          College football Week 13 best bets: Four game picks and a total to consider

          Quarterback Jayden Maiava will be making just his second start for USC. Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
          • Pamela Maldonado, Sports Betting AnalystNov 21, 2024, 02:36 PM
              Pamela Maldonado is a sports betting analyst for ESPN.
          This card finished 3-2 last week with both losses coming courtesy of garbage-time points. Week 13 feels like another opportunity for a sweep. From the Sun Belt showdown between James Madison and App State to the high-stakes Pac-12 clash between Washington State and Oregon State, there is betting value to be had.

          The SEC takes center stage as Ole Miss travels to the swamp to face Florida, while the Big Ten features a battle between Wisconsin and Nebraska. Rounding out our spotlight games, the crosstown rivalry between UCLA and USC adds another chapter to its storied history.

          As teams continue to vie for bowl positions and conference seedings, these should be some thrilling matchups that also offer intrigue from a betting perspective.

          All lines current as of publication time, courtesy of ESPN BET.

          App State Mountaineers +7 vs. James Madison Dukes