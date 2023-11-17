Indian Sports LIVE, November 17: Live sports news, commentary, scores and updates

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN India's daily live blog is all you need to keep up with the latest developments in Indian sport. The blog runs throughout the day and is frequently updated, so do check back often.

Tracking Indian sport can be tough, but we're here to make it easy. Follow this space, every day.

What's in store today?

Rohan Bopanna, who became the oldest-ever player with a win at the ATP Tour Finals, will know if he and partner Matthew Edbden have qualified for the semifinals, which depends on the group's other results at the season-ending ATP Finals.

What happened yesterday?

The detailed version of yesterday's events can be accessed here. Here are the cliff notes, however: