Week 12 in the NFL features a13-game slate six teams on bye. The action kicks off on Thursday with an AFC North showdown between the Pittsburgh Steelers, winners of five straight, and the Cleveland Browns, whose most recent win was three weeks ago against the same Baltimore Ravens squad which the Steelers defeated in Week 11.
Sunday's slate is highlighted by an afternoon bout between two of the top four teams in the NFC by Super Bowl odds as the San Francisco 49ers (15-1 odds) travel to Wisconsin to take on the Green Bay Packers (20-1) at Lambeau Field. This week's prime time games will be a double-header at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles as another NFC favorite, the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1 odds) will play the Los Angeles Rams, and the aforementioned Ravens (6-1 odds) take on the Los Angeles Chargers.
Here's a look at all 14 games on the Week 12 slate. Football Power Index (FPI) by ESPN Analytics. Odds current as of publication time. For most current odds go to ESPN BET
Pittsburgh Steelers -3.5 vs. Cleveland Browns
Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video
Money Line: Steelers (-190) ; Browns (+160)
Total: 36.5; Opened: 40.5
FPI favorite: Steelers by 1.6, 54.1% to win outright
Tampa Bay Buccaneers -6.5 vs. New York Giants
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Line movement: Opened Buccaneers -4
Money Line: Buccaneers (-290) ; Giants (+240)
Total: 41.5; Opened: 42.5
FPI favorite: Buccaneers by 7.6, 69.5% to win outright
Kansas City Chiefs -10.5 vs. Carolina Panthers
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Money Line: Chiefs (-700) ; Panthers (+450)
Total: 42.5; Opened: 41.5
FPI favorite: Chiefs by 11, 76.5% to win outright
Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders -10
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Money Line: Cowboys (+425) ; Commanders (-650)
Total: 45.5; Opened: 44.5
FPI favorite: Commanders by 11.4, 77.3% to win outright
New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins -7.5
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Money Line: Patriots (+290) ; Dolphins (-380)
Total: 46.5; Opened: 45.5
FPI favorite: Dolphins by 7, 68.4% to win outright
Detroit Lions -7 vs. Indianapolis Colts
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Money Line: Lions (-340) ; Colts (+270)
Total: 49.5; Opened: 50.5
FPI favorite: Lions by 9.5, 74.6% to win outright
Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans -7.5
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Money Line: Titans (+320) ; Texans (-425)
Total: 40.5; Opened: 41.5
FPI favorite: Texans by 8.4, 71.4% to win outright
Minnesota Vikings -3.5 vs. Chicago Bears
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Money Line: Vikings (-190) ; Bears (+160)
Total: 39.5; Opened: 40.5
FPI favorite: Vikings by 3.1, 58.4% to win outright
Denver Broncos -6 vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS
Money Line: Broncos (-275) ; Raiders (+225)
Total: 41.5; Opened: 40.5
FPI favorite: Broncos by 2.1, 55.4% to win outright
Arizona Cardinals -1 vs. Seattle Seahawks
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX
Line movement: Opened Seahawks -1.5
Money Line: Cardinals (-110) ; Seahawks (-110)
Total: 47.5; Opened: 47.5
FPI favorite: Cardinals by 1.7, 55.1% to win outright
San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers -2
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX
Money Line: 49ers (+105) ; Packers (-125)
Total: 47.5; Opened: 47.5
FPI favorite: Packers by 1.6, 54.5% to win outright
Philadelphia Eagles -2.5 vs. Los Angeles Rams
Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock
Money Line: Eagles (-150) ; Rams (+130)
Total: 48.5; Opened: 47.5
FPI favorite: Eagles by 3.4, 59.5% to win outright
Baltimore Ravens -3 vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN, ABC
Money Line: Ravens (-145) ; Chargers (+125)
Total: 50.5; Opened: 47.5
FPI favorite: Ravens by 4.2, 60.8% to win outright
More NFL Betting Content
NFL Betting: Early bets for Week 12
Learning to bet: The beginner's guide to sports betting