In honor of hip-hop turning 50, ESPN tapped the culture's top voices to write about their favorite athlete name-drops in hip-hop history. Below is a collection of essays.

Kendrick Lamar on former NBA coach Phil Jackson

In 2013, Kendrick Lamar captivated hip-hop fans by calling out 11 rappers on his "Control" verse. Kendrick also name-dropped one of the best coaches in NBA history: Phil Jackson. PA Images via Getty Images

by Jayson Buford

Big Sean's "Control" (2013), which features Kendrick Lamar, raises the stakes of rap competition to the point of him sounding like a lecturer and has a lyric that made Phil Jackson publicly comment on rap, perhaps for the first time ever. Kendrick, in the middle of his three-minute verse, name-drops the coach of the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers dynasties: "If Phil Jackson came back, still no coaching me."

Common's Serena Williams name-drop demanded respect for the GOAT

Serena Williams in a moment of joy after defeating Angelique Kerber in the final, claiming the singles tennis title at Wimbledon in 2016. Her passion for the game, pioneering career and image remain part of the cultural zeitgeist. JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

by Katie Barnes

Serena Williams is an icon, the GOAT, a tennis legend and probably the most name-dropped woman athlete in hip-hop, yet her acknowledgment in pop culture was often varied.

How Ghostface Killah made Yankees great Graig Nettles cool again

Graig Nettles, the two-time Gold Glove winner, dives to field a ball in Game 2 of the 1981 World Series. Ronald C. Modra/Getty Images

by Alphonse Pierre

For a young baseball player who longed to play second base but ended up at third, a Ghostface Killah freestyle helped him embrace his new position.

The soul-stirring power of Jordan, J.Cole and 'The Lion King'

J.Cole performing at the 2023 Dreamville Music festival in Raleigh, North Carolina. Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

by Jada Gomez

Motivated by the career of Michael Jordan and an iconic Disney character, J.Cole dropped one of the most moving songs of his career.

Why Will Smith's comic jab at Mike Tyson never hit its mark

Mike Tyson points to Evander Holyfield following his first round win over challenger Carl "The Truth" Williams in Atlantic City, N.J., July 22, 1989. AP Photo/Mike Derer

by Sean Malcolm

In 1989, it was inconceivable to think any sane human being could beat Michael Gerard Tyson in any kind of fight (cough, cough...Mitch Green), let alone a professional boxing match. Yet, in the delusional mind of Will Smith -- better known then as hip-hop wunderkind, The Fresh Prince -- he thought he could shoot a fair one with the best fighter on the plane.

Jadakiss reflects on NBA legend Sam Cassell

NBA legend Sam Cassell's name-drop on Jadakiss' "Put Ya Hands Up" is a lyrical testament to the Celtics assistant coach's commitment to grinding in the game and beyond. Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic

by Eric Rosenthal and Jeff Rosenthal

Hip-hop Hall of Famer Jadakiss on how NBA legend and Celtics assistant coach Sam Cassell made it into one of the rapper's most memorable lyrics.

