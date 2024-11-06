Open Extended Reactions

Since our last list of the top 25 boxers under age 25 in November 2023, a few fighters have aged out, including lightweight Keyshawn Davis, strawweight Ginjiro Shigeoka and featherweight Raymond Ford, among others.

But in 2024, while familiar faces like Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez, Diego Pacheco and Xander Zayas have stayed in the top positions, other young fighters made big moves or entered the list for the first time.

Lightweight contender Abdullah Mason moved 11 spots to No. 3 after four impressive KO victories in 2024. Mason faces Yohan Vasquez on Friday on the Davis-Gustavo Lemos undercard (ESPN+, 6:20 p.m. ET), looking to extend his KO streak to six. Mason is a big favorite to win at -2500 per ESPN BET.

Flyweight Gabriela Fundora, who became the youngest undisputed champion ever in the four-belt era on Saturday, moved up four spots to roundup the top 5. Fundora dominated Gabriela Celeste Alaniz, sending her to the canvas twice in Round 7 on Nov. 2. Alaniz had never been stopped before.

But the biggest mover was junior welterweight Adam Azim, who went from No. 25 to No. 9 with three stoppage victories since our last ranking. Azim defeated veteran Ohara Davis in October, sending him to the canvas twice in an eighth-round KO win.

Heavyweight Jared Anderson and junior middleweight Jesus Ramos both moved down due to loses, but still made the top 25.

Who else is on the list of top fighters under the age of 25? Our panel of Mike Coppinger, Timothy Bradley Jr., Nick Parkinson and Andres Ferrari voted, and here are the results.

1. Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez (20-0, 13 KOs)

WBC junior bantamweight champion

24 years old

2023 rank: 1

Jesse Rodri­guez, left, became the first fighter to stop Juan Francisco Estrada after a seventh-round KO victory in June. Photo by Luis Gutierrez/ Norte Photo/Getty Images

The fighter: Rodriguez tops our list for the second consecutive year, and he never faced any real competition for the honor. He has only bolstered his credentials in a major way. He crashed the ESPN pound-for-pound list with impressive stoppage wins against reigning champions in his two most recent fights (Sunny Edwards and Juan Francisco Estrada) while fighting in two divisions (112 and 115 pounds). Rodriguez is an elite body puncher and is a master of angles under the tutelage of trainer Robert Garcia. Two months shy of his 25th birthday, "Bam" shows no signs of slowing down.

Biggest moment or accomplishment: Undoubtedly that came in his last fight, a seventh-round KO of Estrada, a future Hall of Famer. The quality of the performance can't be overstated; Bam picked apart one of the best smaller-division fighters of all time and closed the show with a beautiful body shot. Estrada went the distance in his other three losses and even defeated the all-time great Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez twice.

Future outlook: That win over Estrada lifted Rodriguez to the No. 7 position in ESPN's pound-for-pound rankings, and the two-division champion will have the opportunity to move up if he can land fights with two other boxers on the list who are around his weight: Japan's Naoya Inoue and Junto Nakatani. Rodriguez should cruise in Saturday's title defense vs. Pedro Guevara in Philadelphia; he's a -2000 favorite, per ESPN BET, in what amounts to a routine title defense. -- Coppinger

2. Diego Pacheco (22-0, 18 KOs)

Super middleweight contender

23 years old

2023 rank: No. 5

Diego Pacheco, right, defeated Maciej Sulecki by sixth-round KO in his second fight of 2024 back in August. Michael Owens/Matchroom

The fighter: The 6-foot-4 super middleweight has had another good year in the ring, notching two wins and edging closer to a potential dream fight vs. Canelo Alvarez next year. Pacheco stopped Maciej Sulecki in August, following a decision win over Shawn McCalman in April. Pacheco is the mandatory challenger for Alvarez's WBO world title, and he is on the shortlist to face him in 2025.

Biggest moment or accomplishment: Pacheco failed to sparkle in a decision win over McCalman, which ended a nine-fight KO run. But he responded with a great performance versus Sulecki to keep him in world title contention for next year. Pacheco dug a perfect left hook to the body that left Sulecki doubled over in pain on the canvas and counted out in Round 6. Earlier in the fight, Pacheco established his jab and rocked Sulecki with a right uppercut in the fifth round. The performance showed the depth Pacheco has in his arsenal of punches, and he looks like a future champion in the division.

Future outlook: Pacheco has sparred with Alvarez and after his last win claimed he was ready for the biggest star in boxing. He said: "Anyone in the top 10, I'm ready. I don't duck down from any challenge, let's get it on." Pacheco's promoter, Eddie Hearn of Matchroom, first wants Pacheco to fight Jaime Munguia before taking on Canelo in May or September. It makes sense: gain more experience against someone who has recently boxed Canelo. Munguia was dropped in Round 4 but went the distance and won some rounds against Canelo in May. It would be a great fight for Pacheco, offering an insight into whether he can seriously threaten Canelo's reign. -- Parkinson

3. Abdullah Mason (15-0, 13 KOs)

Lightweight contender

20 years old

2023 rank: 14

play 0:28 Abdullah Mason only needs one punch for vicious KO Abdullah Mason unleashes a big left hook to floor Benjamin Gurment and win by second-round knockout.

The fighter: Mason is the top American prospect in boxing, a polished boxer-puncher with athleticism, speed and power. The southpaw continues to blast out every opponent placed in front of him and has stayed active with four fights this year (and a fifth Friday in Norfolk, Virginia, on ESPN+). Mason has the potential to develop into a special fighter for years to come.

Biggest moment or accomplishment: Nothing truly sticks out despite his lofty ranking. After all, Mason has been moved along slowly by Top Rank despite his obvious ability. He's scored several spectacular knockouts as he's feasted on subpar competition. None of his past five opponents have reached the fifth round.

Future outlook: Mason is primed for a lengthy run across several weight classes, starting with the stacked lightweight division. Despite his age, he's ready for far better competition as he prepares for the 16th fight of his pro career. And really, his limited opposition throughout 2024 has done little to raise his game as he hasn't been challenged. That's unlikely to change Friday, when he faces another journeyman in Yohan Vasquez, who has won only one of his past four fights. Hopefully Top Rank will greatly step Mason up in 2025. -- Coppinger

4. Xander Zayas (20-0, 12 KOs)

Junior middleweight contender

23 years old

2023 rank: No. 4

play 1:39 Is Xander Zayas ready for his 'star turn'? Mark Kriegel walks through Xander Zayas' journey ahead of his bout against Patrick Teixeira.

The fighter: The junior middleweight has produced two solid performances this year, beating Damian Sosa and Patrick Teixeira by wide decisions to move him closer to the champions at 154 pounds. Zayas is ranked No. 4 with the WBC and No. 3 with the WBO. However, he remains outside the top 10 in ESPN's rankings at 154 pounds, one of boxing's most competitive divisions. While Zayas is a very good boxer, others in the division have shown better finishing skills and look more dangerous than him, which leaves you wondering whether he can establish himself as a dominant force at junior middleweight.

Biggest moment or accomplishment: Zayas, who started his professional career while he was still in high school, delivered perhaps his best performance yet in a dominant 10-round unanimous decision over Sosa in New York in September, winning every round on all three judges' scorecards. Zayas expertly used his jab as his smart boxing controlled the fight from the first bell to the last, showing good counterpunching and movement. His defense also looked improved against Sosa compared to previous fights, which bodes well for when he steps up to face one of the other elite contenders.

Future outlook: A clash against Yoenis Tellez, also on this list at No. 23, or Jesus Ramos (No. 13) seems like a natural fight to make. Josh Kelly, ranked higher than Zayas with the WBO, is another possible future opponent. -- Parkinson

5. Gabriela Fundora (15-0, 7 KOs)

Undisputed flyweight champion

22 years old

2023 rank: 9

Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images

The fighter: Fundora possesses uncanny size for the 112-pound division at 5-9, and like her older brother, unified junior middleweight champion Sebastian Fundora, that frame has proved extraordinarily difficult to deal with.

Biggest moment or accomplishment: Fundora became the first women's undisputed flyweight champion with a seventh-round TKO victory over Gabriela Celeste Alaniz on Saturday. The stoppage loss was the first of Alaniz's career. Fundora entered the fight with one title and now owns all four after the biggest win of her promising career.

Future outlook: Fundora has a real chance to quickly ascend to the pound-for-pound throne. She has improved greatly already and has power that's rare for women's boxing. Between her size, athleticism and dedication, she already looks like an elite fighter. Fundora could be the sport's top women's star in short order. Already, she's the youngest reigning undisputed champion in both men's and women's boxing. -- Coppinger

6. Jared Anderson (17-1, 15 KOs)

Heavyweight contender

24 years old

2023 rank: 2

Jared Anderson, right, lost to Martin Bakole back in August, but he's still one of the top young heavyweights in boxing. Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing/Getty Images

The fighter: An athletic big man with prototypical size for a heavyweight, Anderson was widely regarded as America's top heavyweight champion hopeful until he met Martin Bakole in August. Anderson showed extraordinary toughness in the bout, but that display came in a losing effort as he was pummeled by Bakole en route to a fifth-round KO. Anderson was floored three times and absorbed a serious amount of punishment.

Biggest moment or accomplishment: Anderson's best win remains his 2023 decision victory over former titleholder Charles Martin, his toughest opponent to that juncture. Anderson survived a rocky moment in the bout but was able to drop Martin and outbox him over 10 rounds.

Future outlook: Anderson's outlook isn't great after Bakole picked him apart in dominant fashion. Anderson was easy to hit as his fundamental flaws finally caught up to him in his first fight against a bona fide contender. Top Rank will now look to build Anderson back up against limited opposition, though he has no fight scheduled. -- Coppinger

7. Jin Sasaki (18-1-1, 17 KOs)

Welterweight contender

23 years old

2023 rank: N/R

The fighter: Japanese boxers dominate the lower weight classes as they hold all of the world title belts at junior featherweight and bantamweight. But the Land of the Rising Sun also has a promising and exciting fighter at welterweight. Undisputed junior featherweight champion Naoya Inoue and WBC bantamweight king Junto Nakatani are standout stars from Japan, but Sasaki is a heavy-handed destroyer who will attract fans. He attacks from all angles, and all but one of his wins have come by stoppage. His one defeat came three years ago, when he failed to make the junior welterweight limit and, drained by a difficult weight cut, was stopped in the 11th round by Andy Hiraoka.

Biggest moment or accomplishment: Sasaki brutally dealt with Qamil Balla in seven rounds in his last fight on Sept. 3, but his most impressive KO yet was the concussive right hand he landed on Keita Obara to leave his opponent stretched out on his back in Round 3 in April 2023. Sasaki had dominated, despite suffering a flash knockdown earlier in the fight when a right to the temple caught him. Sasaki was quickly back on top and early in the third dropped Obara with a body shot, before finishing him with a massive right hand. It was evidence of just how powerful the young Japanese fighter is.

Future outlook: Sasaki, from Tokyo, called for a title shot after beating Balla, and he could get it in 2025. The Japanese fighter is nicely positioned with all four world governing bodies: No. 4 with the WBC and WBA, and No. 3 with the IBF and WBO. Sasaki perhaps needs a win over a top-10 opponent before getting a title shot, but Jaron Ennis, Mario Barrios, Eimantas Stanionis and Brian Norman Jr. are all watching his progression with interest. -- Parkinson

8. Angel Ayala-Lardizabal (18-0, 8 KOs)

Flyweight contender

24 years old

2023 rank: 17

The fighter: Ayala-Lardizabal appears to be the next in a long line of Mexican action stars in the lower weight classes. A power puncher who throws with volume over 12 rounds, Ayala-Lardizabal is the highest-ranked contender on this list in ESPN's divisional rankings, at No. 4 at 112 pounds.

Biggest moment or accomplishment: Ayala-Lardizabal already owns decisive wins over two former world champions: Cristofer Rosales (2022) and Felix Alvarado (2023). The fight with Alvarado was a controversial, tight win on the scorecards, after Ayala-Lardizabal survived a first-round knockdown. In his win over Rosales, he scored a shutout on one scorecard.

Future outlook: Ayala-Lardizabal is highly ranked with several organizations and should vie for a title in 2025. Japanese champions Kenshiro Teraji and Seigo Yuri Akui loom as realistic possibilities for Ayala-Lardizabal to fight next year. -- Coppinger

9. Adam Azim (12-0, 9 KOs)

Junior welterweight contender

22 years old

2023 rank: No. 25

Adam Azim, center, dropped veteran Ohara Davies twice en route to an eighth-round KO victory in October. Photo by James Chance/Getty Images

The fighter: Azim is a junior welterweight contender with quick hands, a dangerous left hook and lightning-fast reflexes. It's a package that has proved to be a convincing, winning formula in his home country of England. He wants to impress on the big stage, and he could get that opportunity in 2025. Azim ruthlessly deals with opponents and is growing in popularity because of his fan-friendly style.

Biggest moment or accomplishment: Azim is in razor-sharp form after knocking out Ohara Davies in Round 8 on Oct. 19. Azim was too quick and agile for Davies, whom he also floored in the fifth round. It was a potentially tricky assignment for Azim as Davies has fought good opponents, but Azim dealt with him efficiently. He was too astute with his punch selection and slick with his movement.

Future outlook: Azim has made steady progress, but bigger tests are ahead if he challenges for world titles in the next 18 months. The win over Davies, a former sparring partner, was a step in the right direction, but Azim needs to face higher-ranked opponents to accelerate his career. His agility, energy and array of shots, which he showed against Davies, suggest he is destined for the big fights. It's just a question of how quickly he gets there. -- Parkinson

10. Moses Itauma (10-0, 8 KOs)

Heavyweight contender

19 years old

2023 rank: N/R

Moses Itauma, left, has fought three time so far this year, all stoppage victories, including a second-round TKO of Mariusz Wach in July. Photo by Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Images

The fighter: A bit of advice: When you plan to watch the latest heavyweight hope, Itauma, make sure you tune in early. The 19-year-old has stopped eight of his 10 opponents inside two rounds and is a star in the making. English boxers have dominated the heavyweight division in recent years, and Itauma looks like he will continue that tradition. Born in Slovakia but raised in Chatham, Kent, from the age of 8, Itauma had 22 amateur bouts and won international medals before turning professional in January 2023. He is polite and respectful outside of the ring but dangerous between the ropes, and has yet to go beyond six rounds.

Biggest moment or accomplishment: Itauma's potential was highlighted in how he blasted 44-year-old Mariusz Wach in July. Wach, who took Wladimir Klitschko the distance in a world title tilt in 2012, might be past his prime, but he did take the likes of Frazer Clarke to points last year. Itauma ruthlessly dispatched Wach after showing a strong jab and then landing rapid combinations leading up to the stoppage at the end of Round 2.

Future outlook: Itauma's career is hurtling along so fast some are even calling for him to face Fabio Wardley, who recently defeated Clarke. We may have to wait for that one. Itauma's immediate future sees him take on Demsey McKean on the undercard of Tyson Fury's rematch with Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia on Dec. 21. It is a chance for Itauma to show his biggest audience yet what he is capable of, as McKean is a step up in class for him. McKean was involved in a close fight with Filip Hrgovic in August 2023, when he was stopped in the last round but had been on top for large parts of the fight. -- Parkinson

11. David Cuellar Contreras (28-0, 18 KOs)

Junior bantamweight contender

23 years old

2023 rank: N/R

David Cuellar, left, collected two unanimous decision victories so far in 2024 to bring his record to 28-0. Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images

The fighter: An undefeated 118-pounder from Mexico, Cuellar is one of the most experienced fighters on this list with 28 pro fights and is knocking on the door of a title shot. "El General" has gained valuable seasoning with wins over veterans such as Luis Concepcion and Moises Fuentes.

Biggest moment or accomplishment: Cuellar's top moment was his eighth-round TKO win over Concepcion in October 2023. Sure, Concepcion had been stopped four times before, but all of those losses came against established fighters. The win was an important step for Cuellar in his progression, as he defeated a seasoned fighter.

Future outlook: Despite 28 pro fights, Cuellar has faced limited opposition and needs to greatly step up his competition if he's going to earn a title shot. Between his power and boxing ability, he can be the latest Mexican champion in the lower weight classes. -- Coppinger

12. Brian Norman Jr. (26-0, 20 KOs)

Welterweight contender

23 years old

2023 rank: N/R

Brian Norman Jr., left, scored an impressive 10th-roun KO over veteran Giovani Santillan back in May. Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images

The fighter: Norman is a tough, rugged welterweight who was touted as a top prospect years ago but seemed to plateau as his competition heightened. However, that all changed in a major way when he scored a KO of Giovani Santillan in May, an upset that won him the WBO welterweight title.

Biggest moment or accomplishment: Norman was nearly a 4-to-1 betting underdog when he faced Santillan in San Diego. Not only was Santillan more proven, but he also enjoyed the confines of home. Norman dealt with Santillan's nonstop pressure and displayed powerful body punching, particularly on the inside, where he battered the favorite with uppercuts. By the end, Santillan was bleeding profusely from the mouth as Norman floored him with a stinging uppercut before he finished him later in Round 9.

Future outlook: Norman was in talks to fight Jaron "Boots" Ennis in a welterweight title unification before he ultimately settled on a routine title defense against Derrick Cuevas as the co-feature to Friday's Keyshawn Davis-Gustavo Lemos fight on ESPN+. However, a left hand injury forced the fight's postponement. In 2025, Norman could find himself in a unification fight against Ennis, Mario Barrios or Eimantas Stanionis. -- Coppinger

13. Jesus Ramos Jr. (21-1, 17 KOs)

Junior middleweight contender

23 years old

2023 rank: No. 7

Jesus Ramos, right, rebounded from the first loss of his career last year wit a ninth-round TKO of Johan Gonzalez in May. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The fighter: Ramos has fought once in the last 12 months when he stopped Johan Gonzalez in nine rounds. It was a good response to Ramos' first professional defeat, a unanimous decision loss to Erickson Lubin in September 2023. But his career could lose momentum due to his absence from the ring if a speculated fight against Jermell Charlo fails to be confirmed for early 2025. The southpaw is a dangerous puncher and targeted the body to good effect versus Gonzalez in a significant win. But he needs another good victory to kick-start his career, as his highest ranking with the four world governing bodies is No. 6 with the WBC, which is lower than what he was at a year ago (he was No. 4 with the WBC and WBO this time last year).

Biggest moment or accomplishment: Ramos' best performance was perhaps his only defeat. The unanimous decision for Lubin in a WBA title eliminator was controversial after CompuBox stats showed Ramos landed 145 punches compared to 92 for Lubin. Ramos boxed well against a more experienced opponent and emerged from the defeat with more fans due to his performance.

Future outlook: With Zayas and Tellez also under 25 years old, there are fights available against rival young contenders if Ramos is willing to risk it and his promoter is agreeable. But speculation is mounting that Ramos will face Charlo, the former undisputed world champion, next. Charlo has not fought since September 2023, when he was widely beaten by Canelo at super middleweight. Charlo will have to drop weight to make the fight against Ramos. But it looks like a good fight for Ramos to regain some momentum. -- Parkinson

14. Alan Picasso Romero (30-0-1, 16 KOs)

Junior featherweight contender

24 years old

2023 rank: N/R

The fighter: Romero, of Mexico City, is aligned with Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions and has the look of a future champion. An effective boxer who throws plenty of punches, Picasso has received solid exposure fighting on Golden Boy cards. Between his fighting style and pedigree, Picasso has the potential to be a Mexican attraction for years to come.

Biggest moment or accomplishment: Picasso's best win was his August decision victory over former title challenger Azat Hovhannisyan in a grueling battle of volume punchers. Hovhannisyan gave former champion Luis Nery all he could handle last year in ESPN's runner-up for Fight of the Year, but Picasso had no such issues with Hovhannisyan as he won wide on the scorecards.

Future outlook: Picasso won a 122-pound title eliminator in May on the Canelo Alvarez-Jaime Munguia undercard and is well-positioned for a future shot at undisputed champion Naoya Inoue. Golden Boy has kept Picasso active with four fights this year and raised his level of competition. He's ready to fight some contenders next year. -- Coppinger

15. Emiliano Vargas (12-0, 10 KOs)

Lightweight contender

20 years old

2023 rank: 15

play 1:02 Emiliano Vargas ready to add to family legacy Get hyped for Emiliano Vargas' super lightweight bout vs. Larry Fryers on Friday night.

The fighter: Vargas is an athletic, dynamic puncher who has already scored a bevy of impressive KOs on ESPN undercards. The son of former star fighter Fernando Vargas, Emiliano possesses the speed, power and boxing skills to develop into a force in the 140-pound division and beyond.

Biggest moment or accomplishment: Take your pick of the highlight-reel knockouts that have been viewed over and over on social media. His lightning-quick hands and delivery system have flattened countless opponents in explosive fashion, though these KOs have come against quite limited opposition.

Future outlook: Through 12 fights, Vargas looks like a blue-chip prospect capable of starring in this sport for years to come. But the jury is still out, of course, given his fights have come against boxers well below even the gatekeeper level. At 20 years old, Vargas is being developed carefully by Top Rank and he appears to be right on track. -- Coppinger

16. Caroline Dubois (10-0, 5 KOs)

WBC women's lightweight interim champion

23 years old

2023 rank: No. 18

Caroline Dubois, above, defeated Maira Moneo by unanimous decision in August to win the WBC interim lightweight title. Photo by Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

The fighter: Daniel Dubois, the IBF heavyweight champion who knocked out Anthony Joshua in September, is not the only member of his family who can fight. Daniel's younger sister, Caroline, would also be a world champion if it wasn't for a legend in her weight class holding all the lightweight titles until recently. Dubois, a southpaw, has been frustrated at not challenging for one of the belts held by Katie Taylor this year, but she recently picked up the WBC interim title and her career could not be going any better after turning professional in February 2022.

Biggest moment or accomplishment: Dubois is heavy-handed and has stopped half of her opponents, which is a high KO percentage in women's professional boxing. Her latest fight was against Maira Moneo, whom she floored with a left hook in Round 6 in a shutout decision win to earn the title in August.

Future outlook: Even if Dubois never faces Taylor, there are other big fights to be made. Should Dubois beat the likes of Terri Harper, WBO and IBF lightweight champion Beatriz Ferreira, undisputed junior lightweight champion Alycia Baumgardner or Chantelle Cameron, she can rise to this list's top 10 next year. -- Parkinson

17. Ernesto Mercado (16-0, 15 KOs)

Junior welterweight contender

23 years old

2023 rank: N/R

The fighter: Mercado, from Southern California, is climbing the ranks at 140 pounds and recently signed with Matchroom's Eddie Hearn, who called the fighter a "wrecking machine" in a BoxingScene interview. Indeed, Mercado has shown off his tremendous power against solid competition, and now that he's aligned with a major promoter, it shouldn't be long before he's well known to boxing fans.

Biggest moment or accomplishment: "Tito" has needed just nine rounds across three fights to notch wins over former title challengers Hank Lundy, Jeremia Nakathila and Jayson Velez. The best of those performances came against Nakathila, as Mercado needed just two rounds to dispense with a fighter who was recently ranked in ESPN's top 10.

Future outlook: Mercado has already stopped three gatekeepers, so expect Hearn to push the junior welterweight next year into matchups that will bring him closer title contention. Matchroom is stacked at 140 pounds, too, with Richardson Hitchins, Liam Paro, Jack Catterall and Regis Prograis, so the fights will be there when Mercado is ready. -- Coppinger

18. Pierce O'Leary (15-0, 8 KOs)

Junior welterweight contender

24 years old

2023 rank: N/R

Pierce O'Leary, above, has two victories in 2024 so far, including an impressive ninth-round KO of previously unbeaten Hovhannes Martirosyan in March. Photo by James Chance/Getty Images

The fighter: O'Leary has produced two good wins this year, strengthening his place among the chasing pack at 140 pounds. The Dublin, Ireland-based boxer ended Hovhannes Martirosyan's unbeaten record with a sweetly timed left hook in Round 9 that ended their competitive encounter in March. It was a good learning fight for O'Leary, who went on to widely outpoint Darragh Foley in June.

Biggest moment or accomplishment: O'Leary dropped Martirosyan in the first round but his Belgium-based opponent recovered to take some of the following rounds. O'Leary was getting on top when he slipped a punch and threw a left hook that landed on Martirosyan's jaw, handing him his first defeat in 16 fights.

Future outlook: O'Leary has a crowd-pleasing style and can potentially be the biggest male boxing star from Dublin since Bernard Dunne (he still has some way to eclipse Katie Taylor). O'Leary, who is yet to box in his native city as a professional, is in action at OVO Arena Wembley in London on Dec. 7. Ranked No. 11 by the WBC, O'Leary will be looking to close the gap on the elite contenders this year. -- Parkinson

19. Elijah Garcia (16-1, 13 KOs)

Middleweight contender

21 years old

2023 rank: 11

Elijah Garcia, above, suffered the first defeat of his professional career by split decision in June, but at 21 years of age, his upside is still good. Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The fighter: The exciting southpaw has lost ground this year after dropping a shocking split decision to Kyrone Davis in June. It was great exposure for Garcia to fight on the Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin card, but he could not deliver a dominant performance. Garcia, who has recently switched trainers to Las Vegas-based Bob Santos, was overweight ahead of facing Davis, and there is no news of his next fight.

Biggest moment or accomplishment: An eighth-round TKO of Jose Armando Resendiz on the undercard of Canelo Alvarez-Jermell Charlo in September 2023, sealed with a variety of right hooks, was impressive by Garcia, who was just 20 at the time.

Future outlook: Garcia is outside the top 10 of the four world governing bodies' middleweight rankings, so he needs a good win to move his career to the next level. A rematch with Davis makes sense, if Garcia wants to remain at middleweight. But his future may lie up at super middleweight.-- Parkinson

20. Floyd Schofield (18-0, 12 KOs)

Lightweight contender

22 years old

2023 rank: 20

Junior lightweight prospect Floyd Schofield, left, has 9 KOs in 11 professional fights. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images

The fighter: After a busy 2023, in which he fought four times, Schofield has been limited to just two performances this year. The first ended in frustration for Schofield, whose opponent, Esteuri Suero, was disqualified in the fifth round for a low blow. And the second was a learning experience, as Schofield had to survive a late knockdown last weekend to secure a lopsided win over Rene Tellez Giron. Schofield made his professional debut in 2020 and rattled off 16 consecutive wins over the next three years, but his career then stalled after a bout with Ashton Sylve was canceled in July.

Biggest moment or accomplishment: Schofield's speed and variety of punching dropped Ricardo Lopez Torres four times in a stunning first-round victory last December, when he was still 21. It was brilliant stuff from Schofield, who looked so fluent as he moved about the ring and peppered Lopez with punches.

Future outlook: Schofield is No. 2 with the WBA, whose world title is held by Gervonta Davis. But a shot at Davis or one of the other world champions (Shakur Stevenson, Denys Berinchyk, Vasyl Lomachenko) seems premature. A better fight would be versus William Zepeda, who faces Tevin Farmer on Nov. 16, as he is ahead of Schofield in the WBA rankings. However, Zepeda is also being linked to a shot at WBC champion Stevenson in February. Schofield was dropped in Round 11 by Rene Tellez Giron in a unanimous decision victory on Nov. 2, but he has time on his hands, though, and looks like a star of the future. -- Parkinson

21. Vito Mielnicki Jr. (20-1, 12 KOs)

Junior middleweight contender

22 years old

2023 rank: N/R

Vito Mielnicki Jr. is riding a 12-fight winning streak, including three victories so far in 2024. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The fighter: Mielnicki has made steady rather than spectacular progress this year. In September, he edged past Khalil El Harraz, who had six defeats on his record. The New Jersey-based Mielnicki was frustrated by El Harraz in the majority decision. Mielnicki, who trains with Ronnie Shields in Houston, needs more development before he steps up a level. But he is a smart boxer who has shown impressive accuracy with his punches.

Biggest moment or accomplishment: Mielnicki's best win came when his opponent, Laszlo Toth, was disqualified in Round 2 after Toth's cornerman (and father) entered the ring. Mielnicki had left Toth on legs of rubber from a solid left hook, and it was an impressive finish, even if he was technically denied the KO.

Future outlook: After his win over El Harraz, Mielnicki called for a clash with fellow Top Rank middleweight Xander Zayas, which would be a great fight between talented junior middleweights. Mielnicki might be better off waiting a bit, getting another win under his belt before facing in-form Zayas. Mielnicki is ranked at No. 4 with the WBA, and he might have to wait beyond 2025 for his first title shot. -- Parkinson

22. Callum Walsh (12-0, 10 KOs)

Junior middleweight contender

23 years old

2023 rank: N/R

Junior middleweight "King" Callum Walsh, a southpaw from Ireland, is moving up through the rankings with three KO victories in 2024. Photo By David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images

The fighter: Trained by Freddie Roach and managed by Tom Loeffler, Walsh could not wish for a more experienced team behind him. Roach has been in the corner with countless champions, including Manny Pacquiao, while Loeffler helped steer the careers of Wladimir Klitschko and Gennadiy Golovkin. They know what it takes to be successful in professional boxing and have belief in the young Irishman. Walsh has had a busy year, chalking up four wins, three by stoppage, on both sides of the Atlantic. The 6-foot junior middleweight is from Cork, Ireland, but until his last fight in September had fought exclusively in the U.S.

Biggest moment or accomplishment: Walsh showed impressive grit to get through a tough test against fellow unbeaten prospect Ismael Villarreal a year ago, but his two-round September win over Przemyslaw Runowski at 3Arena Dublin perhaps stands out the most. Walsh has delivered on big stages early in his career -- he has won by stoppage at Madison Square Garden, twice in the last year -- and his first professional fight in his home country was no different. Runowski had never been stopped, but Walsh swept him away inside two rounds.

Future outlook: Walsh has attracted a following among MMA fans due to his fights being shown on UFC Fight Pass, and that popularity could see him fast-tracked into big fights. Potentially there are some big fights at 154 pounds against fighters on this list. Walsh is just behind the likes of Jesus Ramos Jr. and Xander Zayas in the WBC and IBF rankings, respectively, but what seems more likely next is a test against a lower-ranked opponent to keep building the Irishman's profile. -- Parkinson

23. Yoenis Tellez (9-0, 7 KOs)

Junior middleweight contender

24 years old

2023 rank: N/R

Yoenis Tellez a junior middleweight prospect from Cuba, has three KOs in his last four fights. Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images

The fighter: Tellez has shined on a series of Jake Paul's Most Valuable Prospect cards in Orlando, showing off his KO power and boxing skills that have gained him notice at 154 pounds. With his Cuban amateur pedigree, Tellez is seemingly being fast-tracked to a title shot.

Biggest moment or accomplishment: Tellez stepped in on short notice last year and needed just three rounds to stop former junior middleweight contender Sergio Garcia on the Terence Crawford-Errol Spence Jr. undercard in Las Vegas in July 2023. Garcia lasted the distance with both Tony Harrison and Sebastian Fundora, so it speaks volumes that Tellez sliced through him so easily.

Future outlook: Tellez is being guided by renowned trainer Ronnie Shields in Houston and it shouldn't be long before he finds himself in some serious step-up fights in the talent-laden junior middleweight division. -- Coppinger

24. Ashton Sylve (11-1, 9 KOs)

Lightweight contender

20 years old

2023 rank: N/R

Lightweight prospect Ashton Sylve started his career 11-0 before suffering his firs loss in July. Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images

The fighter: Sylve was being touted as a future star -- and was winning the fight -- when he was shockingly KO'd by Lucas Bahdi in spectacular fashion in July. Sylve is a talented fighter who remains a highly regarded prospect promoted by Jake Paul, but he'll need to rebound from the devastating upset loss.

Biggest moment or accomplishment: The Long Beach, California, lightweight defeated William Silva via fourth-round KO last year. Silva is the fighter whom Top Rank matched with then-prospects Teofimo Lopez, Felix Verdejo and Arnold Barboza.

Future outlook: Sylve has star qualities and a big social-media following, but he'll need to prove he can handle some serious early-career adversity on the heels of a highlight-reel KO loss. Sylve has no fight scheduled, but a rematch with Bahdi to exact revenge figures to be on tap for next year. -- Coppinger

25. Jose Angel Gabriel Rosa (27-0, 20 KOs)

Junior welterweight

24 years old

2023 rank: 21

The fighter: Rosa has yet to fight outside Argentina, and as such, he's fought limited opposition from the comfort of home. But through those 27 fights, the 24-year-old southpaw has quickly established himself as the best prospect from a country that's produced many great fighters over the years.

Biggest moment or accomplishment: Rosa once again showed off his power in his most-recent performance, a fifth-round TKO victory over journeyman Jovanni Straffon in August. Rosa not only broke Straffon's jaw, but also knocked out some teeth in the process.

Future outlook: Rosa is more than ready for a genuine step up in 2025 where he could establish himself as a player at 140 pounds. To do so, he'll likely need to fight outside Argentina for the first time. Between his punching power and action style, Rosa could be the next Argentine attraction to headline in the U.S. -- Coppinger