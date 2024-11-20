2024 college football Week 13: Top 25 betting odds, lines

Open Extended Reactions

Week 13 is shaping up to be a pivotal one in the Big Ten as we head towards the College Football Playoff. The unbeaten Indiana Hoosiers will take their No. 5 AP ranking into Columbus to take on the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET.

A pair of 3:30 p.m. ET matchups could shape the Big 12 Championship Game, as the No. 14 BYU Cougars will take on the Arizona State Sun Devils down in Tempe, Ariz., while Heisman Trophy-favorite Travis Hunter and the No. 16 Colorado Buffaloes will also be on the road against the Kansas Jayhawks.

At 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+, the No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide will head west to Norman to take on the Oklahoma Sooners. A third loss for Alabama could sink its playoff chances for good in a crowded SEC.

Here are the odds and lines for games with CFP Top 25 teams entering Week 13.

All odds are accurate as of timestamp. For the latest odds go to ESPN BET.

No. 24 UNLV -7.5 at San José State

Friday, 10 p.m. ET, FS1

Records: UNLV 8-2, 0-1 vs. AP teams; San José State 6-4, 0-1 vs. AP teams

Opening Line: UNLV -8, O/U 62.5

Money line: UNLV (-280); San José State (+230)

Over/Under: 60.5 (O -115, U 105)

FPI Projection UNLV by 9 points, 73% probability to win game

No. 5 Indiana at No. 2 Ohio State -12

Saturday, Noon ET, FOX

Records: Indiana 10-0, 0-0 vs. AP teams; Ohio State 9-1, 1-1 vs. AP teams

Opening Line: Ohio State -11.5, O/U 52.5

Money line: Indiana (+340); Ohio State (-450)

Over/Under: 51.5 (O -105, U 115)

FPI Projection Ohio State by 9.1 points, 74% probability to win game

Wake Forest at No. 8 Miami -25

Saturday, Noon ET, ESPN

Records: Wake Forest 4-6, 0-2 vs. AP teams; Miami 9-1, 0-0 vs. AP teams

Opening Line: Miami -24, O/U 64.5

Money line: Wake Forest (+1200); Miami (-3000)

Over/Under: 66.5 (O -110, U 110)

FPI Projection Miami by 27.3 points, 96% probability to win game

No. 9 Ole Miss -11 at Florida

Saturday, Noon ET, ABC, ESPN+

Records: Ole Miss 8-2, 1-1 vs. AP teams; Florida 5-5, 1-4 vs. AP teams

Opening Line: Ole Miss -10, O/U 55.5

Money line: Ole Miss (-400); Florida (+300)

Over/Under: 55.5 (O -110, U 110)

FPI Projection Ole Miss by 11.3 points, 78% probability to win game

No. 13 SMU -10 at Virginia

Saturday, Noon ET, ESPN2

Records: SMU 9-1, 2-0 vs. AP teams; Virginia 5-5, 1-2 vs. AP teams

Opening Line: SMU -10, O/U 58.5

Money line: SMU (-340); Virginia (+270)

Over/Under: 57.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection SMU by 11.4 points, 78% probability to win game

No. 25 Illinois at Rutgers -1

Saturday, Noon ET, Peacock

Records: Illinois 7-3, 3-2 vs. AP teams; Rutgers 6-4, 0-0 vs. AP teams

Opening Line: Rutgers -1.5, O/U 46.5

Money line: Illinois (-120); Rutgers (+EVEN)

Over/Under: 47.5 (O -115, U -105)

FPI Projection Rutgers by 1.3 points, 54% probability to win game

Massachusetts at No. 10 Georgia -42

Saturday, 12:45 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Records: Massachusetts 2-8, 0-1 vs. AP teams; Georgia 8-2, 3-2 vs. AP teams

Opening Line: Georgia -43.5, O/U 56.5

Money line: Off

Over/Under: 55.5 (O -105, U -115)

FPI Projection Georgia by 46.8 points, >99% probability to win game

UTEP at No. 11 Tennessee -41.5

Saturday, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN+, SECN+

Records: UTEP 2-8, 0-0 vs. AP teams; Tennessee 8-2, 3-1 vs. AP teams

Opening Line: Tennessee -41.5, O/U 53.5

Money line: Off

Over/Under: 52.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Tennessee by 42.5 points, >99% probability to win game

Kentucky at No. 3 Texas -20.5

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+

Records: Kentucky 4-6, 1-2 vs. AP teams; Texas 9-1, 3-1 vs. AP teams

Opening Line: Texas -20.5, O/U 46.5

Money line: Kentucky (+800); Texas (-1600)

Over/Under: 46.5 (O -115, U -105)

FPI Projection Texas by 25.3 points, 95% probability to win game

No. 4 Penn State -11.5 at Minnesota

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Records: Penn State 9-1, 1-1 vs. AP teams; Minnesota 6-4, 2-1 vs. AP teams

Opening Line: Penn State -11.5, O/U 45.5

Money line: Penn State (-450); Minnesota (+340)

Over/Under: 44.5 (O -115, U -105)

FPI Projection Penn State by 9.8 points, 75% probability to win game

No. 14 BYU at No. 21 Arizona State -3

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Records: BYU 9-1, 1-0 vs. AP teams; Arizona State 8-2, 2-0 vs. AP teams

Opening Line: Arizona State -3.5, O/U 48.5

Money line: BYU (+135); Arizona State (-155)

Over/Under: 48.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Arizona State by 2.1 points, 56% probability to win game

No. 16 Colorado -3 at Kansas

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, FOX

Records: Colorado 8-2, 0-1 vs. AP teams; Kansas 4-6, 2-1 vs. AP teams

Opening Line: Colorado -2.5, O/U 59.5

Money line: Colorado (-145); Kansas (+125)

Over/Under: 59.5 (O -105, U -115)

FPI Projection Colorado by 1.6 points, 55% probability to win game

The Citadel at No. 17 Clemson

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, The CW Network

Records: The Citadel 5-6 (6th in Southern); Clemson 8-2, 0-1 vs. AP teams

No line posted

FPI Projection Clemson by 44.1 points, >99% probability to win game

Wofford at No. 18 South Carolina

Saturday, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+, SECN+

Records: Wofford 5-6 (6th in Southern); South Carolina 7-3, 3-3 vs. AP teams

No line posted

FPI Projection South Carolina by 42.4 points, >99% probability to win game

No. 23 Missouri -7.5 at Mississippi State

Saturday, 4:15 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Records: Missouri 7-3, 1-3 vs. AP teams; Mississippi State 2-8, 0-4 vs. AP teams

Opening Line: Missouri -8, O/U 56.5

Money line: Missouri (-290); Mississippi State (+240)

Over/Under: 57.5 (O -115, U -105)

FPI Projection Missouri by 8.4 points, 72% probability to win game

No. 19 Army at No. 6 Notre Dame -14.5

Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock

Records: Army 9-0, 0-0 vs. AP teams; Notre Dame 9-1, 3-0 vs. AP teams

Opening Line: Notre Dame -17, O/U 43.5

Money line: Army (+425); Notre Dame (-650)

Over/Under: 44.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Notre Dame by 17.4 points, 88% probability to win game

No. 12 Boise State -23 at Wyoming

Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, CBSSN

Records: Boise State 9-1, 0-1 vs. AP teams; Wyoming 2-8, 0-0 vs. AP teams

Opening Line: Boise State -23.5, O/U 57.5

Money line: Boise State (-1800); Wyoming (+900)

Over/Under: 57.5 (O -105, U -115)

FPI Projection Boise State by 25.3 points, 95% probability to win game

No. 7 Alabama -13.5 at Oklahoma

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+

Records: Alabama 8-2, 3-1 vs. AP teams; Oklahoma 5-5, 0-3 vs. AP teams

Opening Line: Alabama -14, O/U 47.5

Money line: Alabama (-600); Oklahoma (+400)

Over/Under: 47.5 (O EVEN, U -120)

FPI Projection Alabama by 13.2 points, 81% probability to win game

No. 15 Texas A&M -2.5 at Auburn

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Records: Texas A&M 8-2, 2-1 vs. AP teams; Auburn 4-6, 0-3 vs. AP teams

Opening Line: Texas A&M -2.5, O/U 46.5

Money line: Texas A&M (-130); Auburn (+110)

Over/Under: 46.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Texas A&M by 2.8 points, 58% probability to win game

No. 22 Iowa State -7.5 at Utah

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, FOX

Records: Iowa State 8-2, 1-0 vs. AP teams; Utah 4-6, 1-2 vs. AP teams

Opening Line: Iowa State -6, O/U 42.5

Money line: Iowa State (-275); Utah (+225)

Over/Under: 41.5 (O -105, U -115)

FPI Projection Iowa State by 4.8 points, 63% probability to win game