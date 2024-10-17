Betting tips for 'Thursday Night Football': Broncos at Saints

Open Extended Reactions

This week's NFL action kicks off with the Denver Broncos visiting the New Orleans Saints on "Thursday Night Football" (8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video).

It's not too late to play the No. 1 fantasy game

The 2024 season is here and there's still time to start fresh with a 0-0 record. Create a league with friends and family, or join a public league. Your championship run starts today! Sign Up Now >>

The Saints opened as 0.5-point favorites, but the line has since shifted toward the Broncos. New Orleans is dealing with the injury bug that will keep some key players out, including wide receivers Rashid Shaheed and Chris Olave, with several others listed as questionable for Thursday's contest.

Denver is is coming off home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Saints have dropped four straight, including a blowout loss last week to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in which they gave up 51 points at home.

Thursday's game has the lowest point total of the week (36.5).

Odds current as of publish time, courtesy of ESPN BET

Game lines

Spread: Broncos -3

Money line: Broncos (-150), Saints (+130)

Over/Under: 36.5

First-half spread: Broncos -0.5 (-110), Saints +0.5 (-110)

Broncos total points: 19.5 (Over -120/Under -110)

Saints total points: 17.5 (Over +100/Under -130)

The props

Passing

Bo Nix total passing yards: 199.5 (Over +105/Under -135)

Nix passing TDs: 1+ (-325), 2+ (+165), 3+ (+700), 4+ (+2500)

Spencer Rattler total passing yards: 174.5 (Over -140/Under +110)

Rattler passing TDs: 1+ (-225), 2+ (+225), 3+ (+1000), 4+ (+4000)

Rushing

Alvin Kamara total rushing yards: 69.5 (Over -110/Under -120)

Javonte Williams total rushing yards: 44.5 (Over -120/Under -110)

Nix total rushing yards: 24.5 (Over -135/Under +105)

Rattler total rushing yards: 19.5 (Over -130/Under +100)

Receiving

Courtland Sutton total receiving yards: 44.5 (Over -125/Under -105)

Devaughn Vele total receiving yards: 34.5 (Over +105/Under -135)

Kamara total receiving yards: 34.5 (Over -125/Under -105)

Troy Franklin total receiving yards: 19.5 (Over -135/Under +105)

J. Williams total receiving yards: 19.5 (Over -110/Under -120)

Andre Snellings' pick