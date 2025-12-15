Open Extended Reactions

Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby has informed the school that he intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal, Sorsby told ESPN on Monday.

Sorsby is waiting on his NFL Draft grade, and he'll explore transferring as he waits for feedback on the NFL draft.

He'll be among the top quarterbacks coveted in the portal, as he's a true dual threat who threw for 2,800 yards and ran for 580 yards. Sorsby is one of the breakout stars of the Big 12 in 2025, as he threw for 27 touchdown passes and ran for nine more.

Sorsby led Cincinnati to a 7-5 record. He told the school he's not going to play in the Liberty Bowl against Navy. He's a redshirt junior with one season of eligibility remaining in college.

Sorsby will be among the top targets for college football general managers this portal cycle, as he's one of the most productive and promising quarterbacks in the sport. Between two years at Indiana and two at Cincinnati, he has thrown for 7,208 yards and 60 touchdowns. He's also rushed for 22 career touchdowns, including 18 the last two years at Cincinnati.

Sorsby's productive season also thrust him onto NFL radars. He's got a rare blend of size and speed at 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds.

Sorsby received one first-place vote in ESPN's QB1 poll in November. ESPN's Mel Kiper ranks Sorsby the No. 7 quarterback prospect in the upcoming draft, a ranking that will climb considering multiple quarterbacks in front of him on the list are expected to return to college.