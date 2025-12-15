Fernando Mendoza shouts out his family, coaches and teammates in an emotional speech after winning the Heisman Trophy. (6:25)

Four players from Ohio State Buckeyes are among 10 first-team picks from the Big Ten on the Associated Press All-America team released Monday, a group headed by repeat selection Caleb Downs of the Buckeyes and AP Player of the Year Fernando Mendoza of Indiana Hoosiers.

The AP has named an All-America team every year since 1925, and Notre Dame's two first-team picks this season increased its all-time lead to 87.

Downs, the Big Ten defensive player of the year, has made the first team each of his two seasons at Ohio State after landing on the second team as a freshman at Alabama in 2023. He is one of 12 players on the 27-man first team who did not start their careers at their current school. Downs is joined on the first team by fellow Buckeyes Jeremiah Smith, Kayden McDonald and Arvell Reese.

Mendoza, who won the Heisman Trophy over the weekend, led the top-ranked Hoosiers to a 13-0 record and the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff after transferring from California. He has thrown a nation-leading 33 touchdown passes and is the catalyst of one of the most productive offenses in the country.

A total of 18 schools are represented on the first team, including seven of the 12 in the CFP.

Iowa has had at least one first-team player seven straight years and in 10 of the last 12. This is the fourth year in a row Miami, Notre Dame and Ohio State have had at least one.

Punter Cole Maynard gave Western Kentucky its first-ever first-team pick. Defensive lineman Landon Robinson is Navy's first since 1975 and kicker Kansei Matsuzawa is Hawaii's first since 1986.

The AP All-America team was selected by a panel of 52 college Top 25 poll voters.

First-team offense

Wide receiver: Makai Lemon, Southern California, junior, 5-11, 195, Los Angeles.

Wide receiver: Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State, sophomore, 6-3, 223, Miami Gardens, Florida.

Wide receiver: Skyler Bell, UConn, senior, 6-0, 185, New York, N.Y.

Tackle: Francis Mauigoa, Miami, junior, 6-6, 335, Ili'ili, American Samoa.

Tackle: Spencer Fano, Utah, junior, 6-6, 308, Spanish Fork, Utah.

Guard: Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon, senior, 6-5, 318, Denver.

Guard: Beau Stephens, Iowa, senior, 6-5, 315, Blue Springs, Missouri.

Center: Logan Jones, Iowa, graduate, 6-3, 202, Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Tight end: Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt, graduate, 6-4, 235, Denton, Texas.

Quarterback: Fernando Mendoza, Indiana, junior, 6-5, 225, Miami.

Running back: Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame, junior, 6-0, 214, St. Louis.

Running back: Ahmad Hardy, Missouri, sophomore, 5-10, 210, Oma, Mississippi.

Kicker: Kansei Matsuzawa, Hawaii, senior, 6-2, 200, Tokyo.

All-purpose: KC Concepcion, Texas A&M, junior, 5-11, 190, Charlotte, North Carolina.

First-team defense

Edge rusher: David Bailey, Texas Tech, senior, 6-3, 250, Irvine, California.

Edge rusher: Cashius Howell, Texas A&M, senior, 6-2, 248, Kansas City, Missouri.

Interior lineman: Kayden McDonald, Ohio State, junior, 6-3, 326, Suwanee, Georgia.

Interior lineman: Landon Robinson, Navy, senior, 6-0, 287, Fairlawn, Ohio.

Linebacker: Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech, senior, 6-1, 235, Wichita Falls, Texas.

Linebacker: Arvell Reese, Ohio State, junior, 6-4, 243, Cleveland.

Linebacker: CJ Allen, Georgia, junior, 6-1, 235, Barnesville, Georgia.

Cornerback: Leonard Moore, Notre Dame, sophomore, 6-2, 195, Round Rock, Texas.

Cornerback: Mansoor Delane, LSU, senior, 6-0, 190, Silver Spring, Maryland.

Safety: Caleb Downs, Ohio State, junior, 6-0, 205, Hoschton, Georgia.

Safety: Bishop Fitzgerald, Southern California, senior, 5-11, 205, Woodbridge, Virginia.

Defensive back: Jakari Foster, Louisiana Tech, senior, 6-0, 211, Piedmont, Alabama.

Punter: Cole Maynard, Western Kentucky, senior, 6-1, 180, Mooresville, North Carolina.