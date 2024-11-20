        <
          2024 college football Week 13: Top 25 betting odds, lines

          Elijah Sarratt and the unbeaten Indiana Hoosiers will face their biggest challenge on Saturday against Ohio State. James Black/Icon Sportswire
          Nov 20, 2024, 02:47 PM

          Week 13 is shaping up to be a pivotal one in the Big Ten as we head towards the College Football Playoff. The unbeaten Indiana Hoosiers will take their No. 5 AP ranking into Columbus to take on the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET.

          A pair of 3:30 p.m. ET matchups could shape the Big 12 Championship Game, as the No. 14 BYU Cougars will take on the Arizona State Sun Devils down in Tempe, Ariz., while Heisman Trophy-favorite Travis Hunter and the No. 16 Colorado Buffaloes will also be on the road against the Kansas Jayhawks.

          At 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+, the No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide will head west to Norman to take on the Oklahoma Sooners. A third loss for Alabama could sink its playoff chances for good in a crowded SEC.

          Here are the odds and lines for games with CFP Top 25 teams entering Week 13.

          No. 24 UNLV -7.5 at San José State
          Friday, 10 p.m. ET, FS1

          Records: UNLV 8-2, 0-1 vs. AP teams; San José State 6-4, 0-1 vs. AP teams
          Opening Line: UNLV -8, O/U 62.5
          Money line: UNLV (-280); San José State (+230)
          Over/Under: 60.5 (O -115, U 105)

          FPI Projection UNLV by 9 points, 73% probability to win game

          No. 5 Indiana at No. 2 Ohio State -12
          Saturday, Noon ET, FOX

          Records: Indiana 10-0, 0-0 vs. AP teams; Ohio State 9-1, 1-1 vs. AP teams
          Opening Line: Ohio State -11.5, O/U 52.5
          Money line: Indiana (+340); Ohio State (-450)
          Over/Under: 51.5 (O -105, U 115)

          FPI Projection Ohio State by 9.1 points, 74% probability to win game

          Wake Forest at No. 8 Miami -25
          Saturday, Noon ET, ESPN

          Records: Wake Forest 4-6, 0-2 vs. AP teams; Miami 9-1, 0-0 vs. AP teams
          Opening Line: Miami -24, O/U 64.5
          Money line: Wake Forest (+1200); Miami (-3000)
          Over/Under: 66.5 (O -110, U 110)

          FPI Projection Miami by 27.3 points, 96% probability to win game

          No. 9 Ole Miss -11 at Florida
          Saturday, Noon ET, ABC, ESPN+

          Records: Ole Miss 8-2, 1-1 vs. AP teams; Florida 5-5, 1-4 vs. AP teams
          Opening Line: Ole Miss -10, O/U 55.5
          Money line: Ole Miss (-400); Florida (+300)
          Over/Under: 55.5 (O -110, U 110)

          FPI Projection Ole Miss by 11.3 points, 78% probability to win game

          No. 13 SMU -10 at Virginia
          Saturday, Noon ET, ESPN2

          Records: SMU 9-1, 2-0 vs. AP teams; Virginia 5-5, 1-2 vs. AP teams
          Opening Line: SMU -10, O/U 58.5
          Money line: SMU (-340); Virginia (+270)
          Over/Under: 57.5 (O -110, U -110)

          FPI Projection SMU by 11.4 points, 78% probability to win game

          No. 25 Illinois at Rutgers -1
          Saturday, Noon ET, Peacock

          Records: Illinois 7-3, 3-2 vs. AP teams; Rutgers 6-4, 0-0 vs. AP teams
          Opening Line: Rutgers -1.5, O/U 46.5
          Money line: Illinois (-120); Rutgers (+EVEN)
          Over/Under: 47.5 (O -115, U -105)

          FPI Projection Rutgers by 1.3 points, 54% probability to win game

          Massachusetts at No. 10 Georgia -42
          Saturday, 12:45 p.m. ET, SEC Network

          Records: Massachusetts 2-8, 0-1 vs. AP teams; Georgia 8-2, 3-2 vs. AP teams
          Opening Line: Georgia -43.5, O/U 56.5
          Money line: Off
          Over/Under: 55.5 (O -105, U -115)

          FPI Projection Georgia by 46.8 points, >99% probability to win game

          UTEP at No. 11 Tennessee -41.5
          Saturday, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN+, SECN+

          Records: UTEP 2-8, 0-0 vs. AP teams; Tennessee 8-2, 3-1 vs. AP teams
          Opening Line: Tennessee -41.5, O/U 53.5
          Money line: Off
          Over/Under: 52.5 (O -110, U -110)

          FPI Projection Tennessee by 42.5 points, >99% probability to win game

          Kentucky at No. 3 Texas -20.5
          Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+

          Records: Kentucky 4-6, 1-2 vs. AP teams; Texas 9-1, 3-1 vs. AP teams
          Opening Line: Texas -20.5, O/U 46.5
          Money line: Kentucky (+800); Texas (-1600)
          Over/Under: 46.5 (O -115, U -105)

          FPI Projection Texas by 25.3 points, 95% probability to win game

          No. 4 Penn State -11.5 at Minnesota
          Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS

          Records: Penn State 9-1, 1-1 vs. AP teams; Minnesota 6-4, 2-1 vs. AP teams
          Opening Line: Penn State -11.5, O/U 45.5
          Money line: Penn State (-450); Minnesota (+340)
          Over/Under: 44.5 (O -115, U -105)

          FPI Projection Penn State by 9.8 points, 75% probability to win game

          No. 14 BYU at No. 21 Arizona State -3
          Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

          Records: BYU 9-1, 1-0 vs. AP teams; Arizona State 8-2, 2-0 vs. AP teams
          Opening Line: Arizona State -3.5, O/U 48.5
          Money line: BYU (+135); Arizona State (-155)
          Over/Under: 48.5 (O -110, U -110)

          FPI Projection Arizona State by 2.1 points, 56% probability to win game

          No. 16 Colorado -3 at Kansas
          Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, FOX

          Records: Colorado 8-2, 0-1 vs. AP teams; Kansas 4-6, 2-1 vs. AP teams
          Opening Line: Colorado -2.5, O/U 59.5
          Money line: Colorado (-145); Kansas (+125)
          Over/Under: 59.5 (O -105, U -115)

          FPI Projection Colorado by 1.6 points, 55% probability to win game

          The Citadel at No. 17 Clemson
          Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, The CW Network

          Records: The Citadel 5-6 (6th in Southern); Clemson 8-2, 0-1 vs. AP teams

          No line posted

          FPI Projection Clemson by 44.1 points, >99% probability to win game

          Wofford at No. 18 South Carolina
          Saturday, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+, SECN+

          Records: Wofford 5-6 (6th in Southern); South Carolina 7-3, 3-3 vs. AP teams

          No line posted

          FPI Projection South Carolina by 42.4 points, >99% probability to win game

          No. 23 Missouri -7.5 at Mississippi State
          Saturday, 4:15 p.m. ET, SEC Network

          Records: Missouri 7-3, 1-3 vs. AP teams; Mississippi State 2-8, 0-4 vs. AP teams
          Opening Line: Missouri -8, O/U 56.5
          Money line: Missouri (-290); Mississippi State (+240)
          Over/Under: 57.5 (O -115, U -105)

          FPI Projection Missouri by 8.4 points, 72% probability to win game

          No. 19 Army at No. 6 Notre Dame -14.5
          Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock

          Records: Army 9-0, 0-0 vs. AP teams; Notre Dame 9-1, 3-0 vs. AP teams
          Opening Line: Notre Dame -17, O/U 43.5
          Money line: Army (+425); Notre Dame (-650)
          Over/Under: 44.5 (O -110, U -110)

          FPI Projection Notre Dame by 17.4 points, 88% probability to win game

          No. 12 Boise State -23 at Wyoming
          Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, CBSSN

          Records: Boise State 9-1, 0-1 vs. AP teams; Wyoming 2-8, 0-0 vs. AP teams
          Opening Line: Boise State -23.5, O/U 57.5
          Money line: Boise State (-1800); Wyoming (+900)
          Over/Under: 57.5 (O -105, U -115)

          FPI Projection Boise State by 25.3 points, 95% probability to win game

          No. 7 Alabama -13.5 at Oklahoma
          Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+

          Records: Alabama 8-2, 3-1 vs. AP teams; Oklahoma 5-5, 0-3 vs. AP teams
          Opening Line: Alabama -14, O/U 47.5
          Money line: Alabama (-600); Oklahoma (+400)
          Over/Under: 47.5 (O EVEN, U -120)

          FPI Projection Alabama by 13.2 points, 81% probability to win game

          No. 15 Texas A&M -2.5 at Auburn
          Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

          Records: Texas A&M 8-2, 2-1 vs. AP teams; Auburn 4-6, 0-3 vs. AP teams
          Opening Line: Texas A&M -2.5, O/U 46.5
          Money line: Texas A&M (-130); Auburn (+110)
          Over/Under: 46.5 (O -110, U -110)

          FPI Projection Texas A&M by 2.8 points, 58% probability to win game

          No. 22 Iowa State -7.5 at Utah
          Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, FOX

          Records: Iowa State 8-2, 1-0 vs. AP teams; Utah 4-6, 1-2 vs. AP teams
          Opening Line: Iowa State -6, O/U 42.5
          Money line: Iowa State (-275); Utah (+225)
          Over/Under: 41.5 (O -105, U -115)

          FPI Projection Iowa State by 4.8 points, 63% probability to win game