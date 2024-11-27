Open Extended Reactions

It's Week 14 of the 2024 college football season... how did we already get here? I'm looking forward to fantastic weekend featuring marquee matchups that could define rivalries, playoff hopes and conference supremacy.

The Palmetto Bowl pits the No. 15 South Carolina Gamecocks against the No. 12 Clemson Tigers (Noon ET on ESPN) in a battle where the Gamecocks' elite pass rush will look to disrupt the home Tigers' offensive rhythm. The Syracuse Orange welcome the No. 6 Miami Hurricanes (3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN) to the Dome, showcasing one of the nation's most potent passing attacks in what could be a high-scoring ACC showdown. Out West, the Washington Huskies head to Eugene to face the top-ranked Oregon Ducks, where the Huskies will aim to prove they can be competitive against top teams.

And, of course, the Auburn Tigers and the No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide (3:30 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN+) resume their storied rivalry in the Iron Bowl, with offensive fireworks and playoff implications hanging in the balance.

Those are the games I'll have my eye on as I make my bets for the weekend.

Rivalry Week is here, and it's packed with storylines, drama and must-watch football.

All lines current as of publication time, courtesy of ESPN BET.