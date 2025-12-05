        <
          2025-26 College Football Playoff, bowl schedule

          The Ohio State Buckeyes won the college football national championship in January 2025. John Adams/Icon Sportswire
          Dec 5, 2025, 12:27 PM

          As always, the college football season concludes with the most wonderful time of the year -- bowl season.

          In 2025, that includes the second year of the 12-team College Football Playoff, which culminates with the crowning of a national champion on Monday, Jan. 19, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The CFP begins with four first-round games to be played at campus sites Dec. 19 and 20. The quarterfinals and semifinals follow at the traditional New Year's Six bowl games.

          Bowl season kicks off Dec. 13 at noon with the Cricket Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

          In all, 36 bowl games are scheduled, in addition to the 11 games of the CFP, and 42 of those games will air on the ESPN/ABC family of networks.

          All times Eastern.

          College Football Playoff

          First-round games (at campus sites)

          Friday, Dec. 19
          8 p.m., ABC, ESPN

          Saturday, Dec. 20
          Noon, ABC, ESPN
          3:30 p.m., TNT
          7:30 p.m., TNT

          CFP quarterfinals

          Wednesday, Dec. 31

          CFP Quarterfinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
          AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
          7:30 p.m., ESPN

          Thursday, Jan. 1

          CFP Quarterfinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl
          Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
          Noon, ESPN

          CFP Quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential
          Rose Bowl (Pasadena, California)
          4 p.m., ESPN

          CFP Quarterfinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl
          Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)
          8 p.m., ESPN

          CFP semifinals, national championship game

          Thursday, Jan. 8

          CFP Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
          State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
          7:30 p.m., ESPN

          Friday, Jan. 9

          CFP Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
          Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
          7:30 p.m., ESPN

          Monday, Jan. 19

          CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T
          Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
          7:30 p.m., ESPN

          Complete bowl season schedule

          Saturday, Dec. 13

          Cricket Celebration Bowl
          Sourth Carolina State vs. SWAC champion
          Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
          Noon, ABC

          Bucked Up LA Bowl
          SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
          8 p.m., ABC

          Tuesday, Dec. 16

          IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl
          Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)
          9 p.m., ESPN

          Wednesday, Dec. 17

          StaffDNA Cure Bowl
          Old Dominion vs. South Florida
          Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          5 p.m., ESPN

          68 Ventures Bowl
          Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)
          8:30 p.m., ESPN

          Thursday, Dec. 18

          Xbox Bowl
          Missouri State vs. Arkansas State
          Ford Center at The Star (Frisco, Texas)
          9 p.m., ESPN2

          Friday, Dec. 19

          Myrtle Beach Bowl Presented by Engine
          Brooks Stadium (Conway, South Carolina)
          11 a.m., ESPN

          Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
          Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
          2:30 p.m., ESPN

          Monday, Dec. 22

          Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
          Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)
          2 p.m., ESPN

          Tuesday, Dec. 23

          Bush's Boca Raton Bowl
          Flagler Credit Union Stadium (Boca Raton, Florida)
          2 p.m., ESPN

          New Orleans Bowl
          Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)
          5:30 p.m., ESPN

          Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl
          Ford Center at The Star (Frisco, Texas)
          9 p.m., ESPN

          Wednesday, Dec. 24

          Sheraton Hawai'i Bowl
          California vs. Hawaii
          Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu)
          8 p.m., ESPN

          Friday, Dec. 26

          GameAbove Sports Bowl
          Ford Field (Detroit)
          1 p.m., ESPN

          Rate Bowl
          Chase Field (Phoenix)
          4:30 p.m., ESPN

          SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
          Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)
          8 p.m., ESPN

          Saturday, Dec. 27

          Go Bowling Military Bowl
          Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland)
          11 a.m., ESPN

          Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl
          Yankee Stadium (Bronx, New York)
          Noon, ABC

          Wasabi Fenway Bowl
          Fenway Park (Boston)
          2:15 p.m., ESPN

          Pop-Tarts Bowl
          Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          3:30 p.m., ABC

          Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl
          Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)
          4:30 p.m., CW Network

          Isleta New Mexico Bowl
          University Stadium (Albuquerque, New Mexico)
          5:45 p.m., ESPN

          TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
          EverBank Stadium (Jacksonville, Florida)
          7:30 p.m. ABC

          Kinder's Texas Bowl
          NRG Stadium (Houston)
          9:15 p.m., ESPN

          Monday, Dec. 29

          JLAB Birmingham Bowl
          Protective Stadium (Birmingham, Alabama)
          2 p.m., ESPN

          Tuesday, Dec. 30

          Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
          Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)
          2 p.m., ESPN

          Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl
          Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)
          5:30 p.m., ESPN

          Valero Alamo Bowl
          Alamodome (San Antonio)
          9 p.m., ESPN

          Wednesday, Dec. 31

          ReliaQuest Bowl
          Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
          Noon, ESPN

          Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
          Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas)
          2 p.m., CBS

          Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
          Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          3 p.m., ABC

          SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
          Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)
          3:30 p.m., ESPN

          Friday, Jan. 2

          Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
          Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)
          1 p.m., ESPN

          AutoZone Liberty Bowl
          Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)
          4:30 p.m., ESPN

          Duke's Mayo Bowl
          Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)
          8 p.m., ESPN

          Holiday Bowl
          Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego)
          8 p.m., Fox