Betting odds and lines for college football bowl games

College Football bowl season is finally here, featuring 42 postseason games from the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Dec. to the College Football Playoff national championship game on Jan. 2.
Here are the betting lines and totals for all of the bowl games across college football this season.
Odds provided by ESPN BET.
College Football Playoff Games
CFP Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game Presented By Prudential
Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1) vs. Michigan Wolverines (13-0)
Jan. 1, 5 p.m. ET
Venue: Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, Californi
Alabama Bowl Record: 46-27-3 (77th Appearance)
Last Bowl App: 2022 (Won Sugar Bowl vs. Kansas State)
Michigan Bowl Record: 21-29 (51st Appearance)
Last Bowl App: 2022 (Lost Cfp Semifinal vs. TCU)
Favorite: Michigan -1.5 Total: 45.5
Moneyline: Alabama (+105); Michigan (-125)
FPI Prediction: Texas by 6.6 points; to win straight up: 68%
CFP Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl
Texas Longhorns (12-1) vs. Washington Huskies (13-0)
Jan. 1, 8:45 p.m. ET
Venue: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans
Texas Bowl Record: 31-25-2 (59th Appearance)
Last Bowl App: 2022 (Lost Alamo Bowl vs. Washington)
Washington Bowl Record: 19-20-1 (41st Appearance)
Last Bowl App: 2022 (Won Alamo Bowl vs. Texas)
Favorite: Texas -4 Total: 64.5
Moneyline: Texas (-190); Washington (+160)
FPI Prediction: Michigan by 2 points; to win straight up: 56%
New Year's Six Games
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
Missouri Tigers (10-2) vs. Ohio State Buckeyes (11-1)
Dec. 29, 8 p.m. ET
Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
Missouri Bowl Record: 15-20 (36th Appearance)
Last Bowl App: 2022 (Lost Gasparilla Bowl vs. Wake Forest)
Ohio State Bowl Record: 27-28 (56th Appearance)
Last Bowl App: 2022 (Lost Cfp Semifinal vs. Georgia)
Favorite: Ohio State -2.5 Total: 49.5
Moneyline: No line posted
BPI Prediction: Ohio State by 9.6 points; to win straight up: 75%
Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl
Ole Miss Rebels (10-2) vs. Penn State Nittany Lions (10-2)
Dec. 30, 12 p.m. ET
Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Ole Miss Bowl Record: 25-15 (41st Appearance)
Last Bowl App: 2022 (Lost Texas Bowl vs. Texas Tech)
Penn State Bowl Record: 31-19-2 (53rd Appearance)
Last Bowl App: 2022 (Won Rose Bowl vs. Utah)
Favorite: Penn State -4.5 Total: 48.5
Moneyline: No line posted
FPI Prediction: Penn State by 8.1 points; to win straight up: 72%
Capital One Orange Bowl
Georgia Bulldogs (12-1) vs. Florida State Seminoles (13-0)
Dec. 30, 4 p.m. ET
Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
Georgia Bowl Record: 37-21-3 (62nd Appearance)
Last Bowl App: 2022 (Won Cfp National Championship vs. TCU)
Florida State Bowl Record: 29-17-2 (49th Appearance)
Last Bowl App: 2022 (Won Cheez-It Bowl vs. Oklahoma)
Favorite: Georgia -14 Total: 48.5
Moneyline: No line posted
BPI Prediction: Georgia by 3.8 points; to win straight up: 61%
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
Liberty Flames (13-0) vs. Oregon Ducks (11-2)
Jan. 1, 1 p.m. ET
Venue: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
Liberty Bowl Record: 3-1 (5th Appearance)
Last Bowl App: 2022 (Lost Boca Raton Bowl vs. Toledo)
Oregon Bowl Record: 16-20 (37th Appearance)
Last Bowl App: 2022 (Won Holiday Bowl vs. North Carolina)
Favorite: Oregon -15 Total: 63.5
Moneyline: No line posted
FPI Prediction: Oregon by 18.6 points; to win straight up: 90%
2023 Bowl Games
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Georgia Southern Eagles (6-6) vs. Ohio Bobcats (9-3)
Dec. 16, 11 a.m. ET
Venue: Brooks Stadium, Conway, South Carolina
Georgia Southern Bowl Record: 3-2 (6th Appearance)
Last Bowl App: 2022 (Lost Camellia Bowl vs. Buffalo)
Ohio Bowl Record: 6-8 (15th Appearance)
Last Bowl App: 2022 (Won Arizona Bowl vs. Wyoming)
Favorite: Ohio -2 Total: 53.5
Moneyline: No line posted
BPI Prediction: Ohio by 1.8 points; to win straight up: 55%
Cricket Celebration Bowl
Howard Bison (6-5) vs. Florida A&M Rattlers (11-1)
Dec. 16, 12 p.m. ET
Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Howard Bowl Record: 1st Celebration Bowl Appearance.
MEAC Record in Celebration Bowl: 6-1
Florida A&M Bowl Record: 1st Celebration Bowl Appearance.
SWAC Record in Celebration Bowl: 1-6
Lines to be determined
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-6) vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-4)
Dec. 16, 2:15 p.m. ET
Venue: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans
Louisiana Bowl Record: 7-3 (11th Appearance)
Last Bowl App: 2022 (Lost Independence Bowl vs. Houston)
Jacksonville State Bowl Record: 0-0 (1st Appearance)
Favorite: Jacksonville State -2.5 Total: 56.5
Moneyline: No line posted
FPI Prediction: Jacksonville State by 1.1 points; to win straight up: 53%
Avocados From Mexico Cure Bowl
Miami (OH) RedHawks (10-2) vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-4)
Dec. 16, 3:30 p.m. ET
Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium, Orlando, Florida
Miami (OH) Bowl Record: 8-6 (15th Appearance)
Last Bowl App: 2022 (Lost Bahamas Bowl vs. UAB)
Appalachian State Bowl Record: 6-1 (8th Appearance)
Last Bowl App: 2021 (Lost Boca Raton Bowl vs. Western Kentucky)
Favorite: Appalachian State -3.5 Total: 48.5
Moneyline: No line posted
FPI Prediction: Appalachian State by 1.4 points; to win straight up: 54%
Isleta New Mexico Bowl
New Mexico State Aggies (10-4) vs. Fresno State Bulldogs (8-4)
Dec. 16, 5:45 p.m. ET
Venue: University Stadium, Albuquerque, New Mexico
New Mexico State Bowl Record: 4-0-1 (6th Appearance)
Last Bowl App: 2022 (Won Quick Lane Bowl vs. Bowling Green)
Fresno State Bowl Record: 14-13 (28th Appearance)
Last Bowl App: 2022 (Won La Bowl vs. Washington State)
Favorite: New Mexico State -3 Total: 51.5
Moneyline: No line posted
FPI Prediction: Fresno State by 1.4 points; to win straight up: 54%
Starco Brands La Bowl Hosted By Gronk
Boise State Broncos (7-5) vs. UCLA Bruins (7-5)
Dec. 16, 7:30 p.m. ET
Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
Boise State Bowl Record: 13-7, 1 NC (22nd Appearance)
Last Bowl App: 2022 (Won Frisco Bowl vs. North Texas)
UCLA Bowl Record: 16-20-1 (38th Appearance)
Last Bowl App: 2022 (Lost Sun Bowl vs. Pittsburgh)
Favorite: UCLA -2 Total: 50.5
Moneyline: No line posted
FPI Prediction: UCLA by 2.8 points; to win straight up: 58%
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
California Golden Bears (6-6) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-6)
Dec. 16, 9:15 p.m. ET
Venue: Independence Stadium, Shreveport, Louisiana
California Bowl Record: 12-11-1 (25th Appearance)
Last Bowl App: 2019 (Won Redbox Bowl vs. Illinois)
Texas Tech Bowl Record: 16-23-1 (41st Appearance)
Last Bowl App: 2022 (Won Texas Bowl vs. Ole Miss)
Favorite: Texas Tech -3 Total: 58.5
Moneyline: No line posted
FPI Prediction: Texas Tech by 3.1 points; to win straight up: 59%
Famous Toastery Bowl
Old Dominion Monarchs (6-6) vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (7-5)
Dec. 18, 2:30 p.m. ET
Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
Old Dominion Bowl Record: 1-1 (3rd Appearance)
Last Bowl App: 2021 (Lost Myrtle Beach Bowl vs. Tulsa)
Western Kentucky Bowl Record: 6-3 (10th Appearance)
Last Bowl App: 2022 (Won New Orleans Bowl vs. South Alabama)
Favorite: Old Dominion -1.5 Total: 55.5
Moneyline: No line posted
FPI Prediction: Western Kentucky by 3.5 points; to win straight up: 60%
Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl
UTSA Roadrunners (8-4) vs. Marshall Thundering Herd (6-6)
Dec. 19, 9 p.m. ET
Venue: Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas
UTSA Bowl Record: 0-4 (5th Appearance)
Last Bowl App: 2022 (Lost Cure Bowl vs. Troy)
Marshall Bowl Record: 13-5 (19th Appearance)
Last Bowl App: 2022 (Won Myrtle Beach Bowl vs. UCONN)
Favorite: UTSA -8.5 Total: 56.5
Moneyline: No line posted
FPI Prediction: UTSA by 6.3 points; to win straight up: 68%
Roofclaim.Com Boca Raton Bowl
South Florida Bulls (6-6) vs. Syracuse Orange (6-6)
Dec. 21, 8 p.m. ET
Venue: FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, Florida
South Florida Bowl Record: 6-4 (11th Appearance)
Last Bowl App: 2018 (Lost Gasparilla Bowl vs. Marshall)
Syracuse Bowl Record: 16-10-1 (28th Appearance)
Last Bowl App: 2022 (Lost Pinstripe Bowl vs. Minnesota)
Lines to be determined
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-6) vs. UCF Knights (6-6)
Dec. 22, 6:30 p.m. ET
Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
Georgia Tech Bowl Record: 25-20 (46th Appearance)
Last Bowl App: 2018 (Lost Quick Lane Bowl vs. Minnesota)
UCF Bowl Record: 6-8 (15th Appearance)
Last Bowl App: 2022 (Lost Military Bowl vs. Duke)
Lines to be determined
Camellia Bowl
Arkansas State Red Wolves (6-6) vs. Northern Illinois Huskies (6-6)
Dec. 23, 12 p.m. ET
Venue: Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Alabama
Arkansas State Bowl Record: 4-6 (11th Appearance)
Last Bowl App: 2019 (Won Camellia Bowl vs. Florida International)
Northern Illinois Bowl Record: 4-10 (15th Appearance)
Last Bowl App: 2021 (Lost Cure Bowl vs. Coastal Carolina)
Lines to be determined
76 Birmingham Bowl
Troy Trojans (10-2) vs. Duke Blue Devils (7-5)
Dec. 23, 12 p.m. ET
Venue: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama
Troy Bowl Record: 6-3 (10th Appearance)
Last Bowl App: 2022 (Won Cure Bowl vs. UTSA)
Duke Bowl Record: 7-8 (16th Appearance)
Last Bowl App: 2022 (Won Military Bowl vs. UCF)
Lines to be determined
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Air Force Falcons (8-4) vs. James Madison Dukes (11-1)
Dec. 23, 3:30 p.m. ET
Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas
Air Force Bowl Record: 15-13-1 (30th Appearance)
Last Bowl App: 2022 (Won Armed Forces Bwl vs. Baylor)
James Madison Bowl Record: 0-0 (1st Appearance)
Lines to be determined
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Georgia State Panthers (6-6) vs. Utah State Aggies (6-6)
Dec. 23, 3:30 p.m. ET
Venue: Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho
Georgia State Bowl Record: 3-2 (6th Appearance)
Last Bowl App: 2021 (Won Camellia Bowl vs. Ball State)
Utah State Bowl Record: 6-9 (16th Appearance)
Last Bowl App: 2022 (Lost First Responder Bowl vs. Memphis)
Lines to be determined
68 Ventures Bowl
Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-6) vs. South Alabama Jaguars (6-6)
Dec. 23, 7 p.m. ET
Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, Alabama
Eastern Michigan Bowl Record: 2-4 (7th Appearance)
Last Bowl App: 2022 (Won Potato Bowl vs. San Jose State)
South Alabama Bowl Record: 0-3 (4th Appearance)
Last Bowl App: 2022 (Lost New Orleans Bowl vs. Western Kentucky)
Lines to be determined
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
Northwestern Wildcats (7-5) vs. Utah Utes (8-4)
Dec. 23, 7:30 p.m. ET
Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas
Northwestern Bowl Record: 6-10 (17th Appearance)
Last Bowl App: 2020 (Won Citrus Bowl vs. Auburn)
Utah Bowl Record: 17-8 (26th Appearance)
Last Bowl App: 2022 (Lost Rose Bowl vs. Penn State)
Lines to be determined
EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-5) vs. San Jose State Spartans (7-5)
Dec. 23, 10:30 p.m. ET
Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu
Coastal Carolina Bowl Record: 1-2 (4th Appearance)
Last Bowl App: 2022 (Lost Birmingham Bowl vs. East Carolina)
San Jose State Bowl Record: 7-5 (13th Appearance)
Last Bowl App: 2022 (Lost Potato Bowl vs. Eastern Michigan)
Favorite: San Jose State -8.5 Total: 54.5
Moneyline: No line posted
FPI Prediction: San Jose State by 2.5 points; to win straight up: 57%
Quick Lane Bowl
Bowling Green Falcons (7-5) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-7)
Dec. 26, 2 p.m. ET
Venue: Ford Field, Detroit
Bowling Green Bowl Record: 5-9 (15th Appearance)
Last Bowl App: 2022 (Lost Quick Lane Bowl vs. New Mexico State)
Minnesota Bowl Record: 11-12 (24th Appearance)
Last Bowl App: 2022 (Won Pinstripe Bowl vs. Syracuse)
Lines to be determined
Servpro First Responder Bowl
Texas State Bobcats (7-5) vs. Rice Owls (6-6)
Dec. 26, 5:30 p.m. ET
Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas
Texas State Bowl Record: 0-0 (1st Appearance)
Rice Bowl Record: 7-6 (14th Appearance)
Last Bowl App: 2022 (Lost Lendingtree Bowl vs. Southern Miss)
Lines to be determined
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
UNLV Rebels (9-3) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (8-4)
Dec. 26, 9 p.m. ET
Venue: Chase Field, Phoenix
UNLV Bowl Record: 3-1 (5th Appearance)
Last Bowl App: 2013 (Lost Heart Of Dallas Bowl vs. North Texas)
Kansas Bowl Record: 6-7 (14th Appearance)
Last Bowl App: 2022 (Lost Liberty Bowl vs. Arkansas)
Favorite: Kansas -12.5 Total: 64.5
Moneyline: No line posted
FPI Prediction: Kansas by 8.1 points; to win straight up: 72%
Military Bowl Presented By Gobowling.Com
Tulane Green Wave (11-2) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (6-6)
Dec. 27, 2 p.m. ET
Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland
Tulane Bowl Record: 7-8 (16th Appearance)
Last Bowl App: 2022 (Won Cotton Bowl vs. Usc)
Virginia Tech Bowl Record: 13-21 (35th Appearance)
Last Bowl App: 2021 (Lost Pinstripe Bowl vs. Maryland)
Lines to be determined
Duke's Mayo Bowl
West Virginia Mountaineers (8-4) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (8-4)
Dec. 27, 5:30 p.m. ET
Venue: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
West Virginia Bowl Record: 16-23 (40th Appearance)
Last Bowl App: 2021 (Lost Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. Minnesota)
North Carolina Bowl Record: 15-22 (38th Appearance)
Last Bowl App: 2022 (Lost Holiday Bowl vs. Oregon)
Lines to be determined
DirecTV Holiday Bowl
Louisville Cardinals (10-3) vs. USC Trojans (7-5)
Dec. 27, 8 p.m. ET
Venue: Petco Park, San Diego
Louisville Bowl Record: 12-12-1 (26th Appearance)
Last Bowl App: 2022 (Won Fenway Bowl vs. Cincinnati)
USC Bowl Record: 35-21 (57th Appearance)
Last Bowl App: 2022 (Lost Cotton Bowl vs. Tulane)
Lines to be determined
TaxAct Texas Bowl
Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-4) vs. Texas A&M Aggies (7-5)
Dec. 27, 9 p.m. ET
Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston
Oklahoma State Bowl Record: 21-12 (34th Appearance)
Last Bowl App: 2022 (Lost Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. Wisconsin)
Texas A&M Bowl Record: 20-22 (43rd Appearance)
Last Bowl App: 2020 (Won Orange Bowl vs. North Carolina)
Favorite: Texas A&M -4.5 Total: 53.5
Moneyline: No line posted
FPI Prediction: Oklahoma by 9.5 points; to win straight up: 75%
Wasabi Fenway Bowl
SMU Mustangs (11-2) vs. Boston College Eagles (6-6)
Dec. 28, 11 a.m. ET
Venue: Fenway Park, Boston
SMU Bowl Record: 7-10-1 (19th Appearance)
Last Bowl App: 2022 (Lost New Mexico Bowl vs. BYU)
Boston College Bowl Record: 14-13, 1 NC (29th Appearance)
Last Bowl App: 2019 (Lost Birmingham Bowl vs. Cincinnati)
Favorite: SMU -10 Total: 50.5
Moneyline: No line posted
FPI Prediction: SMU by 13.8 points; to win straight up: 59%
Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl
Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-6) vs. Miami Hurricanes (7-5)
Dec. 28, 2:15 p.m. ET
Venue: Yankee Stadium, New York
Rutgers Bowl Record: 6-5 (12th Appearance)
Last Bowl App: 2021 (Lost Gator Bowl vs. Wake Forest)
Miami Bowl Record: 19-23 (43rd Appearance)
Last Bowl App: 2020 (Lost Cheez-It Bowl vs. Oklahoma State)
Lines to be determined
Pop-Tarts Bowl
NC State Wolfpack (9-3) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (8-4)
Dec. 28, 5:45 p.m. ET
Venue: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida
NC State Bowl Record: 17-16-1 (35th Appearance)
Last Bowl App: 2022 (Lost Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Maryland)
Kansas State Bowl Record: 10-14 (25th Appearance)
Last Bowl App: 2022 (Lost Sugar Bowl vs. Alabama)
Favorite: Kansas State -4.5 Total: 48.5
Moneyline: No line posted
FPI Prediction: Kansas State by 9.1 points; to win straight up: 74%
Valero Alamo Bowl
Arizona Wildcats (9-3) vs. Oklahoma Sooners (10-2)
Dec. 28, 9:15 p.m. ET
Venue: Alamodome, San Antonio
Arizona Bowl Record: 9-11-1 (22nd Appearance)
Last Bowl App: 2017 (Lost Foster Farms Bowl vs. Purdue)
Oklahoma Bowl Record: 31-24-1 (57th Appearance)
Last Bowl App: 2022 (Lost Cheez-It Bowl vs. Florida State)
Favorite: Arizona -3.5 Total: 63.5
Moneyline: No line posted
FPI Prediction: Oklahoma by 9.5 points; to win straight up: 75%
Taxslayer Gator Bowl
Clemson Tigers (8-4) vs. Kentucky Wildcats (7-5)
Dec. 29, 12 p.m. ET
Venue: EverBank Field, Jacksonville, Florida
Clemson Bowl Record: 26-23 (50th Appearance)
Last Bowl App: 2022 (Lost Orange Bowl vs. Tennessee)
Kentucky Bowl Record: 12-10 (23rd Appearance)
Last Bowl App: 2022 (Lost Music City Bowl vs. Iowa)
Favorite: Clemson -7 Total: 48.5
Moneyline: No line posted
FPI Prediction: Clemson by 5.7 points; to win straight up: 66%
Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl
Oregon State Beavers (8-4) vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-3)
Dec. 29, 2 p.m. ET
Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, Texas
Oregon State Bowl Record: 10-7 (18th Appearance)
Last Bowl App: 2022 (Won Las Vegas Bowl vs. Florida)
Notre Dame Bowl Record: 20-21 (42nd Appearance)
Last Bowl App: 2022 (Won Gator Bowl vs. South Carolina)
Lines to be determined