NBA betting: Four picks for Friday

The final four of the NBA In-Season tournament was Thursday night, with the Pacers outlasting the Bucks and the Lakers blowing out the Pelicans to reach the finals and play for the first NBA Cup on Saturday.

Tonight, though, the other 26 teams will be in action on a super slate jammed full of action. Let's dig in and find some fun angles.

Snellings' favorite bets for Friday night

Desmond Bane OVER 24.5 points (-120)

Bane has found his shooting stroke in the last week, averaging 35.3 PPG on 58.8 FG% in his last three games. Bane is coming off a career-high 49 points in his last outing, and is looking to bounce-back against the Timberwolves after managing only 13 points on 16 shots in their last outing against the Wolves two weeks ago.

Coby White OVER 19.5 points (-125)

White has been one of the most consistent scorers on the Bulls for the last three weeks, averaging 21.5 PPG on 48.3 FG% in his last eight games. He has been getting extra run and responsibility with Zach LaVine out injured, and with the news LaVine is expected to be out Weeks, White should be in position to thrive. He also has an excellent matchups against a Spurs team allowing the second-most points per game (29.9 PPG) to opposing point guards.

Paolo Banchero over 35.5 total points + assists + rebounds (-105)

Banchero is coming off a career-high game as a scorer with 42 points in his last outing, but his all-around game has been stellar for the past couple weeks. During that span, Banchero has produced at least 27 total PAR in four of the five games. He has two double-doubles in his last three games and is facing a Pistons squad that ranks 20th in the NBA in points allowed to opposing power forwards.

Rockets +9.5 at Nuggets (-115)

This is the fourth and last meeting of the regular season between these two teams, and the Rockets have thus-far outplayed the Nuggets head-to-head. The Rockets have won two of the three matchups, and in the three games have an average scoring margin of +4.0 PPG. The Nuggets beat the Rockets by 10 points last week, but have lost their last two games and six of their last 11 overall. The ESPN Game Predictor projects a Nuggets win, but by only 7.5 points. I'll take the Rockets and the points.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com.

7 p.m. Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Records (Against the Spread)

Raptors: 9-12 (11-10-0)

Hornets: 6-13 (7-12-0)

Line: Raptors (-5.5) Total: 222.5

Money Line: Raptors (-200), Hornets (+170)

BPI Projection: Raptors by 3.3, straight up 61.8%, 222.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Raptors: Christian Koloko, (OUT - Illness)

Hornets: Mark Williams, (GTD - Back); Cody Martin, (OUT - Knee); Frank Ntilikina, (OUT - Lower Leg); LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Ankle)

7 p.m. Amway Center, Orlando

Records (Against the Spread)

Pistons: 2-19 (8-12-1)

Magic: 14-7 (15-6-0)

Line: Magic (-11.5) Total: 228.5

Money Line: Pistons (+400), Magic (-525)

BPI Projection: Magic by 8, straight up 76.0%, 227.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Pistons: Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps); Joe Harris, (GTD - Shoulder); Jalen Duren, (OUT - Ankle)

Magic: Jalen Suggs, (GTD - Ankle); Jonathan Isaac, (GTD - Ankle); Markelle Fultz, (OUT - Knee); Wendell Carter Jr., (OUT - Finger)

7 p.m. Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Records (Against the Spread)

Hawks: 9-11 (5-15-0)

76ers: 13-7 (13-7-0)

Line: 76ers (-7.5) Total: 241.5

Money Line: Hawks (+240), 76ers (-290)

BPI Projection: 76ers by 8.6, straight up 78.3%, 236.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Hawks: Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Thumb); Trae Young, (GTD - Illness); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back); Jalen Johnson, (OUT - Wrist)

76ers: None reported

7:30 p.m. Barclays Center, New York

Records (Against the Spread)

Wizards: 3-17 (10-10-0)

Nets: 11-9 (15-4-1)

Line: Nets (-9.5) Total: 238.5

Money Line: Wizards (+340), Nets (-440)

BPI Projection: Nets by 9.6, straight up 81.2%, 230.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Wizards: Daniel Gafford, (GTD - Ankle); Delon Wright, (OUT - Knee); Landry Shamet, (OUT - Ribs); Ryan Rollins, (OUT - Knee); Johnny Davis, (OUT - Calf)

Nets: Ben Simmons, (OUT - Back); Lonnie Walker IV, (OUT - Hamstring)

7:30 p.m. TD Garden, Boston

Records (Against the Spread)

Knicks: 12-8 (11-8-1)

Celtics: 15-5 (8-10-2)

Line: Celtics (-7.5) Total: 220.5

Money Line: Knicks (+220), Celtics (-270)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 5.3, straight up 69.1%, 222.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Knicks: None reported

Celtics: Kristaps Porzingis, (NA - Calf)

8 p.m. Kaseya Center, Miami

Records (Against the Spread)

Cavaliers: 12-9 (8-12-1)

Heat: 12-9 (10-11-0)

Line: Cavaliers (-1.5) Total: 221.5

Money Line: Cavaliers (-120), Heat (+100)

BPI Projection: Heat by 1.5, straight up 55.7%, 225.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Cavaliers: Ricky Rubio, (OUT - Personal); Evan Mobley, (GTD - Knee); Caris LeVert, (OUT - Knee); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle)

Heat: Dru Smith, (OUT - Knee); Duncan Robinson, (GTD - Groin); Bam Adebayo, (OUT - Hip); Haywood Highsmith, (OUT - Back); Tyler Herro, (OUT - Ankle)

8 p.m. FedExForum, Memphis

Records (Against the Spread)

Timberwolves: 16-4 (10-7-3)

Grizzlies: 6-14 (9-11-0)

Line: Timberwolves (-6.5) Total: 213.5

Money Line: Timberwolves (-220), Grizzlies (+190)

BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 4.3, straight up 64.5%, 223.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles); Jordan McLaughlin, (GTD - Knee); Jaden McDaniels, (OUT - Ankle)

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee); Jake LaRavia, (GTD - Eye); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Foot); Luke Kennard, (OUT - Knee); Ja Morant, (OUT - Suspension)

8 p.m. Paycom Center, Oklahoma City

Records (Against the Spread)

Warriors: 10-11 (8-12-1)

Thunder: 13-7 (14-5-1)

Line: Thunder (-2.5) Total: 236.5

Money Line: Warriors (+120), Thunder (-140)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 3.1, straight up 60.3%, 236.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Warriors: Gary Payton II, (OUT - Calf)

Thunder: None reported

8:30 p.m. Frost Bank Center, San Antonio

Records (Against the Spread)

Bulls: 8-14 (8-13-1)

Spurs: 3-17 (7-12-1)

Line: Bulls (-2.5) Total: 224.5

Money Line: Bulls (-130), Spurs (+110)

BPI Projection: Bulls by 2.7, straight up 59.3%, 231.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Bulls: Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee); Alex Caruso, (GTD - Toe); Onuralp Bitim, (GTD - Illness); Torrey Craig, (GTD - Knee); Zach LaVine, (OUT - Foot)

Spurs: None reported

9 p.m. Ball Arena, Denver

Records (Against the Spread)

Rockets: 9-9 (11-5-2)

Nuggets: 14-8 (8-13-1)

Line: Nuggets (-9.5) Total: 221.5

Money Line: Rockets (+320), Nuggets (-410)

BPI Projection: Nuggets by 7.5, straight up 75.5%, 224.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Rockets: Amen Thompson, (OUT - Ankle); Jock Landale, (OUT - Illness); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); Jamal Murray, (GTD - Ankle)

9 p.m. Footprint Center, Phoenix

Records (Against the Spread)

Kings: 11-8 (10-9-0)

Suns: 12-9 (9-11-1)

Line: Kings (-2.5) Total: 234.5

Money Line: Kings (-130), Suns (+110)

BPI Projection: Suns by 0.9, straight up 53.1%, 236.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Kings: Chris Duarte, (GTD - Knee); Colby Jones, (OUT - Back); Alex Len, (OUT - Ankle)

Suns: Bradley Beal, (OUT - Back); Grayson Allen, (OUT - Groin); Kevin Durant, (OUT - Ankle); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)

10 p.m. Delta Center, Salt Lake City

Records (Against the Spread)

Clippers: 10-10 (8-12-0)

Jazz: 7-14 (11-10-0)

Line: Clippers (-7.5) Total: 224.5

Money Line: Clippers (-310), Jazz (+250)

BPI Projection: Clippers by 7.1, straight up 73.7%, 229.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Clippers: Mason Plumlee, (OUT - Knee)

Jazz: Jordan Clarkson, (GTD - Thigh); Kelly Olynyk, (GTD - Shoulder); Lauri Markkanen, (OUT - Hamstring)

10 p.m. Moda Center, Portland

Records (Against the Spread)

Mavericks: 12-8 (10-10-0)

Blazers: 6-14 (10-10-0)

Line: Mavericks (-8.5) Total: 231.5

Money Line: Mavericks (-300), Blazers (+250)

BPI Projection: Mavericks by 6.3, straight up 71.4%, 231.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Mavericks: Grant Williams, (OUT - Knee); Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Toe); Josh Green, (OUT - Elbow)

Blazers: Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee); Deandre Ayton, (GTD - Knee); Malcolm Brogdon, (GTD - Knee); Jerami Grant, (OUT - Concussion); Ish Wainright, (OUT - Knee)