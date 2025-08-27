Open Extended Reactions

Alabama could be without team captain and starting defensive tackle Tim Keenan III for Saturday's opener against Florida State after he suffered a lower-body injury in practice.

Coach Kalen DeBoer said Wednesday that Keenan would "probably not" be full go for the game and that he was still being evaluated.

"We're waiting for the update," DeBoer said. "I don't know if I can give you a percentage (on Keenan's status) and be confident on that. We'll see."

Keenan, a fifth-year senior, is one of the anchors of an Alabama defensive line that should be one of the strengths of the team. He's a two-year starter and one of the strongest leaders on the team.

The Crimson Tide were already without starting running back Jam Miller, who dislocated his collarbone in a scrimmage and is expected to miss multiple games.

Offensive lineman Jaeden Roberts' status for Saturday's opener is also uncertain, according to DeBoer. The fifth-year senior, who has started 21 games over the past two seasons, has been "very limited" in recent practices as he works his way through the NCAA's concussion protocol.

"He's making progress, but it's slow and steady," DeBoer said.