Asian Games LIVE, Day 9: India hunt medals in Table Tennis, athletics

India had their most successful day ever at any Asian Games on Sunday and they will look to build on that momentum on Monday. There was high drama and chaos (think Jyothi Yarraji) while the medal rush in athletics was propelled by unheralded stars as well as the tried and tested.

Up first in terms of big matches are the archery knockouts (but only until the pre quarters), while soon after the magical table tennis pair of Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee who will look to create another historical day in the women's double semifinals. The evening session, as ever, will be dominated by athletics -- watch out for Shaili Singh and Ancy Sojan in the women's long jump, Parul Chaudhary in the women's 3000m steeplechase and one of the showpiece events of the game the 4x400m mixed relay final. Vikas Kumar-Noreway Harry, Apurva Dabhade-Valtho Des Peulpliers and Ashish Limaye-Willy Be Dun are also in the eventing jumping team final and individual final. Oh, and London Singh in men's 1m Springboard final.

Of course, there will be other events on too as the Games builds up a head of steam in its final week. Bridge team, chess team, roller skating are on as is squash where India's best mixed doubles pair Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Sandhu will be in action. Kabaddi starts on Monday too, with the women's team taking on Chinese Taipei. There's hockey too, with India taking on Bangladesh.

You can follow all the live action, latest results and scores and analysis of everything that's going down at the Asian Games (on day 9) right here:

