Texas Tech redshirt freshman Will Hammond will start at quarterback against Oklahoma State on Saturday, a source told ESPN, marking his second straight start for the No. 14 Red Raiders.

Starting quarterback Behren Morton is recovering from a leg injury and will be available for the game, the source added, as he continues to improve. The Red Raiders have a bye after this week's matchup with the Cowboys that will afford Morton more time to get healthy, with growing optimism he'll return after the bye.

Hammond started last week's 26-22 loss to Arizona State, finishing 22-for-37 with 167 yards and two touchdowns passing on the day to go along with 47 yards and a rushing score for the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech's offense struggled for three quarters against ASU, but Hammond led two late scoring drives that he capped with a 1-yard touchdown run and a 12-yard touchdown pass.

He also ran in a two-point conversion to give Texas Tech a late lead, only to have the comeback foiled by a late drive by ASU's Sam Leavitt in the final minute of play.

Morton has put together a dominant season for the Red Raiders. Prior to the injury, he completed 68.4-percent of his passes, thrown 13 touchdowns and passed for 1,501 yards.

Morton's improved health will be crucial for Texas Tech's finishing stretch. They play at Kansas State on Nov. 1 and host No. 11 BYU on Nov. 8.

Oklahoma State has lost six consecutive games and are coming off a 49-17 loss to Cincinnati.