        <
        >

          2024 college football Week 12 - Top 25 betting odds, lines

          Nico Iamaleava and the Tennessee Volunteers are nine-point road underdogs to the Georgia Bulldogs ahead of Week 12's Saturday matchup. Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images
          • ESPN
          Nov 12, 2024, 06:00 PM

          As the college football regular season inches ever so closer to the finish line, Week 12 bring 19 games featuring opponents ranked in the AP Top 25, highlighted by Tennessee facing Georgia in a ranked SEC matchup.

          In what feels like an elimination game for both the Volunteers and Bulldogs, Georgia opens as a nine-point favorite. Meanwhile a surging Colorado squad welcomes Utah to Boulder for a Big-12 showdown.

          Here are the odds and lines for games with CFP Top 25 teams in Week 12.

          All odds are accurate as of timestamp. For the latest odds go to ESPN BET.

          No. 2 Ohio State (-30) at Northwestern
          Saturday, Noon ET, BTN

          Records: Ohio State 8-1; Northwestern 4-5
          Opening Line: Ohio State -30, O/U 44.5
          Money line: Ohio State (-100000); Northwestern (+4000)
          Over/Under: 44.5 (O -110, U 110)

          FPI Projection Ohio State by 26.7 points, 95% probability to win game

          No. 5 Texas (-16.5) at Arkansas
          Saturday, Noon ET, ABC, ESPN+

          Records: Texas 8-1; Arkansas 5-4
          Opening Line: Texas -16.5, O/U 56.5
          Money line: Texas (-800); Arkansas (+500)
          Over/Under: 57.5 (O -105, U 115)

          FPI Projection Texas by 16.1 points, 86% probability to win game

          No. 23 Clemson (-10) at No. 18 Pittsburgh
          Saturday, Noon ET, ESPN

          Records: Clemson 7-2; Pittsburgh 7-2
          Opening Line: Clemson -9.5, O/U 55.5
          Money line: Clemson (-400); Pittsburgh (+300)
          Over/Under: 54.5 (O -105, U 115)

          FPI Projection Clemson by 7.2 points, 69% probability to win game

          Utah at No. 20 Colorado (-10)
          Saturday, Noon ET, FOX

          Records: Utah 4-5; Colorado 7-2
          Opening Line: Colorado -10, O/U 48.5
          Money line: Utah (+320); Colorado (-425)
          Over/Under: 47.5 (O -110, U 110)

          FPI Projection Colorado by 9.8 points, 75% probability to win game

          Mercer at No. 11 Alabama
          Saturday, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN+, SECN+

          Records: Mercer 9-1; Alabama 7-2

          No line posted

          FPI Projection Alabama by 45.4 points, >99% probability to win game

          No. 6 Penn State (-28.5) at Purdue
          Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS

          Records: Penn State 8-1; Purdue 1-8
          Opening Line: Penn State -28.5, O/U 49.5
          Money line: Penn State (-7500); Purdue (+2000)
          Over/Under: 50.5 (O -110, U -110)

          FPI Projection Penn State by 30.8 points, 97% probability to win game

          Virginia at No. 10 Notre Dame (-23.5)
          Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, NBC

          Records: Virginia 5-4; Notre Dame 8-1
          Opening Line: Notre Dame -23.5, O/U 50.5
          Money line: Virginia (+1200); Notre Dame (-3000)
          Over/Under: 50.5 (O -110, U -110)

          FPI Projection Notre Dame by 27.8 points, 96% probability to win game

          Boston College at No. 13 SMU (-17)
          Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

          Records: Boston College 5-4; SMU 8-1
          Opening Line: SMU -16.5, O/U 53.5
          Money line: Boston College (+550); SMU (-900)
          Over/Under: 53.5 (O -115, U -105)

          FPI Projection SMU by 17 points, 87% probability to win game

          No. 15 LSU (-4.5) at Florida
          Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+

          Records: LSU 6-3; Florida 4-5
          Opening Line: LSU -4, O/U 55.5
          Money line: LSU (-200); Florida (+170)
          Over/Under: 55.5 (O -105, U -115)

          FPI Projection LSU by 2.7 points, 57% probability to win game

          No. 22 Louisville (-20.5) at Stanford
          Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network

          Records: Louisville 6-3; Stanford 2-7
          Opening Line: Louisville -20.5, O/U 58.5
          Money line: Louisville (-1800); Stanford (+900)
          Over/Under: 58.5 (O EVEN, U -120)

          FPI Projection Louisville by 20.7 points, 91% probability to win game

          No. 24 Missouri at South Carolina (-13.5)
          Saturday, 4:15 p.m. ET, SEC Network

          Records: Missouri 7-2; South Carolina 6-3
          Opening Line: South Carolina -14, O/U 44.5
          Money line: Missouri (+400); South Carolina (-600)
          Over/Under: 44.5 (O -110, U -110)

          FPI Projection South Carolina by 7.4 points, 70% probability to win game

          No. 12 Boise State (-13.5) at San José State
          Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, CBSSN

          Records: Boise State 8-1; San José State 6-3
          Opening Line: Boise State -14.5, O/U 60.5
          Money line: Boise State (-600); San José State (+400)
          Over/Under: 61.5 (O -105, U -115)

          FPI Projection Boise State by 14.4 points, 83% probability to win game

          Arizona State at No. 19 Kansas State (-8.5)
          Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

          Records: Arizona State 7-2; Kansas State 7-2
          Opening Line: Kansas State -8.5, O/U 50.5
          Money line: Arizona State (+260); Kansas State (-320)
          Over/Under: 50.5 (O -105, U -115)

          FPI Projection Kansas State by 9.6 points, 74% probability to win game

          No. 1 Oregon (-14.5) at Wisconsin
          Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC

          Records: Oregon 10-0; Wisconsin 5-4
          Opening Line: Oregon -14, O/U 52.5
          Money line: Oregon (-750); Wisconsin (+475)
          Over/Under: 52.5 (O -110, U -110)

          FPI Projection Oregon by 10.1 points, 76% probability to win game

          No. 7 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia (-9)
          Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+

          Records: Tennessee 8-1; Georgia 7-2
          Opening Line: Georgia -8.5, O/U 53.5
          Money line: Tennessee (+290); Georgia (-380)
          Over/Under: 48.5 (O -110, U -110)

          FPI Projection Georgia by 4.3 points, 62% probability to win game

          New Mexico State at No. 14 Texas A&M (-40.5)
          Saturday, 7:45 p.m. EET, SEC Network

          Records: New Mexico State 2-7; Texas A&M 7-2
          Opening Line: Texas A&M -40, O/U 55.5
          Money line: Off
          Over/Under: 55.5 (O -110, U -110)

          FPI Projection Texas A&M by 43.2 points, >99% probability to win game

          Cincinnati at No. 17 Iowa State (-9)
          Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, FOX

          Records: Cincinnati 5-4; Iowa State 7-2
          Opening Line: Iowa State -8, O/U 53.5
          Money line: Cincinnati (+260); Iowa State (-320)
          Over/Under: 53.5 (O -110, U -110)

          FPI Projection Iowa State by 7.6 points, 70% probability to win game

          No. 21 Washington State (-13.5) at New Mexico
          Saturday, 9:30 p.m. ET, FS1

          Records: Washington State 8-1; New Mexico 4-6
          Opening Line: Washington State -14, O/U 72.5
          Money line: Washington State (-550); New Mexico (+380)
          Over/Under: 72.5 (O -105, U -115)

          FPI Projection Washington State by 13.7 points, 82% probability to win game

          Kansas at No. 9 BYU (-3.5)
          Saturday, 10:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

          Records: Kansas 3-6; BYU 9-0
          Opening Line: BYU -2.5, O/U 55.5
          Money line: Kansas (+145); BYU (-170)
          Over/Under: 55.5 (O -110, U -110)

          FPI Projection BYU by 4 points, 61% probability to win game