Five-star defensive end Richard Wesley is no longer committed to Oregon, sources told ESPN on Tuesday, weeks after giving his pledge to the Ducks' incoming recruiting class.

Wesley, a rising high school junior who reclassified into the 2026 cycle in March, is ESPN's third-ranked defensive end and No. 18 overall prospect in the class. Wesley is scheduled to take official visits in June to Oregon and Texas before an Aug. 30 trip to Ohio State, sources said. Tennessee and Texas A&M are two other programs expected to receive official visits from Wesley.

A 6-foot-5, 250-pound pass rusher from Sierra Canyon, California, Wesley initially committed to the Ducks on May 10 following a string of unofficial visits that included stops with all of the leading contenders in his process this spring. However, sources told ESPN at the time that his recruitment "remained open."

His decommitment 17 days later marks Oregon's latest recruiting blow, as he joins Kodi Greene, Tomuhini Topui, Bott Mulitalo and Jonas Williams among the ESPN 300 recruits to leave coaching Dan Lanning's 2026 recruiting class since Feb. 21.

Previously ranked among the top prospects in the 2027 class, Wesley recorded 99 tackles and 19 sacks over his first two high school seasons. He intends to enroll early in 2026 following his junior campaign at California's Sierra Canyon High School.

Upon Wesley's decommitment, seven of the nation's top 10 defensive prospects remain available entering the busy recruiting month of June. Five-star Maryland pledge Zion Elee, No. 2 in the ESPN 300, tells ESPN that his recruitment remains shut down despite a recent visit to Auburn.