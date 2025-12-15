Open Extended Reactions

Florida quarterback DJ Lagway is entering the NCAA transfer portal, he announced Monday.

"I am truly grateful for the opportunity to have been part of such an incredible program here at the University of Florida," Lagway posted to social media. "... After much prayer, reflection, and thoughtful consideration, I have decided to enter the transfer portal."

Lagway is a former top-10 recruit who was ESPN's No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in the class of 2024. He rose to the starting job in his first year with the Gators in 2024, flashing the promise to meet his potential.

He dealt with injuries throughout the spring and summer, which curbed his growth and led to an inconsistent sophomore season with 16 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions as Florida fired coach Billy Napier, installed interim coach Billy Gonzales and then hired Tulane's Jon Sumrall as the Gators' new head coach following the season.

DJ Lagway completed 63.2% of his passes for 2,264 yards this season while throwing 16 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions. AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Lagway should have a robust market for his services. His raw talent flashed enough to NFL personnel where he was considered among the top prospects for the 2027 NFL draft in the wake of his freshman season.

Sources told ESPN that Lagway is seeking a fresh start to harness his talent, much in the way quarterbacks like Bo Nix and Jayden Daniels reshaped their careers after transferring from their original schools in recent years.

Lagway missed Florida's spring practice, which came in the wake of core muscle surgery and him dealing with a shoulder injury. He endured a calf issue in July that slowed his participation in summer camp, including not running in 11-on-11 drills until mid-August.

From there, Lagway never got in synch as the Gators started 1-3. He finished the season completing 63.2% of his passes for 2,264 yards. The injuries limited his ability to run, as he had just 101 rushing yards in 2025.

Lagway shined late in the 2024 season, leading the Gators to four straight victories -- against No. 22 LSU, No. 9 Ole Miss, Florida State and Tulane in the Gasparilla Bowl -- to end the season.

In those games, he flashed the potential to be one of college football's breakout stars in 2025. He went 6-1 as a true freshman as Florida's starting quarterback in 2024, throwing for 1,915 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also rushed for 101 yards.