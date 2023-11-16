India vs Kuwait Live: Live score, updates and commentary from 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Open Extended Reactions

India face Kuwait in their opening match in the second round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City. Both sides will look to get off to a winning start, in a group that also involves Qatar.

India and Kuwait are likely to be fighting for the second spot in the group, which guarantees a spot at the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, while also ensuring progress into the next round of World Cup qualifying. With that being the case, it is important for Igor Stimac's side to get something out of the away game against their direct rivals in the group.

India faced Kuwait twice earlier this year at the SAFF Championship at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. Both games ended in 1-1 draws in regulation time, but India won the final in a penalty shootout.

On the evidence of both those games, India and Kuwait looked like evenly matched teams. We should be expecting a physical game, with India's intense high-pressing style giving Kuwait plenty of problems at the SAFF Championship.

India will miss Anwar Ali and Jeakson Singh, two critical players in those two games against Kuwait, so Stimac will likely look to the likes of Mehtab Singh and Suresh Singh Wangjam to step up in their absence.

It is likely that India stick to the 4-2-3-1 they've used under Stimac, with Sahal Abdul Samad as the no.10, behind a front three of Sunil Chhetri, Lallianzuala Chhangte and Naorem Mahesh Singh.

