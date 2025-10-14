2025-26 NCAA men's and women's hockey schedule on ESPN

ESPN will broadcast more than 620 men's and women's college hockey games during the 2025-26 season. Which men's and women's teams should fans keep an eye on?
On the men's side, defending national champion Western Michigan, which looks to become the first team to win back-to-back titles since Minnesota-Duluth in 2019, was the No. 1 team in the USCHO.com preseason poll. Boston University came in at No. 2, with Michigan State No. 3. Among the top 10 teams, five play in Hockey East (BU, Boston College, Maine, Providence and UConn).
The biggest national storyline might be Gavin McKenna, the presumed No. 1 pick in the 2026 NHL draft, signing a big NIL deal to play at Penn State. The Nittany Lions made their first Frozen Four last season and ranked fifth nationally in the preseason poll.
On the women's side, Wisconsin will defend its national title after winning the record eighth championship in program history. The Badgers are the consensus preseason No. 1 team, with Ohio State, last year's national runner-up, second and Minnesota third, giving the Big Ten the top three spots.
The women's NCAA hockey championship will take place Sunday, March 22, 2026, followed by the men's NCAA hockey championship on Saturday, April 11, 2026. Check out more details on ESPN's coverage of the 2025-26 NCAA men's and women's hockey seasons below:
* All times Eastern
** All games are available on the ESPN App unless otherwise stated
Men's
Oct. 17, 2025
TBA: Ohio State at UConn
7 p.m.: Michigan State at Boston University on ESPN2
7 p.m.: Northeastern at Massachusetts
7 p.m.: Maine at Quinnipiac
7 p.m.: Canisius at Colgate
7 p.m.: Boston College at Rensselaer
7:15 p.m.: Western Michigan at UMass Lowell
8 p.m.: Niagara at Union
Oct. 18, 2025
TBA: Ohio State at UConn
4 p.m.: Maine at Quinnipiac
4 p.m.: Providence at Rensselaer
5 p.m.: Harvard at Northeastern
6 p.m.: New Hampshire at Merrimack
6:05 p.m.: Western Michigan at UMass Lowell
7 p.m.: Michigan State at Boston University
7 p.m.: Canisius at Colgate
7:30 p.m.: Bentley at Massachusetts
8 p.m.: Niagara at Union
Oct. 24, 2025
7 p.m.: Denver at Boston College
7 p.m.: UConn at Boston University
7 p.m.: Long Island University at New Hampshire
7 p.m.: Colgate at Maine
7 p.m.: Quinnipiac at Merrimack
7 p.m.: North Dakota at Clarkson
Oct. 25, 2025
TBA: Boston University at UConn
7 p.m.: Colgate at Maine
7 p.m.: Long Island University at Merrimack
7 p.m.: Quinnipiac at New Hampshire
7 p.m.: Denver at Northeastern
7 p.m.: North Dakota at Clarkson
7 p.m.: Toronto at St. Lawrence
Oct. 30, 2025
7 p.m.: Northeastern at Boston College
Oct. 31, 2025
TBA: Harvard at UConn
7 p.m.: Boston University at Maine
7 p.m.: Cornell at Massachusetts
7 p.m.: Boston College at Northeastern
7 p.m.: Vermont at New Hampshire
7 p.m.: UMass Lowell at Providence
7 p.m.: Michigan Tech at Clarkson
7 p.m.: Lake Superior State at St. Lawrence
7 p.m.: Rensselaer at Union
7:30 p.m.: RIT at Colgate
Nov. 1, 2025
TBA: Merrimack at UConn
4 p.m.: Union at Rensselaer
6 p.m.: Cornell at Massachusetts
6:05 p.m.: Providence at UMass Lowell
7 p.m.: Vermont at New Hampshire
7 p.m.: Michigan Tech at St. Lawrence
7 p.m.: Lake Superior State at Clarkson
7:30 p.m.: Boston University at Maine
7:30 p.m.: RIT at Colgate
Nov. 4, 2025
4 p.m.: Alaska-Fairbanks at Quinnipiac
7 p.m.: Stonehill at Harvard
Nov. 6, 2025
7 p.m.: Maine at Massachusetts
Nov. 7, 2025
TBA: Providence at UConn
7 p.m.: Cornell at Harvard
7 p.m.: Quinnipiac at Yale
7 p.m.: Princeton at Brown
7 p.m.: Merrimack at Boston University
7 p.m.: Stonehill at Northeastern
7 p.m.: Maine at Massachusetts
7 p.m.: Boston College at Vermont
7 p.m.: St. Lawrence at Rensselaer
7 p.m.: Clarkson at Union
7:15 p.m.: New Hampshire at UMass Lowell
Nov. 8, 2025
TBA: UConn at Providence
4 p.m.: Clarkson at Rensselaer
6 p.m.: Boston University at Merrimack
7 p.m.: Colgate at Harvard
7 p.m.: Quinnipiac at Brown
7 p.m.: Princeton at Yale
7 p.m.: UMass Lowell at New Hampshire
7 p.m.: Stonehill at Northeastern
7 p.m.: Boston College at Vermont
7 p.m.: St. Lawrence at Union
Nov. 11, 2025
7 p.m.: Union at Harvard
Nov. 14, 2025
TBA: Northeastern at UConn
4 p.m.: Dartmouth at St. Lawrence
7 p.m.: Massachusetts at Boston College
7 p.m.: Vermont at Maine
7 p.m.: Merrimack at Providence
7 p.m.: Harvard at Clarkson
7 p.m.: UMass Lowell at Union
7 p.m.: New Hampshire at Rensselaer
7:30 p.m.: Yale at Colgate
Nov. 15, 2025
4 p.m.: UMass Lowell at Rensselaer
4 p.m.: Dartmouth at Clarkson
4 p.m.: Boston University at Quinnipiac
5 p.m.: New Hampshire at Union
6 p.m.: Providence at Merrimack
7 p.m.: Boston College at Massachusetts
7 p.m.: Brown at Colgate
7 p.m.: Harvard at St. Lawrence
7:30 p.m.: Vermont at Maine
7:30 p.m.: UConn at Northeastern
Nov. 20, 2025
7 p.m.: Massachusetts at Providence
Nov. 21, 2025
7 p.m.: Maine at Boston College
7 p.m.: UConn at New Hampshire
7 p.m.: Boston University at Northeastern
7 p.m.: Rensselaer at Colgate
7 p.m.: Clarkson at Quinnipiac
Nov. 22, 2025
TBA: New Hampshire at UConn
6 p.m.: Harvard at Vermont
7 p.m.: Brown at Yale
7 p.m.: Maine at Boston College
7 p.m.: Northeastern at Boston University
7 p.m.: Providence at Massachusetts
7 p.m.: Union at Colgate
7 p.m.: St. Lawrence at Quinnipiac
Nov. 25, 2025
TBA: Stonehill at UConn
Nov. 26, 2025
5 p.m.: Holy Cross at Quinnipiac
Nov. 28, 2025
1 p.m.: Notre Dame at Boston College
4 p.m.: Alaska-Fairbanks at St. Lawrence
7 p.m.: Michigan at Harvard
7 p.m.: Omaha at Yale
7:30 p.m.: UMass Lowell at Clarkson
Nov. 29, 2025
4 p.m.: Brown at Northeastern
4 p.m.: Stonehill at Quinnipiac
4 p.m.: UMass Lowell at St. Lawrence
7 p.m.: Michigan at Harvard
7 p.m.: Omaha at Yale
7:30 p.m.: Alaska-Fairbanks at Clarkson
Dec. 5, 2025
7 p.m.: Yale at Harvard
7 p.m.: Vermont at Boston University
7 p.m.: New Hampshire at Maine
7 p.m.: UConn at Merrimack
7 p.m.: Quinnipiac at Rensselaer
7 p.m.: Cornell at Clarkson
7 p.m.: Colgate at St. Lawrence
7 p.m.: Alaska-Fairbanks at Union
7:15 p.m.: Boston College at UMass Lowell
Dec. 6, 2025
TBA: Merrimack at UConn
5 p.m.: Quinnipiac at Union
6 p.m.: Vermont at Boston University
6 p.m.: Princeton at Rensselaer
7 p.m.: Brown at Harvard
7 p.m.: Massachusetts at Northeastern
7 p.m.: UMass Lowell at Boston College
7 p.m.: New Hampshire at Maine
7 p.m.: Colgate at Clarkson
7 p.m.: Cornell at St. Lawrence
Dec. 7, 2025
5 p.m.: Massachusetts at Northeastern
Dec. 10, 2025
7 p.m.: UMass Lowell at Maine
Dec. 12, 2025
6 p.m.: Men's U.S. National Development Team at St. Lawrence
7 p.m.: Alaska-Fairbanks at Union
Dec. 13, 2025
2 p.m.: Men's U.S. National Development Team at Clarkson
5 p.m.: Alaska-Fairbanks at Union
6 p.m.: Army at Vermont
6:30 p.m.: Lindenwood at Maine
7 p.m.: Boston University at Northeastern
Dec. 14, 2025
4 p.m.: Lindenwood at Maine
4 p.m.: Dartmouth at New Hampshire
Dec. 28, 2025
2 p.m.: Concordia University at Quinnipiac
3:30 p.m.: Bentley at UMass Lowell
Dec. 29, 2025
6 p.m.: RIT at Clarkson
Dec. 30, 2025
6 p.m.: Merrimack at Vermont
Dec. 31, 2025
TBA: Long Island University at UConn
Jan. 2, 2026
TBA: Alaska-Fairbanks at Providence
7 p.m.: Simon Fraser Univ at Massachusetts
7 p.m.: Harvard at Quinnipiac
7 p.m.: Stonehill at St. Lawrence
Jan. 3, 2026
TBA: Alaska-Fairbanks at Providence
5 p.m.: Simon Fraser Univ at Boston University
5 p.m.: Stonehill at St. Lawrence
5 p.m.: Royal Military College Paladins at Union
6 p.m.: RPI at Vermont
7 p.m.: Colgate at New Hampshire
7 p.m.: Dartmouth at Quinnipiac
Jan. 4, 2026
7 p.m.: Colgate at New Hampshire
Jan. 9, 2026
TBA: UMass Lowell at UConn
7 p.m.: Stonehill at Boston College
7 p.m.: Boston University at Massachusetts
7 p.m.: Maine at Providence
7 p.m.: Northeastern at Vermont
7 p.m.: Union at Quinnipiac
Jan. 10, 2026
TBA: Maine at Providence
6 p.m.: Massachusetts at Boston University
6:05 p.m.: UConn at UMass Lowell
7 p.m.: Northeastern at Vermont
7 p.m.: Rensselaer at Quinnipiac
Jan. 16, 2026
TBA: Vermont at UConn
7 p.m.: Providence at Boston College
7 p.m.: Northeastern at New Hampshire
7 p.m.: UMass Lowell at Boston University
7 p.m.: Massachusetts at Merrimack
7 p.m.: Quinnipiac at Colgate
7 p.m.: Yale at Rensselaer
7 p.m.: Brown at Union
Jan. 17, 2026
TBA: Vermont at UConn
TBA: Boston College at Providence
4 p.m.: Brown at Rensselaer
5 p.m.: Yale at Union
6:05 p.m.: Boston University at UMass Lowell
7 p.m.: Merrimack at Massachusetts
7 p.m.: Princeton at Colgate
Jan. 18, 2026
TBA: New Hampshire at Northeastern
Jan. 23, 2026
7 p.m.: New Hampshire at Boston College
7 p.m.: Boston University at Providence
7 p.m.: Massachusetts at Vermont
7 p.m.: Northeastern at Merrimack
7 p.m.: Harvard at Colgate
7 p.m.: St. Lawrence at Clarkson
7:15 p.m.: Maine at UMass Lowell
Jan. 24, 2026
TBA: Merrimack at Northeastern
6:05 p.m.: Maine at UMass Lowell
7 p.m.: Providence at Boston University
7 p.m.: Massachusetts at Vermont
7 p.m.: Boston College at New Hampshire
7 p.m.: Dartmouth at Colgate
7 p.m.: Clarkson at St. Lawrence
Jan. 30, 2026
7 p.m.: Boston College at Boston University
7 p.m.: Northeastern at Massachusetts
7 p.m.: Stonehill at Vermont
7 p.m.: New Hampshire at Merrimack
7 p.m.: Princeton at Clarkson
7 p.m.: Quinnipiac at St. Lawrence
Jan. 31, 2026
7 p.m.: Providence at Maine
7 p.m.: Merrimack at New Hampshire
7 p.m.: Princeton at St. Lawrence
7 p.m.: Quinnipiac at Clarkson
7:30 p.m.: Stonehill at Vermont
Feb. 1, 2026
3:30 p.m.: Massachusetts at UMass Lowell
Feb. 2, 2026
TBA: Northeastern at Boston University
TBA: Harvard at Boston College
Feb. 6, 2026
TBA: UConn at Northeastern
7 p.m.: Vermont at Boston College
7 p.m.: Providence at New Hampshire
7 p.m.: Maine at Boston University
7 p.m.: RPI at Clarkson
7 p.m.: Brown at Quinnipiac
7 p.m.: Union at St. Lawrence
7:15 p.m.: Massachusetts at UMass Lowell
7:30 p.m.: Cornell at Colgate
Feb. 7, 2026
TBA: Vermont at Providence
4 p.m.: Union at Clarkson
7 p.m.: UMass Lowell at Massachusetts
7 p.m.: Yale at Quinnipiac
7 p.m.: Rensselaer at St. Lawrence
Feb. 9, 2026
TBA: TBA at Boston College
TBA: TBA at Boston University
Feb. 13, 2026
7 p.m.: UConn at Maine
7 p.m.: Boston College at Merrimack
7 p.m.: Boston University at New Hampshire
7 p.m.: UMass Lowell at Vermont
7 p.m.: Northeastern at Providence
7 p.m.: Cornell at Rensselaer
7 p.m.: Colgate at Union
Feb. 14, 2026
TBA: UConn at Maine
TBA: Providence at Northeastern
6 p.m.: New Hampshire at Boston University
6 p.m.: UMass Lowell at Vermont
7 p.m.: Merrimack at Boston College
7 p.m.: Colgate at Rensselaer
7 p.m.: Princeton at Quinnipiac
7 p.m.: Cornell at Union
Feb. 19, 2026
TBA: UMass Lowell at Northeastern
Feb. 20, 2026
7 p.m.: UConn at Boston College
7 p.m.: Merrimack at Maine
7 p.m.: New Hampshire at Massachusetts
7 p.m.: Providence at Vermont
7 p.m.: Yale at Clarkson
7 p.m.: Cornell at Quinnipiac
7 p.m.: Dartmouth at Rensselaer
7 p.m.: Brown at St. Lawrence
7 p.m.: Harvard at Union
Feb. 21, 2026
TBA: Boston College at UConn
TBA: Providence at Vermont
4 p.m.: Brown at Clarkson
5 p.m.: Dartmouth at Union
6:05 p.m.: Northeastern at UMass Lowell
7 p.m.: Merrimack at Maine
7 p.m.: Massachusetts at New Hampshire
7 p.m.: Harvard at Rensselaer
7 p.m.: Colgate at Quinnipiac
7 p.m.: Yale at St. Lawrence
Feb. 26, 2026
TBA: Maine at Northeastern
Feb. 27, 2026
TBA: Massachusetts at UConn
7 p.m.: Boston College at Boston University
7 p.m.: Vermont at Merrimack
7 p.m.: New Hampshire at Providence
7 p.m.: Clarkson at Colgate
Feb. 28, 2026
TBA: Maine at Northeastern
6 p.m.: Vermont at Merrimack
7 p.m.: Boston University at Boston College
7 p.m.: UConn at Massachusetts
7 p.m.: Providence at New Hampshire
7 p.m.: St. Lawrence at Colgate
March 5, 2026
7 p.m.: New Hampshire at UConn
7 p.m.: Boston College at Massachusetts
March 6, 2026
TBA: UMass Lowell at Merrimack
March 7, 2026
TBA: UConn at Providence
TBA: Maine at Vermont
6:05 p.m.: Boston University at UMass Lowell
7 p.m.: Northeastern at Boston College
7 p.m.: Massachusetts at New Hampshire
March 22, 2026
3 p.m.: NCAA Men's Ice Hockey Selection Show on ESPNU
March 26, 2026
2 p.m.: NCAA Men's Hockey Championship - Regional Semifinals on ESPN2
5 p.m.: NCAA Men's Hockey Championship - Regional Semifinals on ESPNU
5:30 p.m.: NCAA Men's Hockey Championship - Regional Semifinals
8:30 p.m.: NCAA Men's Hockey Championship - Regional Semifinals on ESPN2
March 27, 2026
2:30 p.m.: NCAA Men's Hockey Championship - Regional Semifinals on ESPNU
5:30 p.m.: NCAA Men's Hockey Championship - Regional Semifinals on ESPNU
6 p.m.: NCAA Men's Hockey Championship - Regional Semifinals
9 p.m.: NCAA Men's Hockey Championship - Regional Semifinals on ESPN2
March 28, 2026
4:30 p.m.: NCAA Men's Hockey Championship - Regional Finals on ESPN2
7 p.m.: NCAA Men's Hockey Championship - Regional Finals on ESPN2
March 29, 2026
3 p.m.: NCAA Men's Hockey Championship - Regional Finals on ESPN2
5:30 p.m.: NCAA Men's Hockey Championship - Regional Finals on ESPN2
April 9, 2026
5 p.m.: NCAA Men's Frozen Four - Semifinal on ESPN2
8:30 p.m.: NCAA Men's Frozen Four - Semifinal on ESPN2
April 11, 2026
5:30 p.m.: NCAA Men's Frozen Four - Championship on ESPN
Women's
Oct. 17, 2025
11 a.m.: Clarkson at Providence
3 p.m.: Northeastern at Quinnipiac
3:37 p.m.: Saint Anselm at Union
6 p.m.: Robert Morris at Yale
6 p.m.: Saint Michael's at Harvard
6 p.m.: Dartmouth at Holy Cross
6:30 p.m.: Colgate at Maine
Oct. 18, 2025
TBA: TBA at Union
1 p.m.: Princeton at UConn
1 p.m.: Clarkson at Providence
1 p.m.: Northeastern at Quinnipiac
2 p.m.: Harvard at New Hampshire
3 p.m.: Robert Morris at Yale
5:30 p.m.: Colgate at Maine
7 p.m.: Dartmouth at Holy Cross
Oct. 19, 2025
3 p.m.: Merrimack at Brown
Oct. 24, 2025
6 p.m.: New Hampshire at Boston University
6 p.m.: Franklin Pierce at Vermont
6 p.m.: St. Lawrence at Rensselaer
6 p.m.: Clarkson at Union
7 p.m.: Post at Holy Cross
Oct. 25, 2025
Noon: Saint Michael's at Sacred Heart
1 p.m.: Boston College at Merrimack
3 p.m.: Quinnipiac at Brown
3 p.m.: Colgate at Harvard
3 p.m.: Princeton at Yale
3 p.m.: Franklin Pierce at Vermont
3 p.m.: Clarkson at Rensselaer
3 p.m.: St. Lawrence at Union
Oct. 31, 2025
11 a.m.: Boston College at Vermont
2 p.m.: Maine at Providence
3 p.m.: Brown at Colgate
3 p.m.: Harvard at Clarkson
3 p.m.: Dartmouth at St. Lawrence
4 p.m.: New Hampshire at Merrimack
5 p.m.: Union at Quinnipiac
6 p.m.: Northeastern at Boston University
Nov. 1, 2025
1 p.m.: Holy Cross at UConn
2 p.m.: Merrimack at New Hampshire
2 p.m.: Boston College at Vermont
3 p.m.: Boston University at Northeastern
3 p.m.: Maine at Providence
3 p.m.: Dartmouth at Clarkson
3 p.m.: Yale at Colgate
3 p.m.: Rensselaer at Quinnipiac
3 p.m.: Harvard at St. Lawrence
Nov. 2, 2025
2 p.m.: UConn at Holy Cross
Nov. 7, 2025
1:30 p.m.: Vermont at Northeastern
3 p.m.: Boston University at Maine
3 p.m.: Union at Rensselaer
6 p.m.: UConn at Boston College
6 p.m.: Holy Cross at Merrimack
6 p.m.: Providence at New Hampshire
6 p.m.: RIT at Colgate
6 p.m.: St. Lawrence at Quinnipiac
Nov. 8, 2025
1:30 p.m.: Vermont at Northeastern
2 p.m.: New Hampshire at Providence
3 p.m.: Delaware at Brown
3 p.m.: Dartmouth at Harvard
3 p.m.: Boston College at UConn
3 p.m.: RIT at Colgate
3 p.m.: Clarkson at Quinnipiac
3 p.m.: Rensselaer at Union
4 p.m.: Boston University at Maine
7 p.m.: Merrimack at Holy Cross
Nov. 9, 2025
1 p.m.: Delaware at Brown
Nov. 12, 2025
11 a.m.: St. Lawrence at Clarkson
Nov. 13, 2025
6 p.m.: Boston University at Boston College
Nov. 14, 2025
3 p.m.: Cornell at Colgate
6 p.m.: Dartmouth at Brown
6 p.m.: Harvard at Yale
6 p.m.: Merrimack at Northeastern
6 p.m.: New Hampshire at Vermont
7 p.m.: Boston College at Boston University
7 p.m.: Maine at Holy Cross
Nov. 15, 2025
1 p.m.: Northeastern at Merrimack
3 p.m.: Dartmouth at Yale
3 p.m.: Harvard at Brown
3 p.m.: New Hampshire at Vermont
5 p.m.: Maine at Holy Cross
Nov. 21, 2025
6 p.m.: Providence at Boston University
6 p.m.: Vermont at UConn
6 p.m.: New Hampshire at Holy Cross
6 p.m.: Northeastern at Maine
6 p.m.: Brown at Clarkson
6 p.m.: Colgate at Rensselaer
6 p.m.: Yale at St. Lawrence
6 p.m.: Cornell at Union
Nov. 22, 2025
1 p.m.: Long Island University at Sacred Heart
2 p.m.: Merrimack at Boston College
3 p.m.: Boston University at Providence
3 p.m.: Princeton at Quinnipiac
3 p.m.: Brown at St. Lawrence
3 p.m.: Yale at Clarkson
3 p.m.: Cornell at Rensselaer
3 p.m.: Colgate at Union
4 p.m.: Northeastern at Maine
7 p.m.: Holy Cross at New Hampshire
Nov. 26, 2025
3 p.m.: Vermont at UConn
Nov. 28, 2025
TBA: Yale at Sacred Heart
3 p.m.: Maine at Harvard
3 p.m.: Quinnipiac at UConn
3 p.m.: Penn State at Northeastern
5 p.m.: St. Lawrence at Boston College
6 p.m.: Cornell at Vermont
6 p.m.: Delaware at Union
Nov. 29, 2025
TBA: TBA at UConn
TBA: TBA at Quinnipiac
2 p.m.: St. Lawrence at Boston College
3 p.m.: Maine at Harvard
3 p.m.: Penn State at Northeastern
3 p.m.: Cornell at Vermont
3 p.m.: Delaware at Union
4 p.m.: Syracuse at Rensselaer
6 p.m.: Assumption at Holy Cross
Nov. 30, 2025
Noon: Assumption at Merrimack
Dec. 2, 2025
6 p.m.: New Hampshire at Northeastern
7 p.m.: Boston University at Holy Cross
Dec. 4, 2025
7 p.m.: Clarkson at St. Lawrence
Dec. 5, 2025
2 p.m.: Holy Cross at Vermont
3 p.m.: Union at Harvard
6 p.m.: Northeastern at Boston College
6 p.m.: Boston University at UConn
6 p.m.: Merrimack at Providence
6 p.m.: Maine at New Hampshire
6 p.m.: Princeton at Colgate
Dec. 6, 2025
TBA: Providence at Merrimack
1:30 p.m.: Boston College at Northeastern
2 p.m.: Maine at New Hampshire
2 p.m.: Holy Cross at Vermont
2 p.m.: St. Lawrence at Clarkson
3 p.m.: RPI at Harvard
3 p.m.: Quinnipiac at Colgate
4 p.m.: UConn at Boston University
Dec. 7, 2025
4 p.m.: Brown at Yale
Jan. 2, 2026
TBA: TBA at Boston University
2 p.m.: UConn at Providence
6 p.m.: Dartmouth at Vermont
6 p.m.: Saint Michael's at Clarkson
Jan. 3, 2026
TBA: TBA at Boston University
TBA: Bemidji State at Merrimack
2 p.m.: Colgate at Boston College
2 p.m.: Long Island University at New Hampshire
2 p.m.: Saint Michael's at Clarkson
3 p.m.: Providence at UConn
6 p.m.: Holy Cross at Maine
Jan. 4, 2026
TBA: Bemidji State at Merrimack
2 p.m.: Long Island University at New Hampshire
Jan. 9, 2026
TBA: Vermont at Merrimack
2 p.m.: Northeastern at Providence
3 p.m.: St. Lawrence at Colgate
6 p.m.: Boston College at Holy Cross
6 p.m.: UConn at Maine
6 p.m.: Princeton at Union
6 p.m.: Quinnipiac at Rensselaer
Jan. 10, 2026
TBA: Vermont at Merrimack
TBA: Boston University at New Hampshire
3 p.m.: Clarkson at Colgate
3 p.m.: Princeton at Rensselaer
3 p.m.: Quinnipiac at Union
4 p.m.: UConn at Maine
Jan. 13, 2026
4 p.m.: Harvard at Boston College
7:30 p.m.: Northeastern at Boston University
Jan. 15, 2026
3 p.m.: Merrimack at UConn
Jan. 16, 2026
2 p.m.: Providence at Boston College
6 p.m.: Maine at Vermont
6 p.m.: Rensselaer at Clarkson
6 p.m.: Union at St. Lawrence
6 p.m.: Dartmouth at Quinnipiac
Jan. 17, 2026
TBA: UConn at Merrimack
TBA: Northeastern at New Hampshire
2 p.m.: Maine at Vermont
3 p.m.: Harvard at Quinnipiac
3 p.m.: Rensselaer at St. Lawrence
3 p.m.: Union at Clarkson
4 p.m.: Holy Cross at Boston University
Jan. 20, 2026
TBA: TBA at Boston College
TBA: TBA at Boston University
6 p.m.: Clarkson at St. Lawrence
Jan. 23, 2026
TBA: UConn at Northeastern
6 p.m.: Vermont at Boston University
6 p.m.: Providence at Holy Cross
6 p.m.: Merrimack at Maine
6 p.m.: Boston College at New Hampshire
6 p.m.: Colgate at Quinnipiac
Jan. 24, 2026
2 p.m.: New Hampshire at Boston College
3 p.m.: Northeastern at UConn
3 p.m.: Holy Cross at Providence
3 p.m.: Cornell at Quinnipiac
4 p.m.: Vermont at Boston University
4 p.m.: Merrimack at Maine
Jan. 29, 2026
TBA: Holy Cross at Northeastern
Jan. 30, 2026
2 p.m.: Maine at Boston College
2 p.m.: Boston University at Merrimack
2 p.m.: Providence at Vermont
3 p.m.: Princeton at St. Lawrence
3 p.m.: Quinnipiac at Clarkson
6 p.m.: UConn at New Hampshire
6 p.m.: Harvard at Colgate
6 p.m.: Yale at Rensselaer
6 p.m.: Brown at Union
Jan. 31, 2026
1 p.m.: Providence at Vermont
2 p.m.: Princeton at Clarkson
2 p.m.: Quinnipiac at St. Lawrence
3 p.m.: Dartmouth at Colgate
3 p.m.: Brown at Rensselaer
3 p.m.: Yale at Union
4 p.m.: Merrimack at Boston University
6 p.m.: Maine at Boston College
6 p.m.: New Hampshire at UConn
6 p.m.: Northeastern at Holy Cross
Feb. 5, 2026
TBA: Maine at Northeastern
7:30 p.m.: Boston University at Vermont
Feb. 6, 2026
2 p.m.: Boston College at Holy Cross
2 p.m.: Merrimack at New Hampshire
3 p.m.: Union at Colgate
6 p.m.: UConn at Providence
Feb. 7, 2026
TBA: Providence at Merrimack
3 p.m.: Boston College at UConn
3 p.m.: Rensselaer at Colgate
4 p.m.: Maine at Boston University
6 p.m.: New Hampshire at Holy Cross
6 p.m.: Northeastern at Vermont
Feb. 13, 2026
TBA: Holy Cross at Merrimack
TBA: Boston University at Northeastern
2 p.m.: Vermont at Maine
2 p.m.: UConn at New Hampshire
3 p.m.: Dartmouth at Union
3 p.m.: Harvard at Rensselaer
6 p.m.: Providence at Boston College
6 p.m.: Colgate at Clarkson
6 p.m.: Brown at Quinnipiac
6 p.m.: Cornell at St. Lawrence
Feb. 14, 2026
TBA: Boston College at Northeastern
2 p.m.: New Hampshire at Maine
3 p.m.: Holy Cross at Providence
3 p.m.: Yale at Quinnipiac
3 p.m.: Dartmouth at Rensselaer
3 p.m.: Cornell at Clarkson
3 p.m.: Colgate at St. Lawrence
3 p.m.: Harvard at Union
4 p.m.: UConn at Boston University
Feb. 15, 2026
2 p.m.: Merrimack at Vermont
Feb. 20, 2026
TBA: Maine at Merrimack
2 p.m.: New Hampshire at Boston College
6 p.m.: Providence at Boston University
6 p.m.: Northeastern at UConn
6 p.m.: Vermont at Holy Cross
Feb. 21, 2026
2 p.m.: Boston University at Boston College
2 p.m.: Vermont at Holy Cross
3 p.m.: New Hampshire at Northeastern
3 p.m.: UConn at Maine
3 p.m.: Merrimack at Providence
Feb. 27, 2026
TBA: Women's Hockey East Championship - Quarterfinals
March 6, 2026
TBA: Women's Hockey East Championship - Semifinals
March 8, 2026
TBA: Women's Hockey East Championship - Final
March 13, 2026
TBA: NCAA Women's Hockey Championship - Quarterfinals
March 20, 2026
TBA: NCAA Women's Frozen Four - Semifinals
March 22, 2026
4 p.m.: NCAA Women's Frozen Four - Championship on ESPN2
