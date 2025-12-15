James Franklin tells Pat McAfee how his coaching experiences have prepared him to take over at Virginia Tech. (2:06)

Virginia Tech athletics received a record $20 million gift from an anonymous donor, the school announced Monday.

The gift comes after the school hired James Franklin and previously announced a renewed commitment to investing in its athletics department, pledging to spend $229 million over the next four years. A portion of that increased spending is slated to come from fundraising efforts.

In making the announcement, the school said, "This gift and others made in support of the university's commitment to excellence in athletics will empower new head football coach James Franklin and all other athletic programs to build top teams."

The previous record gift to athletics was $15.2 million in 2017.

Since Franklin was hired last month, he put together a Top 25 recruiting class that drew national attention.

In a statement, Franklin said, "This unprecedented level of support is critical and creates powerful momentum for everything we're building."