Indian Sports Live, November 29: Live sports news, commentary, scores and updates

ESPN India's daily live blog is your best space to follow Indian sports - all the action and updates from the entirety of sport with an Indian bent.

Here are all the key updates from November 29, Wednesday:

What's in store today?

The dates for the Wrestling Federation of India's elections are likely to be announced today.

It's the southern derby in the ISL as Kerala Blasters host Chennaiyin FC.

Day four of the men's National Boxing Championships.

Action from the second day of the Syed Modi badminton tournament.

What happened yesterday?

India lost to Australia by five wickets in the third T20I, they now lead the series 2-1.

Amit Panghal and Shiva Thapa made winning starts at the men's National Boxing Championships.

