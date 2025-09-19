Open Extended Reactions

Ole Miss quarterback Austin Simmons has been limited all week in practice and is unlikely to contribute significantly against Tulane on Saturday, a source told ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Simmons might be available in an emergency role, the same as last week against Arkansas when he came off the bench and threw a touchdown pass in a 41-35 win. In the process, he aggravated his ankle injury, which has kept him limited this week.

This paves the way for Trinidad Chambliss to start for the second consecutive game. On3 reported that Chambliss is the expected starter against the Green Wave.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin had been optimistic Simmons would start for the No. 13 Rebels.

"I would anticipate Austin being fine to play and being our starting quarterback [against Tulane]," Kiffin said earlier this week about Simmons.

Simmons has completed 34 of 56 passes for 580 yards with 4 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.