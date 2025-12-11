Open Extended Reactions

Kentucky is set to hire Texas A&M defensive coordinator Jay Bateman for the same role, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Bateman, who has overseen the Aggies' defense the past two seasons, will join the staff of new Kentucky football coach Will Stein. Bateman will remain with the Aggies through the upcoming College Football Playoff, which begins with their first-round matchup against No. 10 seed Miami on Dec. 20.

Lyle Hemphill, Texas A&M's associate head coach for defense, will be the next defensive coordinator at Texas A&M, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel. He brings extensive experience working with head coach Mike Elko, including their tenure together at Duke in 2022 and 2023.

Before Texas A&M, Bateman coached Florida's inside linebackers in 2022 and 2023, following coordinator stints with North Carolina, Army, Ball State and Elon. The Aggies rank 19th nationally in total defense this season and 41st in points allowed. Defensive end Cashius Howell blossomed under Bateman, earning first-team All-SEC honors this season with 11.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss.

Elko is replacing both of his primary coordinators from the CFP team; offensive coordinator Collin Klein is leaving to become head coach at Kansas State.

