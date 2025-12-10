How to watch 2025 College Football Awards on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

Who were the top performers of the 2025 college football season? A total of 22 awards will be handed out on Friday night during ESPN's presentation of "The Home Depot College Football Awards" show. Kevin Negandhi, Booger McFarland and Molly McGrath will host the 35th annual two-hour special from Bristol, Connecticut, with reporter Jen Lada interviewing the finalists for the 2025 Heisman Trophy from New York City.

Here are key facts about the 35th edition of ESPN's "The Home Depot College Football Awards" show:

When is the show?

The show airs Friday at 7 p.m. ET.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch every award announcement on ESPN, in the ESPN App and in the NCAA football streaming hub.

Who are the finalists for the 2025 National College Football Awards Association awards?

Chuck Bednarik Award (Defensive Player of the Year):

▪︎ Caleb Downs, Ohio State

▪︎ Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

▪︎ Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech

Fred Biletnikoff Award (Most Outstanding Receiver):

▪︎ Skyler Bell, UConn

▪︎ Makai Lemon, USC

▪︎ Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

Lou Groza Award (Most Outstanding Place-kicker)

▪︎ Aidan Birr, Georgia Tech

▪︎ Kansei Matsuzawa, Hawaii

▪︎ Tate Sandell, Oklahoma

Ray Guy Award (Punter of the Year)

▪︎ Brett Thorson, Georgia

▪︎ Evan Crenshaw, Troy

▪︎ Palmer Williams, Baylor

Maxwell Award (Player of the Year)

▪︎ Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

▪︎ Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

▪︎ Julian Sayin, Ohio State

Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award (Best Quarterback)

▪︎ Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

▪︎ Marcel Reed, Texas A&M

▪︎ Julian Sayin, Ohio State

Outland Trophy (Most Outstanding Interior Lineman)

▪︎ Spencer Fano, Utah

▪︎ Logan Jones, Iowa

▪︎ Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

Paycom Jim Thorpe Award (Best Defensive Back)

▪︎ Mansoor Delane, LSU

▪︎ Caleb Downs, Ohio State

▪︎ Leonard Moore, Notre Dame

Doak Walker Award (Premier Running Back)

▪︎ Ahmad Hardy, Missouri

▪︎ Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss

▪︎ Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Additional honors to be announced Friday

The Home Depot Coach of the Year, NCFAA Contributions to College Football Award, Disney Spirit Award, Walter Camp All-America Team, The Buddy Teevens Award, The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, William V. Campbell Trophy, John Mackey Award, Rimington Trophy, Wuerffel Trophy, Burlsworth Trophy, Butkus Award and the Bronko Nagurski Trophy.

How can fans access more college football content from ESPN?

