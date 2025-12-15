Open Extended Reactions

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, the Heisman Trophy runner-up, apologized Sunday for "being disrespectful" in a social media post he made after Indiana's Fernando Mendoza won the award as college football's best player.

"F-All THE VOTERS," Pavia wrote Saturday night on his Instagram story with a thumbs-down emoji, "BUT.....FAMILY FOR LIFE."

The caption accompanied a photo of Pavia with his offensive linemen at the ceremony in New York.

Pavia faced criticism for his reaction, and on Sunday he posted a statement saying he didn't handle his emotions well after losing.

Being a part of the Heisman ceremony last night as a finalist was such an honor. As a competitor, just like in everything I do I wanted to win. To be so close to my dream and come up short was painful. I didn't handle those emotions well at all and did not represent myself the... — Diego Pavia (@diegopavia02) December 15, 2025

"Being a part of the Heisman ceremony last night as a finalist was such an honor. As a competitor, just like in everything I do I wanted to win," Pavia wrote on X. "To be so close to my dream and come up short was painful. I didn't handle those emotions well at all and did not represent myself the way I wanted to.

"I have much love and respect for the Heisman voters and the selection process, and I apologize for being disrespectful. It was a mistake, and I am sorry."

Pavia struck the Heisman pose several times this season while throwing for 3,192 yards with 27 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also rushed for 826 yards and added nine more scores on the ground while leading Vanderbilt to a 10-2 record.

Mendoza became Indiana's first Heisman winner, leading the Hoosiers to their first No. 1 ranking and the top seed in the College Football Playoff bracket. He threw for 2,980 yards and led the country with 33 touchdown passes while running for six more.

Mendoza totaled 2,362 points and 643 first-place votes, and Pavia was second with 1,435 points and 189 first-place votes.

"Fernando Mendoza is an elite competitor and a deserving winner of the award. I have nothing but respect for his accomplishments as well as the success that Jeremiyah and Julian had this season," Pavia, a transfer from New Mexico State, wrote. "I've been doubted my whole life. Every step of my journey I've had to break down doors and fight for myself, because I've learned that nothing would be handed to me.

"My family has always been in my corner, and my teammates, coaches and staff have my six. I love them -- I am grateful for them -- and I wouldn't want anything to distract from that. I look forward to competing in front of my family and with my team one more time in the ReliaQuest Bowl."

No. 14 Vanderbilt faces No. 23 Iowa on Dec. 31 in Tampa, Fla. (noon, ESPN).