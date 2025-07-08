Open Extended Reactions

FRISCO, Texas -- Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark is "doubling down" on the so-called 5+11 future College Football Playoff format, while acknowledging that it might benefit his league more in the future than currently.

The Big 12 and ACC have pushed the model, which would award automatic bids to the five highest-rated conference champions, plus 11 at-large bids determined by the CFP selection committee. The 5+11 model gained some support at the SEC's spring meetings, while the Big Ten has focused more on a model that would award four automatic bids to Big Ten teams and to SEC teams, plus two apiece to the Big 12 and the ACC.

Yormark, his fellow commissioners and Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua must determine the CFP format for 2026 and beyond by Dec. 1.

The Big 12 had only one representative, champion Arizona State, in the inaugural 12-team CFP last year. Arizona State lost to Texas in two overtimes in a CFP quarterfinal matchup at the Peach Bowl.

"Five-11 is fair," Yormark said Tuesday in his opening address at Big 12 media days at The Star. "We want to earn it on the field. It might not be the best solution today for the Big 12 ... but long-term, knowing the progress we're making, the investments we're making, it's the right format for us. And I'm doubling down today on 5+11."

Yormark added that he expects ACC commissioner Jim Phillips to take the same position when that league holds its media days this month in Charlotte, North Carolina. The ACC sent two teams, champion Clemson and runner-up SMU, to the 12-team playoff last year. Yormark touted the Big 12 as the "deepest football conference in America" and said he believes the league will have multiple CFP entries this season.

"I have a lot of faith in the selection process," Yormark said. "They are doing a full audit of the selection process to figure out how they can modernize and contemporize and how they use data and how certain metrics can be more heavily weighted."

Yormark told ESPN that he's "relatively confident" that the CFP will go to 16 teams in 2026 and laid out the next steps to making it happen.

"The first step is we got to figure out, with the selection process, we're kind of doing a deep dive," he said. "Where can we improve it? Where can we modernize it? Are we using the right metrics? Are things weighted appropriately or not? So we're going through that conversation, and I think on the heels of that, we'll move into the format because I think for the room people need to get confident, more confident, in that selection process. And assuming they do, which I'm confident they will, we'll be able to then address the format that makes sense."

In March, the CFP named a Big 12 athletic director, Baylor's Mack Rhoades, as the chair of its selection committee. Yormark said that in addition to schedule strength, "new metrics" will be added to the selection process to ensure fairness to all conferences.

The Big 12 will have the Week 0 stage as Iowa State and Kansas State renew their rivalry in Dublin. Other key nonleague Big 12 matchups include Baylor-Auburn, Baylor-SMU and Iowa State-Iowa.

"I'm confident we'll get to the right place," Yormark said. "And ultimately, I'm confident we'll go to 5+11."

