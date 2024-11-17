Ashton Jeanty hits the Heisman celly after becoming the first player since 1998 to have 25 rushing touchdowns in the first 10 games of the season. (0:34)

Coming off the second College Football Playoff rankings, there were teams with losses facing potential elimination scenarios. The Georgia Bulldogs and SMU Mustangs needed wins to keep alive conference title or at-large playoff bids.

Allstate Playoff Predictor How will Saturday's top games affect the College Football Playoff chase? What are the current odds for the top four? The Allstate Playoff Predictor has the answers. Check back every week as the odds are updated following that week's games.

UGA got back in the SEC race with a physical win over Tennessee. Quarterback Carson Beck threw for 346 yards and Georgia's defense bottled up Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava. SMU survived an upset-minded Boston College team to stay undefeated in conference play and get a step closer to the ACC title game.

The Colorado Buffaloes have vaulted into playoff contention and is in the driver's seat for the Big 12 title. The Buffs rolled Utah behind 340 yards passing and three touchdowns from Shedeur Sanders.

Here are our experts' top 12 College Football Playoff picks:

Andrea Adelson: 1. Oregon 2. Texas 3. Miami 4. Colorado 5. Indiana 6. Ohio State 7. Penn State 8. Alabama 9. Ole Miss 10. Georgia 11. Notre Dame 12. Boise State

Kyle Bonagura: 1. Oregon 2. Texas 3. SMU 4. Boise State 5. Indiana 6. Ohio State 7. Penn State 8. Notre Dame 9. Alabama 10. Ole Miss 11. Georgia 12. BYU

Bill Connelly: 1. Oregon 2. Texas 3. SMU 4. Colorado 5. Indiana 6. Ohio State 7. Penn State 8. Notre Dame 9. Miami 10. Alabama 11. BYU 12. Boise State

David Hale: 1. Oregon 2. Texas 3. Miami 4. Boise State 5. Ohio State 6. Ole Miss 7. Georgia 8. Indiana 9. Notre Dame 10. Alabama 11. BYU 12. SMU

Eli Lederman: 1. Oregon 2. Texas 3. Colorado 4. Miami 5. Ohio State 6. Indiana 7. Penn State 8. Notre Dame 9. Alabama 10. Ole Miss 11. Georgia 12. Boise State

Chris Low: 1. Oregon 2. Texas 3. Colorado 4. Miami 5. Ohio State 6. Indiana 7. Alabama 8. Ole Miss 9. Georgia 10. Penn State 11. Notre Dame 12. Boise State

Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Oregon 2. Texas 3. SMU 4. Colorado 5. Ohio State 6. Indiana 7. Penn State 8. Notre Dame 9. Alabama 10. Ole Miss 11. Georgia 12. Boise State

Max Olson: 1. Oregon 2. Texas 3. Miami 4. Colorado 5. Ohio State 6. Penn State 7. Indiana 8. Alabama 9. Notre Dame 10. Ole Miss 11. Georgia 12. Boise State

Adam Rittenberg: 1. Oregon 2. Texas 3. SMU 4. Colorado 5. Ohio State 6. Indiana 7. Penn State 8. Alabama 9. Ole Miss 10. Notre Dame 11. Georgia 12. Boise State

Mark Schlabach: 1. Oregon 2. Texas 3. Miami 4. Colorado 5. Ohio State 6. Indiana 7. Penn State 8. Alabama 9. Ole Miss 10. Georgia 11. Notre Dame 12. Boise State

Jake Trotter: 1. Oregon 2. Texas 3. SMU 4. Boise State 5. Ohio State 6. Penn State 7. Ole Miss 8. Georgia 9. Indiana 10. Notre Dame 11. Alabama 12. Colorado

Paolo Uggetti: 1. Oregon 2. Texas 3. Miami 4. Colorado 5. Ohio State 6. Indiana 7. Penn State 8. Alabama 9. Ole Miss 10. Notre Dame 11. Georgia 12. Boise State

Dave Wilson: 1. Oregon 2. Texas 3. Miami 4. Colorado 5. Ohio State 6. Indiana 7. Penn State 8. Alabama 9. Ole Miss 10. Notre Dame 11. Georgia 12. Boise State