Betting tips for 'Thursday Night Football': Seahawks at Bears

Week 17 continues after with a post-Christmas showdown between the Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears. The Seahawks are still alive in the NFC playoff hunt, although they need a ton of things to go right to actually make it to the postseason. After dropping back-to-back games to the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings, Seattle (+500 to win division) sits as 8-7 and one game behind the Los Angeles Rams (-800) for first place in the NFC West.

Meanwhile, the Bears are in the midst of a nine-game losing streak, with three consecutive losses by more than 17 points. While Seattle hasn't played the best recently, the team is 6-2 against teams with losing records and 5-1 in road games. The Seahawks will be without running back Kenneth Walker III and will start Zach Charbonnet instead. Charbonnet has thrived when given opportunities, averaging 4.3 yards per carry. Seattle enters the game as 4-point road favorites after opening as a 3.5-point favorite earlier in the week. The total has ticked down to 42.5 after opening at 43.5.

Here's everything you need to know to bet on Seahawks-Bears and Eric Moody's best bet for the game.

Game lines

Spread: Seahawks -4 (Opened Seahawks -3.5)

Moneyline: Seahawks (-210), Bears (+175)

Over/Under: 42.5 (Opened 43.5)

First-half spread: Seahawks -2.5 (-130), Bears +2.5 (Even)

First-half moneyline: Seahawks (-180), Bears (+140)

Seahawks total points: 23.5 (Over -125/Under -105)

Bears total points: 17.5 (Over -115/Under -115)

Matchup predictor (according to ESPN Analytics): Seahawks 50.9% chance to win

The props

Passing

Geno Smith total passing yards: 224.5 (Over -120/Under -110)

Smith total passing TDs: 1.5 (Over +110/Under -135)

Caleb Williams total passing yards: 224.5 (Over +105/Under -135)

Williams total passing TDs: 1.5 (Over +135/Under -175)

Rushing

Zach Charbonnet total rushing yards: 69.5 (Over -125/Under -105)

D'Andre Swift total rushing yards: 59.5 (Over Even/Under -130)

Williams total rushing yards: 29.5 (Over Even/Under -130)

Receiving

Jaxon Smith-Njigba total receiving yards: 79.5 (Over +105/Under -135)

DK Metcalf total receiving yards: 59.5 (Over -135/Under +105)

DJ Moore total receiving yards: 59.5 (Over Even/Under -130)

Keenan Allen total receiving yards: 59.5 (Over -120/Under -110)

Rome Odunze total receiving yards: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -120)

Noah Fant total receiving yards: 29.5 (Over -135/Under +105)

Charbonnet total receiving yards: 24.5 (Over -105/Under -125)

Eric Moody's pick

Jaxon Smith-Njigba 80-plus receiving yards (+110)

Smith-Njigba has emerged as Seattle's top playmaker in the passing game this season. Since the Seahawks' bye in Week 10, he has been heavily involved, seeing seven or more targets in four of six games. He has also hit 80-plus receiving yards in four of those contests. Now, he faces a Bears defense that's out of playoff contention and giving up the most receptions per game to wide receivers. Smith-Njigba is set up for another big performance.

Betting trends

The Seahawks have covered four straight road games.

The Seahawks have covered four straight games against teams with losing records.

The Seahawks are 1-5 ATS in their last six games as favorites (1-3 ATS this season).

The Seahawks are 5-10 ATS as road favorites since 2020.

The Bears are 0-3 ATS in their last three games. They have lost nine straight games outright.

The Bears are 18-34 ATS as underdogs over the last four seasons. They are 7-13 ATS as home underdogs in that span.

