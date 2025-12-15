Cade Klubnik loses the football but manages to scoop it up and score a 10-yard rushing touchdown. (0:26)

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik will be among a handful of veterans intent on playing in the Pinstripe Bowl against Penn State, coach Dabo Swinney said Monday, but more than two dozen others will miss the game.

Klubnik, who before the season was considered a Heisman Trophy contender and a potential early selection in the 2026 NFL draft, struggled at times this season and finished with just 16 touchdown passes. Still, Swinney said a good performance in the cold weather in New York in the bowl game could be a benefit when selling Klubnik's skill set at the next level.

"Check the weather reports in NFL stadiums this weekend," Swinney said.

Klubnik reportedly did not throw at practice Monday, but wide receiver Tyler Brown said the Clemson QB should be fine for the game. Tailback Adam Randall, center Ryan Linthicum and tackle Blake Miller are among other veterans on offense who are expected to play in the Pinstripe Bowl (noon ET, Dec. 27, ABC).

Klubnik also accepted an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl on Monday.

One offensive star who will not be available for the Tigers is wideout Antonio Williams, who officially announced his intention to enter the NFL draft on Monday. Swinney said Williams is out with an injury.

On defense, Clemson will be without a host of stars, including NFL draft hopefuls Avieon Terrell, Peter Woods, T.J. Parker and DeMonte Capehart. Starting safety Khalil Barnes, who plans to transfer, will also opt out of the Pinstripe Bowl.

In all, Swinney said Clemson is without 17 players due to injury and another nine who are opting out.

"It's a long list," Swinney said, "but nobody cares."

Tight end Ian Schieffelin, a star on the Tigers' basketball team prior to this season who opted to give football a try, is no longer with the team, Swinney said Monday. Schieffelin dealt with off-field issues, including an offseason DUI arrest, and finished with just two catches for 10 yards.