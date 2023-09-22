        <
          Chantelle Cameron: Biography, record, fights and more

          James Chance/Getty Images
          • ESPN
          Sep 22, 2023, 05:42 PM

          Chantelle Cameron, of Northampton, United Kingdom, is the current junior welterweight undisputed champion. Cameron won her first world title in October 2020 with a unanimous decision over Adriana dos Santos Araujo and has unified all four major belts since then. Cameron has notable victories over Katie Taylor, Jessica McCaskill and Victoria Bustos.

          Next fight: Nov. 25 vs. Katie Taylor

          Record: 18-0, 8 KOs
          DOB: May 14, 1991
          Age: 32
          Stance: Orthodox
          Reach: 69 inches
          Height: 5-foot-8

