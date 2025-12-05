2025-26 College Football Playoff, bowl schedule

Open Extended Reactions

As always, the college football season concludes with the most wonderful time of the year -- bowl season.

In 2025, that includes the second year of the 12-team College Football Playoff, which culminates with the crowning of a national champion on Monday, Jan. 19, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The CFP begins with four first-round games to be played at campus sites Dec. 19 and 20. The quarterfinals and semifinals follow at the traditional New Year's Six bowl games.

Bowl season kicks off Dec. 13 at noon with the Cricket Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

In all, 36 bowl games are scheduled, in addition to the 11 games of the CFP, and 42 of those games will air on the ESPN/ABC family of networks.

All times Eastern.

College Football Playoff

First-round games (at campus sites)

Friday, Dec. 19

8 p.m., ABC, ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 20

Noon, ABC, ESPN

3:30 p.m., TNT

7:30 p.m., TNT

CFP quarterfinals

Wednesday, Dec. 31

CFP Quarterfinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

7:30 p.m., ESPN

Thursday, Jan. 1

CFP Quarterfinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)

Noon, ESPN

CFP Quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential

Rose Bowl (Pasadena, California)

4 p.m., ESPN

CFP Quarterfinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl

Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

8 p.m., ESPN

CFP semifinals, national championship game

Thursday, Jan. 8

CFP Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)

7:30 p.m., ESPN

Friday, Jan. 9

CFP Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

7:30 p.m., ESPN

Monday, Jan. 19

CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)

7:30 p.m., ESPN

Complete bowl season schedule

Saturday, Dec. 13

Cricket Celebration Bowl

Sourth Carolina State vs. SWAC champion

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

Noon, ABC

Bucked Up LA Bowl

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

8 p.m., ABC

Tuesday, Dec. 16

IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl

Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)

9 p.m., ESPN

Wednesday, Dec. 17

StaffDNA Cure Bowl

Old Dominion vs. South Florida

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

5 p.m., ESPN

68 Ventures Bowl

Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)

8:30 p.m., ESPN

Thursday, Dec. 18

Xbox Bowl

Missouri State vs. Arkansas State

Ford Center at The Star (Frisco, Texas)

9 p.m., ESPN2

Friday, Dec. 19

Myrtle Beach Bowl Presented by Engine

Brooks Stadium (Conway, South Carolina)

11 a.m., ESPN

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

2:30 p.m., ESPN

Monday, Dec. 22

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)

2 p.m., ESPN

Tuesday, Dec. 23

Bush's Boca Raton Bowl

Flagler Credit Union Stadium (Boca Raton, Florida)

2 p.m., ESPN

New Orleans Bowl

Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

5:30 p.m., ESPN

Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl

Ford Center at The Star (Frisco, Texas)

9 p.m., ESPN

Wednesday, Dec. 24

Sheraton Hawai'i Bowl

California vs. Hawaii

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu)

8 p.m., ESPN

Friday, Dec. 26

GameAbove Sports Bowl

Ford Field (Detroit)

1 p.m., ESPN

Rate Bowl

Chase Field (Phoenix)

4:30 p.m., ESPN

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)

8 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 27

Go Bowling Military Bowl

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland)

11 a.m., ESPN

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

Yankee Stadium (Bronx, New York)

Noon, ABC

Wasabi Fenway Bowl

Fenway Park (Boston)

2:15 p.m., ESPN

Pop-Tarts Bowl

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

3:30 p.m., ABC

Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl

Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)

4:30 p.m., CW Network

Isleta New Mexico Bowl

University Stadium (Albuquerque, New Mexico)

5:45 p.m., ESPN

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

EverBank Stadium (Jacksonville, Florida)

7:30 p.m. ABC

Kinder's Texas Bowl

NRG Stadium (Houston)

9:15 p.m., ESPN

Monday, Dec. 29

JLAB Birmingham Bowl

Protective Stadium (Birmingham, Alabama)

2 p.m., ESPN

Tuesday, Dec. 30

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)

2 p.m., ESPN

Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl

Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)

5:30 p.m., ESPN

Valero Alamo Bowl

Alamodome (San Antonio)

9 p.m., ESPN

Wednesday, Dec. 31

ReliaQuest Bowl

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

Noon, ESPN

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas)

2 p.m., CBS

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

3 p.m., ABC

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)

3:30 p.m., ESPN

Friday, Jan. 2

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)

1 p.m., ESPN

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)

4:30 p.m., ESPN

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)

8 p.m., ESPN

Holiday Bowl

Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego)

8 p.m., Fox