheduled.