NBA betting: Four picks for Monday's slate

Open Extended Reactions

The NBA has a six-game slate on tap for Monday. I'll be locked into all the action going on in the NBA. There are some interesting matchups and angles to consider Monday night, so let's highlight the ones that stand out to me.

Dre's favorite picks for Monday

LA Clippers (-6.5) over Phoenix Suns (-115).

The Clippers finally lost a game with Kawhi Leonard playing. Their three-point loss to the Los Angeles Lakers was their first with Leonard since Nov. 30, breaking a 12-game win streak. The Clippers have a good chance to start a new streak on Monday against a Suns team that is also on the second half of a back-to-back and lost to a Memphis Grizzlies team without Ja Morant Sunday night. These two teams played five days ago, with the Clippers winning by nine points against a Suns team without Kevin Durant. Durant returned Sunday, but it is unclear whether he will play both halves of the back-to-back. Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said on Sunday night that he expects Leonard to play again on Monday.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over 33.5 points (-120).

Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 31.5 PPG this season, he has upped that average to 33.9 PPG over his past eight games with at least 34 points scored in six of the eight games. He faces a Wizards defense on Monday night that has allowed the eighth-most points to opposing point guards. With the game in Washington, there is a more reasonable chance that the Wizards keep it competitive enough for SGA to stay in the game and keep scoring.

Miles Bridges over 23.5 points (-110)

Bridges has stepped up as the primary scorer for the Hornets to start the new year. Since the calendar flipped, he has averaged 27.0 PPG in three games with at least 26 points scored in all three.

He faces the same Bulls team that he just dropped 28 points against on 12-for-18 shooting last Friday.

Lauri Markkanen over 22.5 points (-110)

Markkanen has upped his scoring of late, averaging 24.6 PPG in his last nine contests. He has scored 23 or more points in six of those nine games, including 31 or more in two of his last three. There is always some risk of foul trouble when facing Giannis Antetokounmpo, but on the positive side, the Bucks defense has given up video game type numbers on a consistent basis this season. If he can stay on the court, Markkanen should have a good opportunity to go over his point total.

Projections and injury reports

Odds provided by ESPN BET. Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com.

Chicago Bulls at Charlotte Hornets

7 p.m., Spectrum Center, Charlotte, N.C.

Records (Against the Spread)

Bulls: 16-21 (18-18-1)

Hornets: 8-25 (14-19-0)

Line: Bulls (-6.5) Total: 216.5

Money Line: Bulls (-270), Hornets (+220)

BPI Projection: Bulls by 4.2, straight up 64%, 229.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Bulls: Alex Caruso, (GTD - Neck); Nikola Vucevic, (GTD - Groin); Patrick Williams, (GTD - Ankle); Zach LaVine, (GTD - Foot); Torrey Craig, (OUT - Heel); Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee)

Hornets: Frank Ntilikina, (OUT - Lower Leg); Mark Williams, (OUT - Back); P.J. Washington, (OUT - Foot); Gordon Hayward, (OUT - Calf); LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Ankle)

Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers

7 p.m., Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Records (Against the Spread)

Celtics: 28-7 (18-15-2)

Pacers: 20-15 (20-15-0)

Line: Celtics (-2.5) Total: 244.5

Money Line: Celtics (-130), Pacers (+110)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 2.4, straight up 58%, 243.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Celtics: Jayson Tatum, (GTD - Ankle); Kristaps Porzingis, (GTD - Eye); Sam Hauser, (GTD - Shoulder)

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard, (GTD - Back); Bruce Brown, (GTD - Knee); Isaiah Jackson, (GTD - Finger)

Oklahoma City Thunder at Washington Wizards

7 p.m., Capital One Arena, Washington

Records (Against the Spread)

Thunder: 23-11 (23-10-1)

Wizards: 6-29 (16-19-0)

Line: Thunder (-11.5) Total: 247.5

Money Line: Thunder (-650), Wizards (+475)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 11.2, straight up 84%, 239.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Thunder: None reported

Wizards: Delon Wright, (GTD - Quadriceps); Landry Shamet, (GTD - Hamstring)

Houston Rockets at Miami Heat

7:30 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami

Records (Against the Spread)

Rockets: 18-16 (20-12-2)

Heat: 20-15 (16-19-0)

Line: Heat (-4.5) Total: 219.5

Money Line: Rockets (+140), Heat (-165)

BPI Projection: Heat by 4.8, straight up 67%, 221.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Rockets: Nate Hinton, (GTD - Ankle); Dillon Brooks, (OUT - Oblique); Tari Eason, (OUT - Lower Leg); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)

Heat: Caleb Martin, (GTD - Ankle); Jimmy Butler, (OUT - Foot); Dru Smith, (OUT - Knee)

Utah Jazz at Milwaukee Bucks

8 p.m., Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

Records (Against the Spread)

Jazz: 17-20 (21-16-0)

Bucks: 25-11 (15-21-0)

Line: Bucks (-8.5) Total: 242.5

Money Line: Jazz (+310), Bucks (-390)

BPI Projection: Bucks by 5.9, straight up 69%, 243.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Jazz: None reported

Bucks: Cameron Payne, (OUT - Concussion); Damian Lillard, (OUT - Personal); Jae Crowder, (OUT - Groin)

Phoenix Suns at LA Clippers

10:30 p.m., Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Records (Against the Spread)

Suns: 19-17 (13-22-1)

Clippers: 22-13 (18-17-0)

Line: Clippers (-6.5) Total: 230.5

Money Line: Suns (+200), Clippers (-240)

BPI Projection: Clippers by 6.1, straight up 71%, 236.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Suns: Bol Bol, (GTD - Ankle); Eric Gordon, (GTD - Knee); Nassir Little, (GTD - Knee); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)

Clippers: Moussa Diabate, (OUT - Hand)