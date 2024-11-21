Tyler Fulghum expects weather to be an issue and offense to be a problem when the Steelers take on the Browns. (0:32)

Open Extended Reactions

Week 12 in the NFL features a13-game slate six teams on bye. The action kicks off on Thursday with an AFC North showdown between the Pittsburgh Steelers, winners of five straight, and the Cleveland Browns, whose most recent win was three weeks ago against the same Baltimore Ravens squad which the Steelers defeated in Week 11.

Sunday's slate is highlighted by an afternoon bout between two of the top four teams in the NFC by Super Bowl odds as the San Francisco 49ers (15-1 odds) travel to Wisconsin to take on the Green Bay Packers (20-1) at Lambeau Field. This week's prime time games will be a double-header at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles as another NFC favorite, the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1 odds) will play the Los Angeles Rams, and the aforementioned Ravens (6-1 odds) take on the Los Angeles Chargers.

Here's a look at all 14 games on the Week 12 slate. Football Power Index (FPI) by ESPN Analytics. Odds current as of publication time. For most current odds go to ESPN BET

Pittsburgh Steelers -3.5 vs. Cleveland Browns

Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video

Money Line: Steelers (-190) ; Browns (+160)

Total: 36.5; Opened: 40.5

FPI favorite: Steelers by 1.6, 54.1% to win outright

Tampa Bay Buccaneers -6.5 vs. New York Giants

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Line movement: Opened Buccaneers -4

Money Line: Buccaneers (-290) ; Giants (+240)

Total: 41.5; Opened: 42.5

FPI favorite: Buccaneers by 7.6, 69.5% to win outright

Kansas City Chiefs -10.5 vs. Carolina Panthers

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Money Line: Chiefs (-700) ; Panthers (+450)

Total: 42.5; Opened: 41.5

FPI favorite: Chiefs by 11, 76.5% to win outright

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders -10

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Money Line: Cowboys (+425) ; Commanders (-650)

Total: 45.5; Opened: 44.5

FPI favorite: Commanders by 11.4, 77.3% to win outright

New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins -7.5

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Money Line: Patriots (+290) ; Dolphins (-380)

Total: 46.5; Opened: 45.5

FPI favorite: Dolphins by 7, 68.4% to win outright

Detroit Lions -7 vs. Indianapolis Colts

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Money Line: Lions (-340) ; Colts (+270)

Total: 49.5; Opened: 50.5

FPI favorite: Lions by 9.5, 74.6% to win outright

Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans -7.5

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Money Line: Titans (+320) ; Texans (-425)

Total: 40.5; Opened: 41.5

FPI favorite: Texans by 8.4, 71.4% to win outright

Minnesota Vikings -3.5 vs. Chicago Bears

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Money Line: Vikings (-190) ; Bears (+160)

Total: 39.5; Opened: 40.5

FPI favorite: Vikings by 3.1, 58.4% to win outright

Denver Broncos -6 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

Money Line: Broncos (-275) ; Raiders (+225)

Total: 41.5; Opened: 40.5

FPI favorite: Broncos by 2.1, 55.4% to win outright

Arizona Cardinals -1 vs. Seattle Seahawks

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Line movement: Opened Seahawks -1.5

Money Line: Cardinals (-110) ; Seahawks (-110)

Total: 47.5; Opened: 47.5

FPI favorite: Cardinals by 1.7, 55.1% to win outright

San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers -2

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Money Line: 49ers (+105) ; Packers (-125)

Total: 47.5; Opened: 47.5

FPI favorite: Packers by 1.6, 54.5% to win outright

Philadelphia Eagles -2.5 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock

Money Line: Eagles (-150) ; Rams (+130)

Total: 48.5; Opened: 47.5

FPI favorite: Eagles by 3.4, 59.5% to win outright

Baltimore Ravens -3 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN, ABC

Money Line: Ravens (-145) ; Chargers (+125)

Total: 50.5; Opened: 47.5

FPI favorite: Ravens by 4.2, 60.8% to win outright

More NFL Betting Content