Ranking all 64 teams in College Football Playoff history

Open Extended Reactions

The new era of college football features a larger College Football Playoff and a lower bar (and more forgiveness) for inclusion. Meanwhile, the transfer portal and increased freedom of movement for players have meant that today's best teams can't quite stockpile awesome backups as easily as they could in the past.

The idea of greatness has, therefore, also changed a bit. As we saw with Ohio State's incredible national title run in 2024, it's more about when you peak and less about how high and how long that peak might be.

It might be more difficult, then, for a team to rise to the top of this list, in other words.

It is once again time for me to rank every College Football Playoff team to date. Is it an awkward mix of 40 teams that cleared one bar during the four-team playoff era and 24 teams that cleared a lower bar in the new 12-team era? Absolutely. Is that stopping me from continuing this tradition? Absolutely not. As always, this list is derived through a combination of numbers and my own personal opinions. I start out using my SP+ ratings as a guide, then steer whichever way I want to steer with it. The rankings for 2025's playoff participants will obviously shift in the future, once we've seen how this year's four-round tournament plays out.

Jump to:

Top 10 CFP teams

64. 2025 Tulane (11-2)

CFP matchup: First round at Ole Miss

Jon Sumrall's final Tulane team is adaptable and resilient and certainly clears a physicality bar that not every awesome Group of 5 team might. But the Green Wave's two losses -- 45-10 against first-round opponent Ole Miss, 48-26 at UTSA -- were a sign that when things go awry, the ceiling is much, much lower than what we might expect from a playoff team.

The enhanced ESPN App Watch your favorite events in the newly upgraded ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

63. 2024 Clemson (10-4)

CFP result: Lost to Texas 38-24 in the first round

The first official bid thieves of the 12-team era, Dabo Swinney's Tigers looked like their hopes were finished after an end-of-regular-season loss to South Carolina. But upsets elsewhere placed them in the ACC championship game, and they won the league with a last-second field goal. That gave them a shot at Texas in the CFP first round, and although they played well while behind, the game was never truly in doubt.

62. 2024 SMU (11-3)

CFP result: Lost to Penn State 38-10 in the first round

Rhett Lashlee's Mustangs made the absolute most of their first power conference campaign in three decades, going 8-0 in the regular season and falling just six points short of a 13-0 start. But they didn't beat any teams that finished in the SP+ top 20, and they were utterly overwhelmed in the first round in State College, throwing two pick-sixes, suffering countless other miscues and trailing big most of the way.

61. 2024 Boise State (12-2)

CFP result: Lost to Penn State 31-14 in the Fiesta Bowl quarterfinal

Behind Ashton Jeanty and his 2,601 rushing yards (not to mention a fierce pass rush), Boise State nearly took down Oregon in Week 2 and headed into the CFP having won 11 straight games. The Broncos couldn't overcome a slow start in the Fiesta Bowl, however, trailing PSU 14-0 after about 11 minutes, clawing to within three points in the third quarter and eventually falling because of turnovers and red zone failures.

60. 2025 James Madison (12-1)

CFP matchup: First round at Oregon

Bob Chesney's final JMU team faced only one power conference opponent and suffered offensive ups and downs early on, but the Dukes have risen to 24th in SP+ because of a dynamite homestretch. They've outscored their past seven opponents by an average of 28 points with aggressive defense and increasingly explosive offense. Do they have the upside to scare Oregon? Probably not, but they earned their spot.

59. 2015 Michigan State (12-2)

CFP result: Lost to Alabama 38-0

Mark Dantonio's 2015 Spartans are proof that no matter what the committee said, it was picking the four "most deserving" teams rather than the four "best" -- MSU was definitively the former and in no way the latter. And that's fine! The Spartans finished 18th in FPI and 15th in SP+ but beat a dynamite Ohio State team and outlasted unbeaten Iowa to win the Big Ten. Then they did exactly what was expected of them against Alabama in the Cotton Bowl: They lost big.

58. 2025 Alabama (10-3)

CFP matchup: First round at Oklahoma

Alabama basically earned its playoff spot in October, beating Georgia, Vanderbilt, Missouri and Tennessee to craft a dynamite résumé. But due primarily to increasing numbers of offensive mistakes, the Tide's form slipped dramatically. The committee did them a massive favor by completely ignoring poor late performances against Auburn (narrow win) and Georgia (blowout loss). Will Alabama reward the committee for its faith?

57. 2025 Oklahoma (10-2)

CFP matchup: First round vs. Alabama

The Sooners' defense is playoff worthy by any definition, and the offense has mastered the art of opportunism -- it doesn't create nearly enough chances, but makes the most of what it creates. Tight November wins over Tennessee and Alabama drove some late résumé boosting, and a clutch, season-ending win over LSU kept Oklahoma in the field. But that offense sure looks like a fatal flaw.

56. 2019 Oklahoma (12-2)

CFP result: Lost to LSU 63-28

After three years at No. 1, Lincoln Riley's 2019 Sooners slipped to third in offensive SP+, and the defense wasn't good enough to make up for this smidgen of offensive mortality. They rolled to 7-0 but stumbled against Kansas State and had to survive four tight wins in their final five games. That was enough to earn the Sooners their fourth CFP appearance in five years, but they got destroyed in the Peach Bowl.

55. 2020 Notre Dame (10-2)

CFP result: Lost to Alabama 31-14

Brian Kelly's Irish beat Trevor Lawrence-less Clemson in overtime, and behind consensus All-America offensive linemen Aaron Banks and Liam Eichenberg, they proved physical, mature and adaptable while starting the season 10-0. But in their final two games, against a full-strength Clemson team in the ACC championship game and Alabama in the Rose Bowl, the Irish were outscored 65-24.

54. 2024 Indiana (11-2)

CFP result: Lost to Notre Dame 27-17 in the first round

Curt Cignetti's first Hoosiers team benefited from a pretty easy Big Ten schedule but won seven games by at least 24 points and finished the regular season second in the country in points per drive and sixth in points allowed per drive. Unfortunately, quarterback Kurtis Rourke's season-long ACL injury finally caught up to him with a poor CFP performance, and the Hoosiers couldn't overcome a slow start in South Bend.

53. 2025 Miami (10-2)

CFP matchup: First round at Texas A&M

The Hurricanes started and finished the season looking the part and overcame a midseason funk that included timid, turnover-plagued losses to Louisville and SMU. A smart, aggressive defense gives them the upside to compete with anyone, and the offense enjoys long runs of efficiency thanks to quarterback Carson Beck and receiver Malachi Toney. Do they have the close-game chops required to make a run? We'll see.

Malachi Toney will be one of the top big-play threats in the CFP. Megan Briggs/Getty Images

52. 2024 Arizona State (11-3)

CFP result: Lost to Texas 39-31 in the Peach Bowl quarterfinal

It's tricky figuring out where to place a team that didn't look the part until November, then very much looked the part. As late as Week 12 in 2024, ASU's playoff odds were minuscule. But the Sun Devils won six straight down the stretch, and star Cam Skattebo almost took them even further. Behind his 242 yards from scrimmage against Texas, they were one play away from the semifinals but fell agonizingly short.

51. 2024 Tennessee (10-3)

CFP result: Lost to Ohio State 42-17 in the first round

Despite Josh Heupel's offensive tendencies, his Vols reached the CFP in 2024 by fielding their best defense since 1999. They ran the ball well, defended the run better than anyone and rode a home win over Alabama to a playoff berth. Unfortunately, their limitations were made clear in Columbus. They punted three straight times to start the game, found themselves quickly down 21-0 and couldn't recover.

50. 2025 Texas A&M (11-1)

CFP matchup: First round vs. Miami

With bursts of spectacular upside countering frustrating funks -- most vividly captured by a 27-point comeback against South Carolina -- Mike Elko's Aggies went 4-0 in one-score games; avoided Georgia, Alabama and Ole Miss in SEC play; and began the season 11-0. They have a speedy skill corps, a beautifully structured offense, a fierce pass rush and a first-round home game. But a playoff tends to punish funks.

49. 2014 Florida State (13-1)

CFP result: Lost to Oregon 59-20

The Seminoles returned lots of key figures from their 2013 national title romp, but they had to eke out tight win after tight win -- seven one-score games in all. While the BCS would have given us a Bama-FSU title game that year, the CFP gave the Noles the No. 3 seed and sent them to the Rose Bowl, where a 34-0 Ducks run ended Florida State's 29-game winning streak in stark fashion.

48. 2018 Notre Dame (12-1)

CFP result: Lost to Clemson 30-3

The Fighting Irish earned their spot in the playoff with increasingly dominant wins over quality Michigan, Stanford and Syracuse teams. The defense was solid and excellent (second in defensive SP+), but the offensive limitations were made crystal clear when the Irish had to face Clemson in the Cotton Bowl. The game was tied after one quarter, but it got much, much worse from there.

47. 2025 Ole Miss (11-1)

CFP matchup: First round vs. Tulane

The Rebels' stay in the 2025 playoffs might forever be defined by who wasn't there -- Lane Kiffin left for LSU after the regular season -- and they probably don't have the same raw upside as the 2024 team that fell just short of a bid. But Ole Miss can both run through and pass over opponents, and the only test the Rebels haven't passed this year is "Can you survive a rugged fourth quarter in Athens?" They're capable of a run.

46. 2021 Cincinnati (13-1)

CFP result: Lost to Alabama 27-6

Even adjusting for strength of schedule, Luke Fickell's CFP debutants finished sixth in SP+. The Bearcats physically dominated a strong Notre Dame squad and absolutely earned their playoff spot, and once there, they hemmed in Bryce Young and the Alabama passing attack. The problem: They got gashed by the Bama run game and, more importantly, couldn't even slightly protect quarterback Desmond Ridder in a Cotton Bowl loss.

45. 2018 Oklahoma (12-2)

CFP result: Lost to Alabama 45-34

OU lost Baker Mayfield but somehow improved offensively. Kyler Murray threw for 4,361 yards and rushed for 1,001, but unfortunately, the defense was dreck. Lincoln Riley fired coordinator Mike Stoops six games in, but the Sooners allowed 44 points per game over their final six contests and gave up 31 first-half points to Alabama in the Orange Bowl. That was too much for even Murray to overcome.

44. 2015 Oklahoma (11-2)

CFP result: Lost to Clemson 37-17

Bob Stoops' Sooners headed into 2015 with a new offensive coordinator (Lincoln Riley) and a transfer quarterback (Baker Mayfield), and after a disappointing 2014, OU reignited. The Sooners won a loaded Big 12 and were 3.5-point favorites against Clemson in the Orange Bowl. They took a 17-16 lead into halftime, but Clemson shifted into fifth gear in the second half and sent the Sooners home with a 20-point loss.

43. 2016 Ohio State (11-2)

CFP result: Lost to Clemson 31-0

After what might have been Urban Meyer's most talented Ohio State team missed the CFP in 2015, the most offensively limited one made it the next year. The defense was strong enough to limit Deshaun Watson and Clemson to just two touchdowns in the Tigers' first 10 drives in the semifinal, but the Buckeyes' offense, which ranked 20th in offensive SP+ (terrible by their standards), got embarrassed.

42. 2017 Clemson (12-2)

CFP result: Lost to Alabama 24-6

You know your program is in great shape when "transition year" means "only making the CFP semis." The Tigers boasted perhaps the best defense of the Dabo Swinney era, but Deshaun Watson was gone, and Trevor Lawrence wouldn't arrive in town for another year. Clemson was too good for the rest of the ACC but gained just 188 yards against Alabama in the Sugar Bowl, bowing out slightly earlier than normal.

College Football Playoff Bracket Challenge Fill out up to TWO College Football Playoff Brackets! Create a group and invite your friends. $50K in prizes! Make Your Picks

41. 2023 Alabama (12-2)

CFP result: Lost to Michigan 27-20

Nick Saban's final team was maybe his worst since 2007 and ranked just eighth in the CFP rankings before an SEC championship upset of Georgia. The Tide mastered the art of surviving, advancing and saving their best performance for the most important games. And when they were given a lifeline by snagging a CFP spot over Florida State, they nearly made the most of it, leading eventual champ Michigan into the final two minutes before succumbing in overtime.

40. 2021 Michigan (12-2)

CFP result: Lost to Georgia 34-11

A loss to Michigan State set Jim Harbaugh's Wolverines back early on, but they took down Ohio State for the first time in a decade, then stomped Iowa to win their first outright Big Ten title since 2003. This was an excellent team and the champion of an excellent conference, but the Wolverines ran into a slight problem in the Orange Bowl: They weren't better than Georgia at a single thing. That will catch up to you.

39. 2024 Penn State (13-3)

CFP result: Beat SMU 38-10; beat Boise State 31-14; lost to Notre Dame 27-24 in the Orange Bowl semifinal

James Franklin's Penn State tenure was defined by an extreme ability to control the controllables and a failure to rise to the biggest occasions. The Nittany Lions beat SMU and Boise State as comfortable favorites to reach the 2024 semis and came achingly close to beating Notre Dame. But they came up short, and their attempt to keep the band together and go all-in in 2025 crumpled to the ground too.

38. 2023 Texas (12-2)

CFP result: Lost to Washington 37-31

Steve Sarkisian's Longhorns gave Alabama its first double-digit home loss of the entire Nick Saban era. They beat seven other bowl-eligible teams by an average of 24 points and pummeled Oklahoma State by 28 in the Big 12 championship game. They returned to relevance in a major way, but they couldn't slow Michael Penix Jr. and Washington in the Sugar Bowl. The Huskies quarterback threw for 430 yards and made Texas' first playoff stay a one-gamer.

37. 2022 TCU (13-2)

CFP result: Defeated Michigan 51-45; lost to Georgia 65-7 in the national championship

Heisman runner-up Max Duggan and the Horned Frogs were close-game masters, winning five one-score games during a 12-0 start and losing only to a top-10 Kansas State team in the Big 12 championship. Their big-play ability and volatility were fully on display in the CFP, where they pulled off an upset of Michigan in maybe the best game of 2022, then got absolutely trounced by Georgia in the national title game.

36. 2024 Texas (13-3)

CFP result: Beat Clemson 38-24; beat Arizona State 39-31; lost to Ohio State 28-14 in the Cotton Bowl semifinal

With a dynamite defense and an occasionally wobbly offense, Steve Sarkisian's Longhorns went 13-0 against teams not named Georgia or Ohio State in 2024. They narrowly survived Arizona State in the quarterfinals thanks to clutch late play from quarterback Quinn Ewers, and they were driving to tie their semifinal late against Ohio State before a Jack Sawyer scoop-and-score touchdown sealed their fate.

35. 2016 Washington (12-2)

CFP result: Lost to Alabama 24-7

Chris Petersen's Huskies sent a message by beating a top-20 Stanford squad by 28 points in September, then finished up by felling Colorado by 31 in the Pac-12 championship game. An outstanding defense led by Budda Baker and Greg Gaines mostly controlled Alabama in the Peach Bowl, too; Washington trailed just 10-7 late in the first half before a Ryan Anderson pick-six changed the game.

34. 2024 Georgia (11-3)

CFP result: Lost to Notre Dame 23-10 in the Sugar Bowl quarterfinal

Georgia survived upset bids and a late-season injury to quarterback Carson Beck to still brawl its way to the SEC title despite lacking the elite-level talent that won it the 2021 and 2022 national titles. But the Bulldogs couldn't do Gunner Stockton enough favors against Notre Dame, in his first career start, and allowing 17 points in 56 seconds in the middle of the game was too much to overcome.

33. 2025 Georgia (12-1)

CFP matchup: Sugar Bowl quarterfinal vs. Ole Miss or Tulane

The current version of the Dawgs scraped by early with nothing but guile and second-half adjustments, then kicked into gear late. An inexperienced defense established a high level in November, and Georgia avenged its lone loss, to Alabama, with an SEC championship game blowout. Do the Dawgs have the big-play capabilities for a playoff run? I'm not sure, but as always, you do not want to find yourself in a brawl with Georgia.

32. 2025 Oregon (11-1)

CFP matchup: First round vs. James Madison

Oregon's 2025 outfit combines the offensive upside we're used to seeing from the Ducks -- especially from a run game featuring Noah Whittington, Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. -- with a Big Ten-level defense capable of driving rock-fight wins. Dan Lanning's team fell only to Indiana in the regular season, but of the teams that didn't receive a first-round bye this year, the Ducks are the most likely to make a big run.

31. 2017 Oklahoma (12-2)

CFP result: Lost to Georgia 54-48

After a bumpy start, Lincoln Riley's first Sooners squad found its top gear midway through 2017, winning its final six Big 12 games by an average of 23 points, earning Baker Mayfield the Heisman Trophy and surging to a 31-14 first-half lead over Georgia in the Rose Bowl. The Sooners couldn't hold on, though. Georgia came back twice to force overtime and won what still is one of the best games of the CFP era.

30. 2025 Texas Tech (11-1)

CFP matchup: Orange Bowl quarterfinal vs. Oregon or James Madison

Tech has beaten the spread in 12 of 13 games this season, a sign that we continue to underestimate just how impressive the Red Raiders are. They might have the two best defensive players in the sport in Jacob Rodriguez and David Bailey, and despite multiple injuries to QB Behren Morton (who was hurt during their lone loss), they've scored fewer than 29 points just once. Each of their 12 wins has come by at least 22 points.

David Bailey leads a disruptive Red Raiders pass rush with 13.5 sacks. David Buono/Icon Sportswire

29. 2023 Washington (14-1)

CFP result: Beat Texas 37-31; lost to Michigan 34-13

The TCU of 2023, Washington boasted both an explosive passing game -- Michael Penix Jr. threw for 4,903 yards, mostly to the incredible trio of Rome Odunze, Ja'Lynn Polk and Jalen McMillan -- and exquisite timing: The Huskies won eight games by one score, including two wild wins over a dynamite Oregon team and a 37-31 thriller over Texas in the CFP semifinals. They couldn't keep up with Michigan in the national title game, but that only dampened the run so much.

28. 2022 Ohio State (11-2)

CFP result: Lost to Georgia 42-41

After face-planting against Michigan for the second straight year, no team stood to gain more from a CFP bid than Ryan Day's Buckeyes. And they almost gained everything. Thanks to an incredible performance from quarterback C.J. Stroud, Ohio State held a 38-24 Peach Bowl lead on the champs heading into the fourth quarter. And even when Georgia charged back, the Buckeyes had a field goal try at the buzzer to win it. But it missed badly.

27. 2020 Clemson (10-2)

CFP result: Lost to Ohio State 49-28

It's hard to properly grade a team that was without its star quarterback for one of its two losses (Trevor Lawrence vs. Notre Dame). But while Lawrence threw for 3,153 yards in just 10 games and Travis Etienne was dangerous as both a receiver and a runner, the Tigers' defense had a bit of a big-play issue at times. And in the semifinal at the Sugar Bowl, they got dominated in the trenches, which made the biggest difference in a 21-point loss to Ohio State.

26. 2022 Michigan (13-1)

CFP result: Lost to TCU 51-45

Jim Harbaugh's Wolverines improved significantly after their brief stay in the 2021 CFP. They were even better at their go-to manball routine, and they proved to have more explosive offensive weapons as well. (Just ask Ohio State.) They were well-rounded and probably the second-best team of 2022, but they fell victim to an onslaught of TCU big plays and couldn't pull off a last-minute comeback.

Capital One Bowl Mania Go perfect in your bowl picks and win up to $1 million, plus more prizes! Make Your Picks

25. 2024 Notre Dame (11-2)

CFP result: Beat Indiana 27-17; beat Georgia 23-10; beat Penn State 27-24; lost to Ohio State 34-23 in the national championship

With explosive running backs and dynamite defense, Marcus Freeman's Fighting Irish overcame a baffling early loss to Northern Illinois -- and a lack of high-level passing -- to roll to a playoff berth. After comfortable wins over Indiana and Georgia, they overcame multiple deficits to beat Penn State and reach the championship game. Only the best team in the country was going to take them down at that point.

24. 2014 Oregon (13-2)

CFP result: Beat Florida State 59-20; lost to Ohio State 42-20

Marcus Mariota combined 4,454 passing yards with 770 rushing yards and 57 total touchdowns (and duly won the Heisman), and the Ducks ranked second in offensive SP+. They scored at least 42 points in nine straight games and put up 59 on defending national champion Florida State ... but weren't able score over the final 20 minutes of the national title game. An overwhelmed Ducks defense couldn't hold Ohio State back.

23. 2024 Oregon (13-1)

CFP result: Lost to Ohio State 41-21 in the Rose Bowl quarterfinal

In their first Big Ten season, the Ducks won their first 13 games behind Dillon Gabriel's ruthlessly efficient passing, a 1,200-yard season from Jordan James and one of the best pass defenses in the country. They beat Ohio State and Penn State and earned the No. 1 seed in the CFP, but luck of the draw was not on their side: They were swarmed by a revenge-minded Buckeyes team in the Rose Bowl quarterfinal.

22. 2025 Ohio State (11-1)

CFP matchup: Cotton Bowl quarterfinal vs. Texas A&M or Miami

The Buckeyes began the regular season with a tight win over Texas, ended it with a tight loss to Indiana and won 11 straight in between by an average score of 39-8. They might have the most talented players in the country on both offense (Jeremiah Smith) and defense (Caleb Downs), and they head into the CFP knowing that peaking now is what matters. It would be a surprise if we didn't see the Buckeyes' best in December.

Will this year's Ohio State bounce back after a late loss like it did a year ago? Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire

21. 2014 Alabama (12-2)

CFP result: Lost to Ohio State 42-35

The 2014 season saw both the dawn of the CFP era and the beginning of the Great Nick Saban Offensive Evolution. He hired Lane Kiffin to modernize a stale offense, and after an early loss to Ole Miss, the Tide won eight straight to earn the No. 1 seed in the first CFP. They jumped out to a 21-6 lead on Ohio State, but three turnovers and a famous Ezekiel Elliott touchdown run did them in.

20. 2015 Clemson (14-1)

CFP result: Beat Oklahoma 37-17; lost to Alabama 45-40

Eight years ago, Clemson was still an upstart. Quarterback Deshaun Watson was healthy and dominant, and the Tigers began to look the part of a contender. They outlasted Notre Dame in an October monsoon and blew most of a huge lead against North Carolina before surviving. In the CFP, the Tigers surged past Oklahoma in the second half and led Bama before succumbing in what might have been the greatest fourth quarter in CFP history.

19. 2017 Georgia (13-2)

CFP result: Beat Oklahoma 54-48; lost to Alabama 26-23

Kirby Smart's second UGA team all but ended a 37-year national title drought. The Dawgs won at Notre Dame in September, destroyed all comers in the SEC East and avenged their lone loss with a dominant SEC championship game win over Auburn. They outlasted Oklahoma in the greatest game in CFP history and had Alabama all but beaten in the championship game ... until Tua Tagovailoa came onto the field.

18. 2020 Ohio State (7-1)

CFP result: Beat Clemson 49-28; lost to Alabama 52-24

The Buckeyes played only eight games, but they won four by at least 21 points, including a 49-28 victory over Trevor Lawrence and Clemson in the semifinals. They lived up to most of their preseason hype and avenged their 2019 semifinal loss to the Tigers. They also lost the national title game by 28 points. Still, in a year of abbreviated schedules and limited two-deeps, Ohio State was a poster child of sorts, and the Buckeyes looked the part until the final act.

17. 2021 Alabama (13-2)

CFP result: Beat Cincinnati 27-6; lost to Georgia 33-18

Nick Saban's Crimson Tide had maybe the best offensive (Bryce Young) and defensive (Will Anderson Jr.) players in the country but didn't enjoy as much depth and experience as normal and were lucky to reach 11-1. But they walloped Georgia in the SEC championship game, then beat Cincinnati with pure physicality to reach the final. They led Georgia in the fourth quarter of the championship game, too, but the Dawgs scored the final 20 points.

16. 2025 Indiana (13-0)

CFP matchup: Rose Bowl quarterfinal vs. Oklahoma or Alabama

It's hard to tentatively rank a team much higher than this, knowing that up to three more games will be needed to tell the entire tale. But the Hoosiers have the only unbeaten record this season, they just beat Ohio State in one of the more impressive proof-of-concept games in recent memory, and their quarterback just won the Heisman. With three more wins, they would end up well into the single digits here.

Indiana goes into this year's playoff as the favorite after a first-round exit in 2024. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

15. 2016 Alabama (14-1)

CFP result: Beat Washington 24-7; lost to Clemson 35-31

Freshman quarterback Jalen Hurts took over as Alabama's starter. A rebuilding season in Tuscaloosa? Hardly. Hurts won SEC Offensive Player of the Year, and the Tide rolled to the CFP final unbeaten, with only one win by single digits. They couldn't finish the job, though. With star running back Bo Scarbrough hurt, the Alabama offense couldn't stay on the field, and an exhausted defense gave up three late scores to fall to Clemson.

14 and 13. 2019 Ohio State (13-1) and 2019 Clemson (14-1)

CFP result: Clemson beat Ohio State 29-23, then lost to LSU 42-25

It was overshadowed by LSU's late-season brilliance, but both the Buckeyes and Tigers were unreal for most of 2019. They went a combined 26-0 in the regular season; 22 of the wins were by at least 24 points, and only one was by single digits. And in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal, they played one of the most even and compelling games in recent college football memory.

Ohio State dominated the early proceedings, going up 16-0 but settling for field goals; that offered Clemson a lifeline, and the Tigers charged back. The second half featured three scores and three lead changes, and after controversy and countless plot twists, Nolan Turner's interception of Justin Fields made the difference. If they'd played 100 times, each team would have won 50.

12. 2015 Alabama (14-1)

CFP result: Beat Michigan State 38-0; beat Clemson 45-40

The second Saban-Kiffin mashup showed plenty of early flaws. New starting quarterback Jake Coker was shaky early on and briefly got benched, and while the defense was mostly solid, it got torched by Ole Miss in an early loss. But the Tide manhandled No. 2 LSU in early November, and Coker caught fire down the stretch. Thanks in part to a classic surprise onside kick, Bama outlasted Clemson in a title-game thriller.

11. 2016 Clemson (14-1)

CFP result: Beat Ohio State 31-0; beat Alabama 35-31

Clemson nearly lost to Auburn, Troy and Lamar Jackson's Louisville teams early and did lose to Pitt in mid-November. But as would become a Dabo Swinney custom, the Tigers turned into Angry Clemson after their loss, humiliating South Carolina, keeping Virginia Tech mostly at arm's reach and shutting out Ohio State. Trailing Bama by 10 in the final, the Tigers played a nearly perfect fourth quarter, exhausting the Tide's defense and scoring the title-winning touchdown with one second remaining.

10. 2014 Ohio State (14-1)

CFP result: Beat Alabama 42-35; beat Oregon 42-20

The ultimate "peak when you most need to" team. Ranked 16th in the initial CFP rankings, Ohio State kept getting better and rising down the stretch. Needing a huge statement in the Big Ten championship game, the Buckeyes unleashed the hugest statement, beating Wisconsin 59-0 to eke out the No. 4 CFP seed. They then proceeded to beat Bama with a 28-0 run and take down Oregon with a late 21-0 run. Late-arriving? Nope, just in time.

9. 2024 Ohio State (10-2)

CFP result: Beat Tennessee 42-17; beat Oregon 41-21; beat Texas 28-14; beat Notre Dame 34-23 in the national championship

Apparently the trick is finishing with a loss. Guess it adds motivation. The 2022 Ohio State team lost to Michigan, then nearly beat an incredible Georgia team in the CFP. The 2024 team lost to Michigan, then ripped off a four-game run that will stand as the model moving forward: Four top-10 opponents stood in the way, and four fell by an average of 17 points.

Hmm ... Ohio State finished the 2025 regular season with a loss, too. Huh ...

8. 2018 Alabama (14-1)

CFP result: Beat Oklahoma 45-34; lost to Clemson 44-16

The 2018 Bama squad was just as good as the 2020 Tide on paper but couldn't clear the final hurdle. The Tide destroyed their first 14 opponents by an average of 32 points, and only Georgia in the SEC championship game offered any resistance (though the Dawgs offered quite a bit). The Tide combined Nick Saban's best offense yet with a top-10 defense ... but they laid the ultimate egg in the CFP finale.

7. 2017 Alabama (13-1)

CFP result: Beat Clemson 24-6; beat Georgia 26-23

Bama went scorched earth during an 11-0 start, but the offense grew rickety late. The Tide barely eked out a CFP bid after a 26-14 loss to Auburn, and they trailed Georgia 13-0 at halftime in the championship game before freshman Tua Tagovailoa tagged in, led Bama on a 20-7 run and -- after the Tide nearly won in regulation -- threw a famous second-and-26 strike to DeVonta Smith to win Nick Saban his sixth national title.

6. 2021 Georgia (14-1)

CFP result: Beat Michigan 34-11; beat Alabama 33-18

Kirby Smart's Bulldogs were far and away the best team of the season's first three months, combining steady and efficient offense with college football's most consistently dominant defense in years. Only Bama scored more than 17 points on the Dawgs, who lost to the Tide in the SEC championship game but rebounded to pen a happy ending and, with help from a game-clinching Kelee Ringo pick-six, win their first national title in 41 years.

5. 2018 Clemson (15-0)

CFP result: Beat Notre Dame 30-3; beat Alabama 44-16

Clemson barely survived September unbeaten, needing a 2-point-conversion stop to escape Texas A&M and a rousing comeback led by backup quarterback Chase Brice to beat Syracuse. But once Trevor Lawrence was healthy and established in the starting lineup, no one had any hope against the Tigers. They beat Florida State by 49, Wake Forest by 60 and Louisville by 61, and they won two CFP games by a combined 74-19. Goodness.

4. 2023 Michigan (15-0)

CFP result: Beat Alabama 27-20; beat Washington 34-13

The Wolverines beat Penn State and Ohio State without suspended head coach Jim Harbaugh, and even with off-the-field matters swirling in the background, they were rarely challenged on the field, winning 11 games by at least 21 points. They extended their Big Ten winning streak to 25 games, they handed Nick Saban a Rose Bowl loss in his final game as a head coach, and with the national title on the line, they put on a defensive clinic. They dominated a brilliant Washington offensive line, holding the prolific Huskies to just 301 total yards and rolling to their first national title in 26 years.

3. 2022 Georgia (15-0)

CFP result: Beat Ohio State 42-41; beat TCU 65-7

Only twice did the defending national champs find themselves in a down-to-the-wire game, and only once did they have to lean on the college football gods for help (with Ohio State's last-second field goal miss in the semifinals). They scored at least 37 points in 11 games and allowed 14 or fewer in nine. They didn't have quite the level of high-end talent their 2021 team boasted, but they were an even more dominant team.

2. 2019 LSU (15-0)

CFP result: Beat Oklahoma 63-28; beat Clemson 42-25

Plenty of coaches have attempted to modernize their offenses in the hopes of giving their programs a shot in the arm. Ed Orgeron's 2019 team set the bar impossibly high for any future modernizers. With help from an elite skill corps, Joe Burrow threw for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns (!!!). Once LSU's defense got healthy late in the year, the Tigers were untouchable, beating Alabama in Tuscaloosa, then winning their last six games by an average of 30 points.

1. 2020 Alabama (13-0)

CFP result: Beat Notre Dame 31-14; beat Ohio State 52-24

The Crimson Tide had the Nos. 1, 3 and 5 finishers in the Heisman voting. They played one game decided by fewer than 14 points. They bested an SEC-only schedule by an average of 30.2 points per game. Their defense struggled early but allowed only 15 points per game after mid-October. This was the best Nick Saban team ever and quite possibly the best of the 21st century.

Best team ... from the best coach ... with the best dynasty of the 21st century (at the very least)? Sounds like the best team of the CFP era.