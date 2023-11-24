Open Extended Reactions

With Indian sport running non-stop through the day, ESPN India's daily live blog is here as a one-stop-destination to help you keep up with the latest developments in the India's sportingverse. The blog runs throughout the day and is frequently updated, so do check back often.

Here are all the key updates from November 24, Friday:

What's in store today?

Two big matches in the ongoing China Masters badminton tournament.

Top seeds Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are up against Indonesia's Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin in the quarterfinals. The Indian pair are in good form after early exits in the recent French Open and Japan Masters.

Also, the only Indian singles player remaining in the tournament, HS Prannoy is up against Kodai Naraoka of Japan for a place in the semifinal. Naraoka leads the head-to-head battle 4-1 but Prannoy won the most recent match when they met in the quarterfinals of Indonesia Open in June.

The Indian Super League will restart on Saturday after the international break. Expect build up news from two matches -- Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal and Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC.

What happened yesterday?

Satwik-Chirag and HS Prannoy won their respective matches to progress to next round in China Masters.

Ganemat Sekhon finished fifth in the women's skeet final at the season-ending ISSF World Cup Final in Doha.

Anahat Singh, only 15, won the women's singles title at the senior national squash championships, after top seed Tanvi Khanna had to retire from the final due to an injury.

You can check all the details of Wednesday's news events here