Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson was on the field for just 13 offensive snaps last Sunday in his return from a Week 5 hamstring injury before he sustained a chest injury that forced him out of the game and sent him to a local hospital for a precautionary evaluation. On Wednesday, Jefferson told reporters the concern was for potential internal bleeding and broken ribs. He was cleared to return home with his teammates after being diagnosed with what he called an "inner bruise." On Tuesday, he was listed as a limited participant on the team's estimated practice report, and he repeated the effort Wednesday. The Vikings play Saturday, and, according to ESPN's Kevin Seifert, Jefferson -- who noted his hamstring felt "perfect" during the brief time he was on the field last Sunday -- expects to play his normal role.