Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola plans to enter the transfer portal, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Monday.

The former five-star recruit will officially enter the portal when it opens on Jan. 2 and has two more seasons of eligibility. Raiola is seeking a program where he can thrive and best harness his potential while developing for the next steps of his career, sources told Thamel.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound sophomore started right away as a true freshman in 2024 and threw for 4,819 yards on 69% passing with 31 touchdowns and 21 turnovers over 22 starts with the Huskers.

Raiola continued the legacy of his father, former NFL offensive lineman Dominic Raiola, an All-American and Nebraska Football Hall of Fame inductee, by flipping his commitment from Georgia to Nebraska in December 2023. The No. 1-ranked pocket passer in the 2024 class gave Nebraska coach Matt Rhule and his staff a star player to build around entering their second year.

Dylan Raiola helped take the Huskers to their first bowl game since 2016 during a 7-5 debut season, leading all FBS true freshmen and breaking the program's freshman record with 2,819 passing yards in 2024.

His sophomore season was cut short on Nov. 1 when Raiola suffered a broken right fibula in a 21-17 loss to USC that forced him to miss the rest of the season. True freshman backup TJ Lateef replaced Raiola for the team's final three games.

Nebraska fired offensive line coach Donovan Raiola, the quarterback's uncle, earlier this month and hired Georgia Tech's Geep Wade to replace him. Raiola's younger brother, three-star quarterback Dayton Raiola, also decommitted from Nebraska in late November.

Lateef has produced 820 total yards and seven touchdowns through six games this season. The Huskers (7-5, 4-5 Big Ten) will close out their season in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl against No. 15 Utah on Dec. 31.