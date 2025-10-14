2025-26 NCAA men's and women's hockey schedule on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN will broadcast more than 620 men's and women's college hockey games during the 2025-26 season. Which men's and women's teams should fans keep an eye on?

On the men's side, defending national champion Western Michigan, which looks to become the first team to win back-to-back titles since Minnesota-Duluth in 2019, was the No. 1 team in the USCHO.com preseason poll. Boston University came in at No. 2, with Michigan State No. 3. Among the top 10 teams, five play in Hockey East (BU, Boston College, Maine, Providence and UConn).

The biggest national storyline might be Gavin McKenna, the presumed No. 1 pick in the 2026 NHL draft, signing a big NIL deal to play at Penn State. The Nittany Lions made their first Frozen Four last season and ranked fifth nationally in the preseason poll.

On the women's side, Wisconsin will defend its national title after winning the record eighth championship in program history. The Badgers are the consensus preseason No. 1 team, with Ohio State, last year's national runner-up, second and Minnesota third, giving the Big Ten the top three spots.

The women's NCAA hockey championship will take place Sunday, March 22, 2026, followed by the men's NCAA hockey championship on Saturday, April 11, 2026. Check out more details on ESPN's coverage of the 2025-26 NCAA men's and women's hockey seasons below:

* All times Eastern

** All games are available on the ESPN App unless otherwise stated

Men's

Oct. 17, 2025

TBA: Ohio State at UConn

7 p.m.: Michigan State at Boston University on ESPN2

7 p.m.: Northeastern at Massachusetts

7 p.m.: Maine at Quinnipiac

7 p.m.: Canisius at Colgate

7 p.m.: Boston College at Rensselaer

7:15 p.m.: Western Michigan at UMass Lowell

8 p.m.: Niagara at Union

Oct. 18, 2025

TBA: Ohio State at UConn

4 p.m.: Maine at Quinnipiac

4 p.m.: Providence at Rensselaer

5 p.m.: Harvard at Northeastern

6 p.m.: New Hampshire at Merrimack

6:05 p.m.: Western Michigan at UMass Lowell

7 p.m.: Michigan State at Boston University

7 p.m.: Canisius at Colgate

7:30 p.m.: Bentley at Massachusetts

8 p.m.: Niagara at Union

Oct. 24, 2025

7 p.m.: Denver at Boston College

7 p.m.: UConn at Boston University

7 p.m.: Long Island University at New Hampshire

7 p.m.: Colgate at Maine

7 p.m.: Quinnipiac at Merrimack

7 p.m.: North Dakota at Clarkson

Oct. 25, 2025

TBA: Boston University at UConn

7 p.m.: Colgate at Maine

7 p.m.: Long Island University at Merrimack

7 p.m.: Quinnipiac at New Hampshire

7 p.m.: Denver at Northeastern

7 p.m.: North Dakota at Clarkson

7 p.m.: Toronto at St. Lawrence

Oct. 30, 2025

7 p.m.: Northeastern at Boston College

Oct. 31, 2025

TBA: Harvard at UConn

7 p.m.: Boston University at Maine

7 p.m.: Cornell at Massachusetts

7 p.m.: Boston College at Northeastern

7 p.m.: Vermont at New Hampshire

7 p.m.: UMass Lowell at Providence

7 p.m.: Michigan Tech at Clarkson

7 p.m.: Lake Superior State at St. Lawrence

7 p.m.: Rensselaer at Union

7:30 p.m.: RIT at Colgate

Nov. 1, 2025

TBA: Merrimack at UConn

4 p.m.: Union at Rensselaer

6 p.m.: Cornell at Massachusetts

6:05 p.m.: Providence at UMass Lowell

7 p.m.: Vermont at New Hampshire

7 p.m.: Michigan Tech at St. Lawrence

7 p.m.: Lake Superior State at Clarkson

7:30 p.m.: Boston University at Maine

7:30 p.m.: RIT at Colgate

Nov. 4, 2025

4 p.m.: Alaska-Fairbanks at Quinnipiac

7 p.m.: Stonehill at Harvard

Nov. 6, 2025

7 p.m.: Maine at Massachusetts

Nov. 7, 2025

TBA: Providence at UConn

7 p.m.: Cornell at Harvard

7 p.m.: Quinnipiac at Yale

7 p.m.: Princeton at Brown

7 p.m.: Merrimack at Boston University

7 p.m.: Stonehill at Northeastern

7 p.m.: Maine at Massachusetts

7 p.m.: Boston College at Vermont

7 p.m.: St. Lawrence at Rensselaer

7 p.m.: Clarkson at Union

7:15 p.m.: New Hampshire at UMass Lowell

Nov. 8, 2025

TBA: UConn at Providence

4 p.m.: Clarkson at Rensselaer

6 p.m.: Boston University at Merrimack

7 p.m.: Colgate at Harvard

7 p.m.: Quinnipiac at Brown

7 p.m.: Princeton at Yale

7 p.m.: UMass Lowell at New Hampshire

7 p.m.: Stonehill at Northeastern

7 p.m.: Boston College at Vermont

7 p.m.: St. Lawrence at Union

Nov. 11, 2025

7 p.m.: Union at Harvard

Nov. 14, 2025

TBA: Northeastern at UConn

4 p.m.: Dartmouth at St. Lawrence

7 p.m.: Massachusetts at Boston College

7 p.m.: Vermont at Maine

7 p.m.: Merrimack at Providence

7 p.m.: Harvard at Clarkson

7 p.m.: UMass Lowell at Union

7 p.m.: New Hampshire at Rensselaer

7:30 p.m.: Yale at Colgate

Nov. 15, 2025

4 p.m.: UMass Lowell at Rensselaer

4 p.m.: Dartmouth at Clarkson

4 p.m.: Boston University at Quinnipiac

5 p.m.: New Hampshire at Union

6 p.m.: Providence at Merrimack

7 p.m.: Boston College at Massachusetts

7 p.m.: Brown at Colgate

7 p.m.: Harvard at St. Lawrence

7:30 p.m.: Vermont at Maine

7:30 p.m.: UConn at Northeastern

Nov. 20, 2025

7 p.m.: Massachusetts at Providence

Nov. 21, 2025

7 p.m.: Maine at Boston College

7 p.m.: UConn at New Hampshire

7 p.m.: Boston University at Northeastern

7 p.m.: Rensselaer at Colgate

7 p.m.: Clarkson at Quinnipiac

Nov. 22, 2025

TBA: New Hampshire at UConn

6 p.m.: Harvard at Vermont

7 p.m.: Brown at Yale

7 p.m.: Maine at Boston College

7 p.m.: Northeastern at Boston University

7 p.m.: Providence at Massachusetts

7 p.m.: Union at Colgate

7 p.m.: St. Lawrence at Quinnipiac

Nov. 25, 2025

TBA: Stonehill at UConn

Nov. 26, 2025

5 p.m.: Holy Cross at Quinnipiac

Nov. 28, 2025

1 p.m.: Notre Dame at Boston College

4 p.m.: Alaska-Fairbanks at St. Lawrence

7 p.m.: Michigan at Harvard

7 p.m.: Omaha at Yale

7:30 p.m.: UMass Lowell at Clarkson

Nov. 29, 2025

4 p.m.: Brown at Northeastern

4 p.m.: Stonehill at Quinnipiac

4 p.m.: UMass Lowell at St. Lawrence

7 p.m.: Michigan at Harvard

7 p.m.: Omaha at Yale

7:30 p.m.: Alaska-Fairbanks at Clarkson

Dec. 5, 2025

7 p.m.: Yale at Harvard

7 p.m.: Vermont at Boston University

7 p.m.: New Hampshire at Maine

7 p.m.: UConn at Merrimack

7 p.m.: Quinnipiac at Rensselaer

7 p.m.: Cornell at Clarkson

7 p.m.: Colgate at St. Lawrence

7 p.m.: Alaska-Fairbanks at Union

7:15 p.m.: Boston College at UMass Lowell

Dec. 6, 2025

TBA: Merrimack at UConn

5 p.m.: Quinnipiac at Union

6 p.m.: Vermont at Boston University

6 p.m.: Princeton at Rensselaer

7 p.m.: Brown at Harvard

7 p.m.: Massachusetts at Northeastern

7 p.m.: UMass Lowell at Boston College

7 p.m.: New Hampshire at Maine

7 p.m.: Colgate at Clarkson

7 p.m.: Cornell at St. Lawrence

Dec. 7, 2025

5 p.m.: Massachusetts at Northeastern

Dec. 10, 2025

7 p.m.: UMass Lowell at Maine

Dec. 12, 2025

6 p.m.: Men's U.S. National Development Team at St. Lawrence

7 p.m.: Alaska-Fairbanks at Union

Dec. 13, 2025

2 p.m.: Men's U.S. National Development Team at Clarkson

5 p.m.: Alaska-Fairbanks at Union

6 p.m.: Army at Vermont

6:30 p.m.: Lindenwood at Maine

7 p.m.: Boston University at Northeastern

Dec. 14, 2025

4 p.m.: Lindenwood at Maine

4 p.m.: Dartmouth at New Hampshire

Dec. 28, 2025

2 p.m.: Concordia University at Quinnipiac

3:30 p.m.: Bentley at UMass Lowell

Dec. 29, 2025

6 p.m.: RIT at Clarkson

Dec. 30, 2025

6 p.m.: Merrimack at Vermont

Dec. 31, 2025

TBA: Long Island University at UConn

Jan. 2, 2026

TBA: Alaska-Fairbanks at Providence

7 p.m.: Simon Fraser Univ at Massachusetts

7 p.m.: Harvard at Quinnipiac

7 p.m.: Stonehill at St. Lawrence

Jan. 3, 2026

TBA: Alaska-Fairbanks at Providence

5 p.m.: Simon Fraser Univ at Boston University

5 p.m.: Stonehill at St. Lawrence

5 p.m.: Royal Military College Paladins at Union

6 p.m.: RPI at Vermont

7 p.m.: Colgate at New Hampshire

7 p.m.: Dartmouth at Quinnipiac

Jan. 4, 2026

7 p.m.: Colgate at New Hampshire

Jan. 9, 2026

TBA: UMass Lowell at UConn

7 p.m.: Stonehill at Boston College

7 p.m.: Boston University at Massachusetts

7 p.m.: Maine at Providence

7 p.m.: Northeastern at Vermont

7 p.m.: Union at Quinnipiac

Jan. 10, 2026

TBA: Maine at Providence

6 p.m.: Massachusetts at Boston University

6:05 p.m.: UConn at UMass Lowell

7 p.m.: Northeastern at Vermont

7 p.m.: Rensselaer at Quinnipiac

Jan. 16, 2026

TBA: Vermont at UConn

7 p.m.: Providence at Boston College

7 p.m.: Northeastern at New Hampshire

7 p.m.: UMass Lowell at Boston University

7 p.m.: Massachusetts at Merrimack

7 p.m.: Quinnipiac at Colgate

7 p.m.: Yale at Rensselaer

7 p.m.: Brown at Union

Jan. 17, 2026

TBA: Vermont at UConn

TBA: Boston College at Providence

4 p.m.: Brown at Rensselaer

5 p.m.: Yale at Union

6:05 p.m.: Boston University at UMass Lowell

7 p.m.: Merrimack at Massachusetts

7 p.m.: Princeton at Colgate

Jan. 18, 2026

TBA: New Hampshire at Northeastern

Jan. 23, 2026

7 p.m.: New Hampshire at Boston College

7 p.m.: Boston University at Providence

7 p.m.: Massachusetts at Vermont

7 p.m.: Northeastern at Merrimack

7 p.m.: Harvard at Colgate

7 p.m.: St. Lawrence at Clarkson

7:15 p.m.: Maine at UMass Lowell

Jan. 24, 2026

TBA: Merrimack at Northeastern

6:05 p.m.: Maine at UMass Lowell

7 p.m.: Providence at Boston University

7 p.m.: Massachusetts at Vermont

7 p.m.: Boston College at New Hampshire

7 p.m.: Dartmouth at Colgate

7 p.m.: Clarkson at St. Lawrence

Jan. 30, 2026

7 p.m.: Boston College at Boston University

7 p.m.: Northeastern at Massachusetts

7 p.m.: Stonehill at Vermont

7 p.m.: New Hampshire at Merrimack

7 p.m.: Princeton at Clarkson

7 p.m.: Quinnipiac at St. Lawrence

Jan. 31, 2026

7 p.m.: Providence at Maine

7 p.m.: Merrimack at New Hampshire

7 p.m.: Princeton at St. Lawrence

7 p.m.: Quinnipiac at Clarkson

7:30 p.m.: Stonehill at Vermont

Feb. 1, 2026

3:30 p.m.: Massachusetts at UMass Lowell

Feb. 2, 2026

TBA: Northeastern at Boston University

TBA: Harvard at Boston College

Feb. 6, 2026

TBA: UConn at Northeastern

7 p.m.: Vermont at Boston College

7 p.m.: Providence at New Hampshire

7 p.m.: Maine at Boston University

7 p.m.: RPI at Clarkson

7 p.m.: Brown at Quinnipiac

7 p.m.: Union at St. Lawrence

7:15 p.m.: Massachusetts at UMass Lowell

7:30 p.m.: Cornell at Colgate

Feb. 7, 2026

TBA: Vermont at Providence

4 p.m.: Union at Clarkson

7 p.m.: UMass Lowell at Massachusetts

7 p.m.: Yale at Quinnipiac

7 p.m.: Rensselaer at St. Lawrence

Feb. 9, 2026

TBA: TBA at Boston College

TBA: TBA at Boston University

Feb. 13, 2026

7 p.m.: UConn at Maine

7 p.m.: Boston College at Merrimack

7 p.m.: Boston University at New Hampshire

7 p.m.: UMass Lowell at Vermont

7 p.m.: Northeastern at Providence

7 p.m.: Cornell at Rensselaer

7 p.m.: Colgate at Union

Feb. 14, 2026

TBA: UConn at Maine

TBA: Providence at Northeastern

6 p.m.: New Hampshire at Boston University

6 p.m.: UMass Lowell at Vermont

7 p.m.: Merrimack at Boston College

7 p.m.: Colgate at Rensselaer

7 p.m.: Princeton at Quinnipiac

7 p.m.: Cornell at Union

Feb. 19, 2026

TBA: UMass Lowell at Northeastern

Feb. 20, 2026

7 p.m.: UConn at Boston College

7 p.m.: Merrimack at Maine

7 p.m.: New Hampshire at Massachusetts

7 p.m.: Providence at Vermont

7 p.m.: Yale at Clarkson

7 p.m.: Cornell at Quinnipiac

7 p.m.: Dartmouth at Rensselaer

7 p.m.: Brown at St. Lawrence

7 p.m.: Harvard at Union

Feb. 21, 2026

TBA: Boston College at UConn

TBA: Providence at Vermont

4 p.m.: Brown at Clarkson

5 p.m.: Dartmouth at Union

6:05 p.m.: Northeastern at UMass Lowell

7 p.m.: Merrimack at Maine

7 p.m.: Massachusetts at New Hampshire

7 p.m.: Harvard at Rensselaer

7 p.m.: Colgate at Quinnipiac

7 p.m.: Yale at St. Lawrence

Feb. 26, 2026

TBA: Maine at Northeastern

Feb. 27, 2026

TBA: Massachusetts at UConn

7 p.m.: Boston College at Boston University

7 p.m.: Vermont at Merrimack

7 p.m.: New Hampshire at Providence

7 p.m.: Clarkson at Colgate

Feb. 28, 2026

TBA: Maine at Northeastern

6 p.m.: Vermont at Merrimack

7 p.m.: Boston University at Boston College

7 p.m.: UConn at Massachusetts

7 p.m.: Providence at New Hampshire

7 p.m.: St. Lawrence at Colgate

March 5, 2026

7 p.m.: New Hampshire at UConn

7 p.m.: Boston College at Massachusetts

March 6, 2026

TBA: UMass Lowell at Merrimack

March 7, 2026

TBA: UConn at Providence

TBA: Maine at Vermont

6:05 p.m.: Boston University at UMass Lowell

7 p.m.: Northeastern at Boston College

7 p.m.: Massachusetts at New Hampshire

March 22, 2026

3 p.m.: NCAA Men's Ice Hockey Selection Show on ESPNU

March 26, 2026

2 p.m.: NCAA Men's Hockey Championship - Regional Semifinals on ESPN2

5 p.m.: NCAA Men's Hockey Championship - Regional Semifinals on ESPNU

5:30 p.m.: NCAA Men's Hockey Championship - Regional Semifinals

8:30 p.m.: NCAA Men's Hockey Championship - Regional Semifinals on ESPN2

March 27, 2026

2:30 p.m.: NCAA Men's Hockey Championship - Regional Semifinals on ESPNU

5:30 p.m.: NCAA Men's Hockey Championship - Regional Semifinals on ESPNU

6 p.m.: NCAA Men's Hockey Championship - Regional Semifinals

9 p.m.: NCAA Men's Hockey Championship - Regional Semifinals on ESPN2

March 28, 2026

4:30 p.m.: NCAA Men's Hockey Championship - Regional Finals on ESPN2

7 p.m.: NCAA Men's Hockey Championship - Regional Finals on ESPN2

March 29, 2026

3 p.m.: NCAA Men's Hockey Championship - Regional Finals on ESPN2

5:30 p.m.: NCAA Men's Hockey Championship - Regional Finals on ESPN2

April 9, 2026

5 p.m.: NCAA Men's Frozen Four - Semifinal on ESPN2

8:30 p.m.: NCAA Men's Frozen Four - Semifinal on ESPN2

April 11, 2026

5:30 p.m.: NCAA Men's Frozen Four - Championship on ESPN

Women's

Oct. 17, 2025

11 a.m.: Clarkson at Providence

3 p.m.: Northeastern at Quinnipiac

3:37 p.m.: Saint Anselm at Union

6 p.m.: Robert Morris at Yale

6 p.m.: Saint Michael's at Harvard

6 p.m.: Dartmouth at Holy Cross

6:30 p.m.: Colgate at Maine

Oct. 18, 2025

TBA: TBA at Union

1 p.m.: Princeton at UConn

1 p.m.: Clarkson at Providence

1 p.m.: Northeastern at Quinnipiac

2 p.m.: Harvard at New Hampshire

3 p.m.: Robert Morris at Yale

5:30 p.m.: Colgate at Maine

7 p.m.: Dartmouth at Holy Cross

Oct. 19, 2025

3 p.m.: Merrimack at Brown

Oct. 24, 2025

6 p.m.: New Hampshire at Boston University

6 p.m.: Franklin Pierce at Vermont

6 p.m.: St. Lawrence at Rensselaer

6 p.m.: Clarkson at Union

7 p.m.: Post at Holy Cross

Oct. 25, 2025

Noon: Saint Michael's at Sacred Heart

1 p.m.: Boston College at Merrimack

3 p.m.: Quinnipiac at Brown

3 p.m.: Colgate at Harvard

3 p.m.: Princeton at Yale

3 p.m.: Franklin Pierce at Vermont

3 p.m.: Clarkson at Rensselaer

3 p.m.: St. Lawrence at Union

Oct. 31, 2025

11 a.m.: Boston College at Vermont

2 p.m.: Maine at Providence

3 p.m.: Brown at Colgate

3 p.m.: Harvard at Clarkson

3 p.m.: Dartmouth at St. Lawrence

4 p.m.: New Hampshire at Merrimack

5 p.m.: Union at Quinnipiac

6 p.m.: Northeastern at Boston University

Nov. 1, 2025

1 p.m.: Holy Cross at UConn

2 p.m.: Merrimack at New Hampshire

2 p.m.: Boston College at Vermont

3 p.m.: Boston University at Northeastern

3 p.m.: Maine at Providence

3 p.m.: Dartmouth at Clarkson

3 p.m.: Yale at Colgate

3 p.m.: Rensselaer at Quinnipiac

3 p.m.: Harvard at St. Lawrence

Nov. 2, 2025

2 p.m.: UConn at Holy Cross

Nov. 7, 2025

1:30 p.m.: Vermont at Northeastern

3 p.m.: Boston University at Maine

3 p.m.: Union at Rensselaer

6 p.m.: UConn at Boston College

6 p.m.: Holy Cross at Merrimack

6 p.m.: Providence at New Hampshire

6 p.m.: RIT at Colgate

6 p.m.: St. Lawrence at Quinnipiac

Nov. 8, 2025

1:30 p.m.: Vermont at Northeastern

2 p.m.: New Hampshire at Providence

3 p.m.: Delaware at Brown

3 p.m.: Dartmouth at Harvard

3 p.m.: Boston College at UConn

3 p.m.: RIT at Colgate

3 p.m.: Clarkson at Quinnipiac

3 p.m.: Rensselaer at Union

4 p.m.: Boston University at Maine

7 p.m.: Merrimack at Holy Cross

Nov. 9, 2025

1 p.m.: Delaware at Brown

Nov. 12, 2025

11 a.m.: St. Lawrence at Clarkson

Nov. 13, 2025

6 p.m.: Boston University at Boston College

Nov. 14, 2025

3 p.m.: Cornell at Colgate

6 p.m.: Dartmouth at Brown

6 p.m.: Harvard at Yale

6 p.m.: Merrimack at Northeastern

6 p.m.: New Hampshire at Vermont

7 p.m.: Boston College at Boston University

7 p.m.: Maine at Holy Cross

Nov. 15, 2025

1 p.m.: Northeastern at Merrimack

3 p.m.: Dartmouth at Yale

3 p.m.: Harvard at Brown

3 p.m.: New Hampshire at Vermont

5 p.m.: Maine at Holy Cross

Nov. 21, 2025

6 p.m.: Providence at Boston University

6 p.m.: Vermont at UConn

6 p.m.: New Hampshire at Holy Cross

6 p.m.: Northeastern at Maine

6 p.m.: Brown at Clarkson

6 p.m.: Colgate at Rensselaer

6 p.m.: Yale at St. Lawrence

6 p.m.: Cornell at Union

Nov. 22, 2025

1 p.m.: Long Island University at Sacred Heart

2 p.m.: Merrimack at Boston College

3 p.m.: Boston University at Providence

3 p.m.: Princeton at Quinnipiac

3 p.m.: Brown at St. Lawrence

3 p.m.: Yale at Clarkson

3 p.m.: Cornell at Rensselaer

3 p.m.: Colgate at Union

4 p.m.: Northeastern at Maine

7 p.m.: Holy Cross at New Hampshire

Nov. 26, 2025

3 p.m.: Vermont at UConn

Nov. 28, 2025

TBA: Yale at Sacred Heart

3 p.m.: Maine at Harvard

3 p.m.: Quinnipiac at UConn

3 p.m.: Penn State at Northeastern

5 p.m.: St. Lawrence at Boston College

6 p.m.: Cornell at Vermont

6 p.m.: Delaware at Union

Nov. 29, 2025

TBA: TBA at UConn

TBA: TBA at Quinnipiac

2 p.m.: St. Lawrence at Boston College

3 p.m.: Maine at Harvard

3 p.m.: Penn State at Northeastern

3 p.m.: Cornell at Vermont

3 p.m.: Delaware at Union

4 p.m.: Syracuse at Rensselaer

6 p.m.: Assumption at Holy Cross

Nov. 30, 2025

Noon: Assumption at Merrimack

Dec. 2, 2025

6 p.m.: New Hampshire at Northeastern

7 p.m.: Boston University at Holy Cross

Dec. 4, 2025

7 p.m.: Clarkson at St. Lawrence

Dec. 5, 2025

2 p.m.: Holy Cross at Vermont

3 p.m.: Union at Harvard

6 p.m.: Northeastern at Boston College

6 p.m.: Boston University at UConn

6 p.m.: Merrimack at Providence

6 p.m.: Maine at New Hampshire

6 p.m.: Princeton at Colgate

Dec. 6, 2025

TBA: Providence at Merrimack

1:30 p.m.: Boston College at Northeastern

2 p.m.: Maine at New Hampshire

2 p.m.: Holy Cross at Vermont

2 p.m.: St. Lawrence at Clarkson

3 p.m.: RPI at Harvard

3 p.m.: Quinnipiac at Colgate

4 p.m.: UConn at Boston University

Dec. 7, 2025

4 p.m.: Brown at Yale

Jan. 2, 2026

TBA: TBA at Boston University

2 p.m.: UConn at Providence

6 p.m.: Dartmouth at Vermont

6 p.m.: Saint Michael's at Clarkson

Jan. 3, 2026

TBA: TBA at Boston University

TBA: Bemidji State at Merrimack

2 p.m.: Colgate at Boston College

2 p.m.: Long Island University at New Hampshire

2 p.m.: Saint Michael's at Clarkson

3 p.m.: Providence at UConn

6 p.m.: Holy Cross at Maine

Jan. 4, 2026

TBA: Bemidji State at Merrimack

2 p.m.: Long Island University at New Hampshire

Jan. 9, 2026

TBA: Vermont at Merrimack

2 p.m.: Northeastern at Providence

3 p.m.: St. Lawrence at Colgate

6 p.m.: Boston College at Holy Cross

6 p.m.: UConn at Maine

6 p.m.: Princeton at Union

6 p.m.: Quinnipiac at Rensselaer

Jan. 10, 2026

TBA: Vermont at Merrimack

TBA: Boston University at New Hampshire

3 p.m.: Clarkson at Colgate

3 p.m.: Princeton at Rensselaer

3 p.m.: Quinnipiac at Union

4 p.m.: UConn at Maine

Jan. 13, 2026

4 p.m.: Harvard at Boston College

7:30 p.m.: Northeastern at Boston University

Jan. 15, 2026

3 p.m.: Merrimack at UConn

Jan. 16, 2026

2 p.m.: Providence at Boston College

6 p.m.: Maine at Vermont

6 p.m.: Rensselaer at Clarkson

6 p.m.: Union at St. Lawrence

6 p.m.: Dartmouth at Quinnipiac

Jan. 17, 2026

TBA: UConn at Merrimack

TBA: Northeastern at New Hampshire

2 p.m.: Maine at Vermont

3 p.m.: Harvard at Quinnipiac

3 p.m.: Rensselaer at St. Lawrence

3 p.m.: Union at Clarkson

4 p.m.: Holy Cross at Boston University

Jan. 20, 2026

TBA: TBA at Boston College

TBA: TBA at Boston University

6 p.m.: Clarkson at St. Lawrence

Jan. 23, 2026

TBA: UConn at Northeastern

6 p.m.: Vermont at Boston University

6 p.m.: Providence at Holy Cross

6 p.m.: Merrimack at Maine

6 p.m.: Boston College at New Hampshire

6 p.m.: Colgate at Quinnipiac

Jan. 24, 2026

2 p.m.: New Hampshire at Boston College

3 p.m.: Northeastern at UConn

3 p.m.: Holy Cross at Providence

3 p.m.: Cornell at Quinnipiac

4 p.m.: Vermont at Boston University

4 p.m.: Merrimack at Maine

Jan. 29, 2026

TBA: Holy Cross at Northeastern

Jan. 30, 2026

2 p.m.: Maine at Boston College

2 p.m.: Boston University at Merrimack

2 p.m.: Providence at Vermont

3 p.m.: Princeton at St. Lawrence

3 p.m.: Quinnipiac at Clarkson

6 p.m.: UConn at New Hampshire

6 p.m.: Harvard at Colgate

6 p.m.: Yale at Rensselaer

6 p.m.: Brown at Union

Jan. 31, 2026

1 p.m.: Providence at Vermont

2 p.m.: Princeton at Clarkson

2 p.m.: Quinnipiac at St. Lawrence

3 p.m.: Dartmouth at Colgate

3 p.m.: Brown at Rensselaer

3 p.m.: Yale at Union

4 p.m.: Merrimack at Boston University

6 p.m.: Maine at Boston College

6 p.m.: New Hampshire at UConn

6 p.m.: Northeastern at Holy Cross

Feb. 5, 2026

TBA: Maine at Northeastern

7:30 p.m.: Boston University at Vermont

Feb. 6, 2026

2 p.m.: Boston College at Holy Cross

2 p.m.: Merrimack at New Hampshire

3 p.m.: Union at Colgate

6 p.m.: UConn at Providence

Feb. 7, 2026

TBA: Providence at Merrimack

3 p.m.: Boston College at UConn

3 p.m.: Rensselaer at Colgate

4 p.m.: Maine at Boston University

6 p.m.: New Hampshire at Holy Cross

6 p.m.: Northeastern at Vermont

Feb. 13, 2026

TBA: Holy Cross at Merrimack

TBA: Boston University at Northeastern

2 p.m.: Vermont at Maine

2 p.m.: UConn at New Hampshire

3 p.m.: Dartmouth at Union

3 p.m.: Harvard at Rensselaer

6 p.m.: Providence at Boston College

6 p.m.: Colgate at Clarkson

6 p.m.: Brown at Quinnipiac

6 p.m.: Cornell at St. Lawrence

Feb. 14, 2026

TBA: Boston College at Northeastern

2 p.m.: New Hampshire at Maine

3 p.m.: Holy Cross at Providence

3 p.m.: Yale at Quinnipiac

3 p.m.: Dartmouth at Rensselaer

3 p.m.: Cornell at Clarkson

3 p.m.: Colgate at St. Lawrence

3 p.m.: Harvard at Union

4 p.m.: UConn at Boston University

Feb. 15, 2026

2 p.m.: Merrimack at Vermont

Feb. 20, 2026

TBA: Maine at Merrimack

2 p.m.: New Hampshire at Boston College

6 p.m.: Providence at Boston University

6 p.m.: Northeastern at UConn

6 p.m.: Vermont at Holy Cross

Feb. 21, 2026

2 p.m.: Boston University at Boston College

2 p.m.: Vermont at Holy Cross

3 p.m.: New Hampshire at Northeastern

3 p.m.: UConn at Maine

3 p.m.: Merrimack at Providence

Feb. 27, 2026

TBA: Women's Hockey East Championship - Quarterfinals

March 6, 2026

TBA: Women's Hockey East Championship - Semifinals

March 8, 2026

TBA: Women's Hockey East Championship - Final

March 13, 2026

TBA: NCAA Women's Hockey Championship - Quarterfinals

March 20, 2026

TBA: NCAA Women's Frozen Four - Semifinals

March 22, 2026

4 p.m.: NCAA Women's Frozen Four - Championship on ESPN2

Check out the ESPN college sports hub page for the latest news, scores, rankings and more.