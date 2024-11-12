2024 college football Week 12 - Top 25 betting odds, lines

Open Extended Reactions

As the college football regular season inches ever so closer to the finish line, Week 12 bring 19 games featuring opponents ranked in the AP Top 25, highlighted by Tennessee facing Georgia in a ranked SEC matchup.

In what feels like an elimination game for both the Volunteers and Bulldogs, Georgia opens as a nine-point favorite. Meanwhile a surging Colorado squad welcomes Utah to Boulder for a Big-12 showdown.

Here are the odds and lines for games with CFP Top 25 teams in Week 12.

No. 2 Ohio State (-30) at Northwestern

Saturday, Noon ET, BTN

Records: Ohio State 8-1; Northwestern 4-5

Opening Line: Ohio State -30, O/U 44.5

Money line: Ohio State (-100000); Northwestern (+4000)

Over/Under: 44.5 (O -110, U 110)

FPI Projection Ohio State by 26.7 points, 95% probability to win game

No. 5 Texas (-16.5) at Arkansas

Saturday, Noon ET, ABC, ESPN+

Records: Texas 8-1; Arkansas 5-4

Opening Line: Texas -16.5, O/U 56.5

Money line: Texas (-800); Arkansas (+500)

Over/Under: 57.5 (O -105, U 115)

FPI Projection Texas by 16.1 points, 86% probability to win game

No. 23 Clemson (-10) at No. 18 Pittsburgh

Saturday, Noon ET, ESPN

Records: Clemson 7-2; Pittsburgh 7-2

Opening Line: Clemson -9.5, O/U 55.5

Money line: Clemson (-400); Pittsburgh (+300)

Over/Under: 54.5 (O -105, U 115)

FPI Projection Clemson by 7.2 points, 69% probability to win game

Utah at No. 20 Colorado (-10)

Saturday, Noon ET, FOX

Records: Utah 4-5; Colorado 7-2

Opening Line: Colorado -10, O/U 48.5

Money line: Utah (+320); Colorado (-425)

Over/Under: 47.5 (O -110, U 110)

FPI Projection Colorado by 9.8 points, 75% probability to win game

Mercer at No. 11 Alabama

Saturday, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN+, SECN+

Records: Mercer 9-1; Alabama 7-2

No line posted

FPI Projection Alabama by 45.4 points, >99% probability to win game

No. 6 Penn State (-28.5) at Purdue

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Records: Penn State 8-1; Purdue 1-8

Opening Line: Penn State -28.5, O/U 49.5

Money line: Penn State (-7500); Purdue (+2000)

Over/Under: 50.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Penn State by 30.8 points, 97% probability to win game

Virginia at No. 10 Notre Dame (-23.5)

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, NBC

Records: Virginia 5-4; Notre Dame 8-1

Opening Line: Notre Dame -23.5, O/U 50.5

Money line: Virginia (+1200); Notre Dame (-3000)

Over/Under: 50.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Notre Dame by 27.8 points, 96% probability to win game

Boston College at No. 13 SMU (-17)

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Records: Boston College 5-4; SMU 8-1

Opening Line: SMU -16.5, O/U 53.5

Money line: Boston College (+550); SMU (-900)

Over/Under: 53.5 (O -115, U -105)

FPI Projection SMU by 17 points, 87% probability to win game

No. 15 LSU (-4.5) at Florida

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+

Records: LSU 6-3; Florida 4-5

Opening Line: LSU -4, O/U 55.5

Money line: LSU (-200); Florida (+170)

Over/Under: 55.5 (O -105, U -115)

FPI Projection LSU by 2.7 points, 57% probability to win game

No. 22 Louisville (-20.5) at Stanford

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network

Records: Louisville 6-3; Stanford 2-7

Opening Line: Louisville -20.5, O/U 58.5

Money line: Louisville (-1800); Stanford (+900)

Over/Under: 58.5 (O EVEN, U -120)

FPI Projection Louisville by 20.7 points, 91% probability to win game

No. 24 Missouri at South Carolina (-13.5)

Saturday, 4:15 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Records: Missouri 7-2; South Carolina 6-3

Opening Line: South Carolina -14, O/U 44.5

Money line: Missouri (+400); South Carolina (-600)

Over/Under: 44.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection South Carolina by 7.4 points, 70% probability to win game

No. 12 Boise State (-13.5) at San José State

Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, CBSSN

Records: Boise State 8-1; San José State 6-3

Opening Line: Boise State -14.5, O/U 60.5

Money line: Boise State (-600); San José State (+400)

Over/Under: 61.5 (O -105, U -115)

FPI Projection Boise State by 14.4 points, 83% probability to win game

Arizona State at No. 19 Kansas State (-8.5)

Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Records: Arizona State 7-2; Kansas State 7-2

Opening Line: Kansas State -8.5, O/U 50.5

Money line: Arizona State (+260); Kansas State (-320)

Over/Under: 50.5 (O -105, U -115)

FPI Projection Kansas State by 9.6 points, 74% probability to win game

No. 1 Oregon (-14.5) at Wisconsin

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC

Records: Oregon 10-0; Wisconsin 5-4

Opening Line: Oregon -14, O/U 52.5

Money line: Oregon (-750); Wisconsin (+475)

Over/Under: 52.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Oregon by 10.1 points, 76% probability to win game

No. 7 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia (-9)

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+

Records: Tennessee 8-1; Georgia 7-2

Opening Line: Georgia -8.5, O/U 53.5

Money line: Tennessee (+290); Georgia (-380)

Over/Under: 48.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Georgia by 4.3 points, 62% probability to win game

New Mexico State at No. 14 Texas A&M (-40.5)

Saturday, 7:45 p.m. EET, SEC Network

Records: New Mexico State 2-7; Texas A&M 7-2

Opening Line: Texas A&M -40, O/U 55.5

Money line: Off

Over/Under: 55.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Texas A&M by 43.2 points, >99% probability to win game

Cincinnati at No. 17 Iowa State (-9)

Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, FOX

Records: Cincinnati 5-4; Iowa State 7-2

Opening Line: Iowa State -8, O/U 53.5

Money line: Cincinnati (+260); Iowa State (-320)

Over/Under: 53.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Iowa State by 7.6 points, 70% probability to win game

No. 21 Washington State (-13.5) at New Mexico

Saturday, 9:30 p.m. ET, FS1

Records: Washington State 8-1; New Mexico 4-6

Opening Line: Washington State -14, O/U 72.5

Money line: Washington State (-550); New Mexico (+380)

Over/Under: 72.5 (O -105, U -115)

FPI Projection Washington State by 13.7 points, 82% probability to win game

Kansas at No. 9 BYU (-3.5)

Saturday, 10:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Records: Kansas 3-6; BYU 9-0

Opening Line: BYU -2.5, O/U 55.5

Money line: Kansas (+145); BYU (-170)

Over/Under: 55.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection BYU by 4 points, 61% probability to win game