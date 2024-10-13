Open Extended Reactions

Week 7 featured some high-profile matchups even if the week lacked some of the upsets and drama from last week. The No. 1 Texas Longhorns faced their Red River rivals in the Oklahoma Sooners. The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes faced their toughest opponent yet in the No. 3 Oregon Ducks.

Allstate Playoff Predictor How will Saturday's top games affect the College Football Playoff chase? What are the current odds for the top four? The Allstate Playoff Predictor has the answers. Check back every week as the odds are updated following that week's games.

The Longhorns started slow in Dallas but eventually pulled off a resounding win. The 34-3 win was Texas fourth-largest margin of victory in the series. Quarterback Quinn Ewers returned from injury and had an efficient performance while running back Quintrevion Wisner rushed for 118 yards and a score. The Longhorns don't get much time to revel in the rivalry win or the corny dogs. The Georgia Bulldogs come to Austin in Week 8.

The new-look Big Ten was on full display as well. The No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions rallied from a 20-6 deficit to defeat the USC Trojans in overtime. Then, the big one in Eugene lived up to the billing. The Ducks and Buckeyes traded big plays throughout the game and clutch kicks in the fourth quarter. Oregon's Atticus Sappington hit the game-winning field goal with 1:47 to play and the Ducks' defense finished off the Buckeyes. Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel had 373 total yards and three touchdowns.

Here are our experts' top 12 College Football Playoff picks:

Andrea Adelson: 1. Texas 2. Oregon 3. Miami 4. BYU 5. Ohio State 6. Georgia 7. Penn State 8. Iowa State 9. Clemson 10. Alabama 11. Notre Dame 12. Boise State

Kyle Bonagura: 1. Texas 2. Oregon 3. Miami 4. Boise State 5. Ohio State 6. Penn State 7. Georgia 8. Alabama 9. BYU 10. Iowa State 11. Clemson 12. Notre Dame

Bill Connelly: 1. Texas 2. Oregon 3. Miami 4. Iowa State 5. Penn State 6. Georgia 7. Indiana 8. Alabama 9. Ohio State 10. Clemson 11. BYU 12. Army

David Hale: 1. Texas 2. Oregon 3. Miami 4. Iowa State 5. Ohio State 6. Penn State 7. Georgia 8. Alabama 9. Clemson 10. LSU 11. Boise State 12. Notre Dame

Eli Lederman: 1. Texas 2. Oregon 3. Miami 4. Iowa State 5. Georgia 6. Ohio State 7. Penn State 8. Alabama 9. LSU 10. Clemson 11. Notre Dame 12. Boise State

Chris Low: 1. Texas 2. Oregon 3. Miami 4. BYU 5. Ohio State 6. Georgia 7. Penn State 8. Alabama 9. Clemson 10. Indiana 11. Boise State 12. LSU

Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Texas 2. Oregon 3. Miami 4. Iowa State 5. Penn State 6. Ohio State 7. Georgia 8. Indiana 9. Alabama 10. Clemson 11. BYU 12. Army

Max Olson: 1. Texas. 2. Oregon. 3. Miami. 4. Iowa State. 5. Ohio State. 6. Georgia. 7. Penn State. 8. Clemson. 9. Alabama. 10. Indiana. 11. LSU 12. Boise State.

Adam Rittenberg: 1. Texas 2. Oregon 3. Miami 4. BYU 5. Ohio State 6. Georgia 7. Penn State 8. Clemson 9. Alabama 10. Indiana 11. Iowa State 12. Boise State

Mark Schlabach: 1. Texas 2. Oregon 3. Miami 4. BYU 5. Ohio State 6. Georgia 7. Penn State 8. Clemson 9. Alabama 10. Iowa State 11. Notre Dame 12. Boise State

Jake Trotter: 1. Texas 2. Oregon 3. Miami 4. BYU 5. Ohio State 6. Penn State 7. Georgia 8. Clemson 9. Alabama 10. Iowa State 11. LSU 12. Boise State

Paolo Uggetti: 1. Texas 2. Oregon 3. Miami 4. BYU 5. Ohio State 6. Georgia 7. Penn State 8. Clemson 9. Iowa State 10. Alabama 11. Notre Dame 12. Boise State

Dave Wilson: 1. Texas. 2. Oregon. 3. Miami. 4. Iowa State. 5. Ohio State. 6. Georgia. 7. Penn State. 8. Clemson. 9. Alabama. 10. Indiana. 11. BYU 12. Boise State