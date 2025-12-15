Open Extended Reactions

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Holmon Wiggins has been promoted to offensive coordinator for Texas A&M.

Wiggins, who was the co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach, will take over for Collin Klein, who was recently hired as Kansas State's coach following the retirement of Chris Klieman.

Klein will remain with the Aggies throughout the College Football Playoff and coach Mike Elko said Monday that he will continue to call plays despite the promotion of Wiggins.

Seventh-seeded Texas A&M will make its playoff debut Saturday when the Aggies host No. 10 seed Miami.

Elko said they interviewed multiple people for the job before landing on Wiggins.

"Really felt like the right person for the job was Holmon Wiggins," Elko said. "We've elevated him to the offensive coordinator position, and he's the only person we offered the job to. ... We felt that was the best thing for Texas A&M football moving forward."

Before joining Elko at Texas A&M last season, Wiggins spent five seasons at Alabama as the wide receivers coach and also served as the assistant head coach of offense for his final three seasons there.

The move comes after Elko promoted Lyle Hemphill from associate head coach for defense to defensive coordinator Friday after Jay Bateman was hired for the same role at Kentucky. Bateman will also remain with the Aggies through the playoffs.