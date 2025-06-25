Open Extended Reactions

Morehead State is renaming its stadium for alumnus Phil Simms, who quarterbacked the New York Giants to a win in Super Bowl XXI.

The official dedication will take place at the stadium in Morehead, Ky., during homecoming weekend on Oct. 18.

Simms played for the program from 1974-78. The Kentucky native passed for 5,545 yards and 32 touchdowns during his career and was named the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year in 1977.

"Phil Simms has remained loyal to MSU throughout the years," athletic director Kelly Wells said. "He has given MSU his time, talent, and treasure to MSU since his days as a college athlete. He has visited Morehead during the summers to host summer camps for young athletes and encouraged them to consider MSU.

"He has mentored MSU coaches and players throughout the years. Most notable, he has hosted numerous fundraising events and personally contributed hundreds of thousands of dollars to support the football program. This recognition is most deserving and long overdue."

The Giants drafted him with the seventh overall pick in 1979 and he remained with the team through his final NFL season in 1993. The two-time Pro Bowl selection ranks second in franchise history in passing yards (33,462) and touchdown passes (199).

He was named the MVP of New York's 39-20 win against the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXI, completing 22 of 25 passes for 268 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Simms earned a second ring with the Giants in Super Bowl XXV when his injury replacement, Jeff Hostetler, led the team to a 20-19 win against the Buffalo Bills.

Simms, who turns 70 in November, returned to campus in 2015 to receive his bachelor's degree. The university also presented him with an honorary doctorate.

Following his playing career, Simms spent three decades in the broadcast booth.