Asian Games LIVE: India eye more medals in rowing, shooting, cricket

India's rowing and shooting contingent can add more medals on the second day of the Hangzhou Asian Games.

In rowing, Indian athletes will feature in four finals:

Balraj Panwar in men's singles sculls final.

Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Ashish in men's four final.

Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Jakar Khan, Sukhmeet Singh in men's quadruple final.

Sonali Swain, Ritu Kaudi, Priya Devi Thangjam, Varsha Kattathara, Aswathi Pandinjarayil, Nilesh Salgaonkar, Tendenthoi Haobijam, Rukmani and Geetanjali Gurugubelli in the women's eight final.

Young shooting stars Divyansh Singh Panwar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Rudrankksh Patil will have a chance to win medals in both men's 10m air rifle individual and team events.

The women's cricket team will hope to win a gold medal on Monday as they face Sri Lanka in the final.

Apart from the above, Indian athletes will also be in action swimming, chess, wushu and boxing events.

On Sunday, India opened their medals thanks to rowing and shooting athletes while boxing world champion Nikhat Zareen started off with a dominating win.

The women's team of Ramita Jindal, Mehuli Ghosh, and Ashi Chouksey won silver in the women's 10m air rifle team event. Ramita also bagged individual bronze medal in the same event after finishing third in the event.

Also on Sunday, Indian rowers led from the front. Arvind Singh and Arjun Lal Jat won the silver in the men's lightweight double sculls followed by Lekh Ram and Babu Lal Yadav clinching bronze in the men's pair rowing event. The men's eight team also won silver behind China.

(Please wait a few seconds for the live blog to load. If it doesn't, please click here)