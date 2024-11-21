        <
        >

          2024 NFL Week 12: Betting odds, lines and spreads for every game

          play
          Why Tyler Fulghum likes the under in Steelers-Browns (0:32)

          Tyler Fulghum expects weather to be an issue and offense to be a problem when the Steelers take on the Browns. (0:32)

          • ESPN
          Nov 21, 2024, 05:20 PM

          Week 12 in the NFL features a13-game slate six teams on bye. The action kicks off on Thursday with an AFC North showdown between the Pittsburgh Steelers, winners of five straight, and the Cleveland Browns, whose most recent win was three weeks ago against the same Baltimore Ravens squad which the Steelers defeated in Week 11.

          Sunday's slate is highlighted by an afternoon bout between two of the top four teams in the NFC by Super Bowl odds as the San Francisco 49ers (15-1 odds) travel to Wisconsin to take on the Green Bay Packers (20-1) at Lambeau Field. This week's prime time games will be a double-header at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles as another NFC favorite, the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1 odds) will play the Los Angeles Rams, and the aforementioned Ravens (6-1 odds) take on the Los Angeles Chargers.

          Here's a look at all 14 games on the Week 12 slate. Football Power Index (FPI) by ESPN Analytics. Odds current as of publication time. For most current odds go to ESPN BET

          Pittsburgh Steelers -3.5 vs. Cleveland Browns
          Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video

          Money Line: Steelers (-190) ; Browns (+160)
          Total: 36.5; Opened: 40.5
          FPI favorite: Steelers by 1.6, 54.1% to win outright

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers -6.5 vs. New York Giants
          Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

          Line movement: Opened Buccaneers -4

          Money Line: Buccaneers (-290) ; Giants (+240)
          Total: 41.5; Opened: 42.5
          FPI favorite: Buccaneers by 7.6, 69.5% to win outright

          Kansas City Chiefs -10.5 vs. Carolina Panthers
          Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

          Money Line: Chiefs (-700) ; Panthers (+450)
          Total: 42.5; Opened: 41.5
          FPI favorite: Chiefs by 11, 76.5% to win outright

          Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders -10
          Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

          Money Line: Cowboys (+425) ; Commanders (-650)
          Total: 45.5; Opened: 44.5
          FPI favorite: Commanders by 11.4, 77.3% to win outright

          New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins -7.5
          Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

          Money Line: Patriots (+290) ; Dolphins (-380)
          Total: 46.5; Opened: 45.5
          FPI favorite: Dolphins by 7, 68.4% to win outright

          Detroit Lions -7 vs. Indianapolis Colts
          Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

          Money Line: Lions (-340) ; Colts (+270)
          Total: 49.5; Opened: 50.5
          FPI favorite: Lions by 9.5, 74.6% to win outright

          Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans -7.5
          Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

          Money Line: Titans (+320) ; Texans (-425)
          Total: 40.5; Opened: 41.5
          FPI favorite: Texans by 8.4, 71.4% to win outright

          Minnesota Vikings -3.5 vs. Chicago Bears
          Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

          Money Line: Vikings (-190) ; Bears (+160)
          Total: 39.5; Opened: 40.5
          FPI favorite: Vikings by 3.1, 58.4% to win outright

          Denver Broncos -6 vs. Las Vegas Raiders
          Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

          Money Line: Broncos (-275) ; Raiders (+225)
          Total: 41.5; Opened: 40.5
          FPI favorite: Broncos by 2.1, 55.4% to win outright

          Arizona Cardinals -1 vs. Seattle Seahawks
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

          Line movement: Opened Seahawks -1.5

          Money Line: Cardinals (-110) ; Seahawks (-110)
          Total: 47.5; Opened: 47.5
          FPI favorite: Cardinals by 1.7, 55.1% to win outright

          San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers -2
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

          Money Line: 49ers (+105) ; Packers (-125)
          Total: 47.5; Opened: 47.5
          FPI favorite: Packers by 1.6, 54.5% to win outright

          Philadelphia Eagles -2.5 vs. Los Angeles Rams
          Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock

          Money Line: Eagles (-150) ; Rams (+130)
          Total: 48.5; Opened: 47.5
          FPI favorite: Eagles by 3.4, 59.5% to win outright

          Baltimore Ravens -3 vs. Los Angeles Chargers
          Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN, ABC

          Money Line: Ravens (-145) ; Chargers (+125)
          Total: 50.5; Opened: 47.5
          FPI favorite: Ravens by 4.2, 60.8% to win outright

          More NFL Betting Content