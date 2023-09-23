India at Asian Games: Full schedule of medal events and fixtures on September 24, Sunday

The opening day of the Hangzhou Asian Games 2022 can see India win medals in two events: shooting and rowing.

Indian rowers will feature in five finals on September 24, Sunday, while the likes of Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh and Ramita will aim to clinch medals in shooting. Double world champion Nikhat Zareen starts her campaign against a tough opponent while the Indian men's volleyball team has a chance to script history against world no. 5 Japan in their quarterfinal.

Here's a detailed schedule of all the Indian athletes involved on Day 1 of Hangzhou Asian Games:

(Medal events are in bold. There is also a separate section at the end for sports that will be on through the day.)

6:00 am: Shooting - Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh and Ramita in the 10m air rifle women's qualification. Sum of qualification scores counts towards team medal

6:30 am: Shooting - Adarsh Singh, Anish and Vijayveer Sidhu in men's rapid fire pistol qualification.

6:30 am: Cricket - India vs Bangladesh women's semifinal match.

6:40 am: Rowing - Kiran and Anshika Bharti in women's lightweight double final B.

7:10 am: Rowing - Arjun Lal and Arvind Singh in men's light wight double sculls final (medal event).

7:30 am: Table Tennis - India vs Thailand women's team round of 16 match.

8:00 am: Rowing - Satnam Singh and Parminder Singh in men's double sculls final (medal event).

8:00 am: EA Sports FC Online round of 32 - Charanjot Singh vs Jiacheng Liu (China).

8:00 am: EA Sports FC Online round of 32 - Karman Singh vs Abdulaziz Abdullatif Faqeehi (Bahrain).

8:20 am: Rowing - Aswathi Padinjarayil, Nilesh Salgaonkar, Priya Devi Thangjam and Rukmani in women's four final (medal event).

8:40 am: Rowing - Babu Yadav and Lekh Ram in men's pair final (medal event).

8:45 am: Hockey - India vs Uzbekistan men's Pool A match.

9:00 am: Rowing: Neeraj, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neerish Kumar, Charanjeet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Ashish and Dhananjay Pande in men's eight final (medal event).

9:15 am: Shooting - 10m air rifle women's final.

9:30 am: Tennis - Sumit Nagal vs Marco Leung (Macau) men's singles round 2 match.

After 9.30 am: Tennis - India vs Nepal men's doubles round 1 match.

9:30 am: Table Tennis - India vs Kazakhstan men's team round of 16 match.

10:00 am: Rugby - India vs Hong Kong women's Pool F match.

12 pm: Volleyball - India vs Japan men's quarterfinal.

1:30 pm: Football - India vs Thailand women's first round Group B match.

3:35 pm: Rugby - India vs Japan women's Pool F match.

5:00 pm: Football - India vs Myanmar men's first round Group A match.

5 pm: Wushu - Anjul Namdeo and Suraj Singh Mayanglambam in men's Changquan.

Through-the-day events:

Boxing

11:30 am onwards: Nikhat Zareen vs Nguyen Thi Tam (Vietnam) in women's 50kg Round of 32 match.

Preeti Pawar vs Silina Alhasanat (Jordan) in women's 54kg Round of 32 match.

Parveen Hooda vs Zichun Xu (China) in women's 57kg Round of 32 match.

Sanjeet vs Lazizbek Mullojonov (Uzbekistan) in men's 92 kg Round of 32 match.

Chess

12:30 pm onwards: Arjun Erigaisi and Vidit Gujrathi in men's individual round 1. Konery Humpy and Harika Dronavalli in women's individual round 1.

Swimming

7:30 am onwards: Tanish George Mathew and Anand AS in men's 100m freestyle heats; Utkarsh Patil and Srihari Nataraj in men's 100 backstroke heats; Women's 4x100 freestyle relay heats.

6:05 pm: Men's 100m freestyle final.

6:17 pm: 100m backstroke finals.

6:47 pm: women's 4x100m relay freestyle final.