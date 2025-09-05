Open Extended Reactions

Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton will start Saturday's game against Kent State despite a right leg injury that had left his status uncertain, a source told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Friday.

Morton had been listed as questionable after the injury forced him to leave the Red Raiders' season-opening win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the second quarter.

Coach Joey McGuire said Monday that Morton was dealing with muscle soreness and was considered day-to-day. X-rays and MRIs came back negative, McGuire said, but Morton was "really sore."

"If he feels great and he's ready to go, then we plan on playing him," McGuire said.

Morton suffered the injury on a sack in the second quarter and was held out for the remainder of the 67-7 win. He threw for 201 yards and four touchdowns on 16-of-20 passing in his first game under new offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich.

Texas Tech backup quarterback Will Hammond replaced Morton and had 92 passing yards and one touchdown plus a 64-yard scramble for a rushing touchdown. The Red Raiders also have a veteran backup in Mitch Griffis, who previously started at Wake Forest.

The No. 24 Red Raiders face Kent State and Oregon State to close out their nonconference schedule before opening Big 12 play on the road against No. 25 Utah on Sept. 20.

Information from ESPN's Max Olson was used in this report.