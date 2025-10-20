LUBBOCK, Texas -- Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton remains day-to-day after missing a game for the first time this season with a knee injury, and defensive tackle Skyler Gill-Howard is out at least the rest of the regular season following ankle surgery, coach Joey McGuire said Monday.

Morton didn't play in the Red Raiders' 26-22 loss to Arizona State on Saturday after re-injuring his right knee the previous week against Kansas.

Texas Tech's first loss dropped the Red Raiders (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) seven spots to No. 14 in the AP Top 25. They are home against Oklahoma State (1-6, 0-4) on Saturday.

The 42-17 victory over Kansas was the third time this season Morton exited because of an injury, and Will Hammond came on to finish the win. Hammond made his first start of the year against the Sun Devils and led a drive to a 22-19 lead before Arizona State answered in the final two minutes.

Morton first injured the knee in a 67-7 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the season opener. McGuire described it then as a hyperextended knee and said it was the same injury when Morton was knocked out against the Jayhawks.

The other injury for Morton came in a victory at Utah when he took a hard hit to the helmet.

Gill-Howard was carted off the field against Kansas with an air cast on his lower left leg. The school said he had surgery last week and would be out indefinitely.

Gill-Howard is a transfer from Northern Illinois whose career started at Division II Upper Iowa. He is part of a vaunted class of 21 transfers that has helped Texas Tech develop one of the best defenses in the country.